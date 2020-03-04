St. Albans thought it could beat Capital the first time they played, but the Red Dragons lost a late lead and fell in overtime. On Wednesday night, however, SA knew it could beat Capital — and that apparently made all the difference.
The Red Dragons (16-7) withstood a patented rally from the Cougars’ pressure defense and sank 12 of 14 fourth-quarter free throws to secure a 69-59 victory in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinals at Capital High School. Rodney Toler led SA with 22 points and was a perfect 6 of 6 at the foul line in the final period.
Jaimelle Claytor added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons and Ethan Clay turned in a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) to go along with four steals.
SA, riding a seven-game win streak, advances into the sectional finals at 7 p.m. Friday at George Washington, the top seed in Region 3 Section 1. Both teams then move on the regionals the following week, with the winner at home on Tuesday and the losing hitting the road.
The Red Dragons, known for their airtight defense, had that on display Wednesday, holding Capital to 31 percent shooting and forcing a dozen turnovers through the first three quarters as they gained a 48-35 lead. The Cougars (14-9) narrowed their deficit to four points twice in the final 2:30 with their hectic trapping defense, but SA was able to avenge a 64-59 OT loss to Capital on Jan. 27.
It marked the first postseason win for St. Albans in five years, with the four previous sectional losses coming by an average of 24 points.
“We’ve been getting ready working against more guys than usual in practice,’’ said SA senior Ethan Clay, who noted that the first-teamers regularly go against seven or eight defenders. “With me and Jaimelle and Rodney and Bones [Johnson], I feel like all four of us can bring the ball up. It’s just trusting each other to get the ball up the court and being able to handle the pressure.
“I think today we came in more confident, knowing we could beat them. Boxing out was a big thing, too, because I know the last game they got a lot of points off offensive rebounds. We gave up some we shouldn’t have today, but I think we took care of the job.’’
SA coach Bryan England said his team has developed faith in its abilities it might not have had at the beginning of the season.
“They have understood over their experiences that confidence is big,’’ England said, “and when we stepped out on the court, we just didn’t think we could win or hope we could win. The kids knew they were going to win and that’s how they’ve been playing the last seven games in a row.
“Capital gave us everything they had, especially in the second half and in that fourth quarter. They were just relentless on that press, and our guys were able to hang on. Again, with all the close games we’ve had and all those experiences and coming together as a team — at this point in the sectionals, you learn from that and how to close out a game, and that’s what we did. Very proud of them.’’
Clay was especially crucial as SA built its lead as large as 15 points in the third quarter after being up 25-17 at halftime. In the third quarter alone, he scored five points — including a three-point play after a steal — and had four rebounds, three assists and three steals. He twice darted into the lane and fed the ball into the corner for 3-pointers by Toler and Johnson. The Dragons found success penetrating off the dribble much of the night.
“They apply a lot of ball pressure,’’ England said of the Cougars, “so we thought if we spread them out a little bit, we’ll get some creases in there and get some stuff at the rim and some drive and kicks. That was by design, and those guys executed it well. We have confidence in the athleticism of our guards to do that.’’
Capital’s last chance came with 1:12 left when Daimarquis Brooks cashed in a pair of free throws with 1:12 left to make it 63-59. The Cougars, however, didn’t score after that as SA was able to take time off the clock in chunks. The Cougars ended with 14 turnovers, 11 missed free throws and were 5 of 23 on 3s.
“That falls on me,’’ said Capital coach Matt Greene. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting them ready to go. That first quarter, you can’t come out and score just four points. I felt we were getting good looks, we just weren’t finishing. We were a little tight coming out, and it took about a quarter and half to finally relax and play a little bit. Some of our habits we’ve been fighting throughout the year came out at a wrong time — missed free throws and some turnovers. You just can’t do that and have that many empty possessions. I thought we played better in the second half and our pressure started to hurt them a little bit, and we started finishing.’’
Brooks also ended with a double-double (15 points, 18 rebounds, three steals) and was joined in double figures by De’Mahjae Clark (14 points) and Karrington Hill (11 points).