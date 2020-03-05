One very good quarter was good enough for Charleston Catholic to secure a home game in the Class A regionals.
Aiden Satterfield provided 25 points and nine rebounds Thursday evening and the Irish rode a scintillating first quarter all the way to a 66-46 victory against Webster County in the Region 3 Section 1 title game at Catholic’s Athletic Complex.
The win sends the Irish (18-5) into the Region 3 co-finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against the loser of Friday’s Mount View at Greater Beckley Christian game in the Section 2 finals. Teams that lose in the sectional title game in all classes aren’t eliminated from postseason play, but must go on the road for the regionals.
Charleston Catholic was well on its way toward a regional home game after the first quarter on Thursday, rolling up a 28-6 lead over the youthful Highlanders (15-9), who lost their top six scorers from last season’s Class A championship team.
The Irish were explosive at the outset, sinking 11 of 13 shots overall in the first quarter, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and forcing six Webster turnovers with their full-court pressure. Satterfield sank all six of his shots from the floor, including a trio of 3s, giving him 15 of Catholic’s 28 points.
However, it was hit-and-miss after that for the Irish, allowing Webster to actually gain a little ground over the final three quarters.
“I’ll take the first quarter all the time,’’ said Catholic coach Hunter Moles, “but it’s never enough for me, no. We got beat in the second quarter, and we’ve got to finish the game.
“We did a good job coming out and sticking to the game plan. Then we had some turnovers and didn’t rebound as well but, hey, we played pretty good and still won the game and I’ll definitely take it. But I want us to keep trying to be better than we were.’’
Zion Suddeth added 13 points to the Irish cause, Garrett Ware nine and Thomas Blaydes eight. Marshall Pile grabbed seven rebounds to help Catholic’s 34-31 edge off the boards.
Charleston Catholic finished with 14 turnovers and shot 42 percent after the torrid first quarter, ending 26 of 48 from the floor for 54 percent. Satterfield also threw down a third-quarter dunk.
Webster, however, never packed it in despite shooting only 32 percent for the game and the Highlanders outscored the Irish 40-38 over the final three quarters. So did Catholic’s players ease up a bit too soon?
“Maybe they did a little bit,’’ Moles said, “but I think Webster made some adjustments, too, so give them a little bit of credit. I think being up like that, it was hard for us to keep pushing. For the most part, they didn’t cut the lead down by a lot. We didn’t keep pushing, but we kept it steady.’’
Sophomore Rye Gadd, the Highlanders’ top scorer on the season with a 21.7-point average, managed 10 points Thursday and missed several minutes with foul trouble. William Lewis and Carter Williams scored nine each and Williams pulled down 10 rebounds.
Webster travels to Greater Beckley Wednesday in the other regional co-final. Highlanders coach Mike Gray hopes his players don’t come out with the same approach as they did Thursday versus the Irish.
“We’ve been having a little trouble with this team pregame,’’ Gray said, “and we’ve had this conversation with them earlier. The bus ride down, we’re getting a little loud, getting loud in the locker room. We’re not focused, putting our headphones on, getting game-prepared — and I think it showed. Of course, we’ve got some younger kids, but this is not the first time it’s happened with this bunch coming out of the locker room.’’