Trevor Lowe and Kolton Painter and four other Nitro seniors made the most of senior night as their high school careers come closer to an end.
Lowe and Painter combined for 38 points to lead the Wildcats over Lincoln County 75-55 Friday night at Nitro High.
"We came out slow but all around we played hard," Painter said. "Shots fell. I've been struggling a little bit so it was fun to get back in the groove tonight."
"That's one of the worst defensive games we've had all year but offensively was one of the best," Lowe said.
The Panthers (4-9) came out shooting while Nitro (8-9) struggled defensively in the first quarter. Cam Blevins hit two early 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the frame while Brady Slone scored four points to help Lincoln County outpace the Wildcats. The score was tied at 19 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Lowe drained five field goals for 11 points while Painter scored seven and the Wildcats took a 41-33 lead at halftime.
From there, it was all Nitro as the Wildcats' lead ballooned to 73-45 at one point late in the fourth quarter before they wrapped up the win.
"Defensively we were pretty bad in the first quarter," Nitro coach Austin Lowe said. "We were playing good offense but not very good defense so that's what we did it halftime, challenge them. And they did a pretty good job."
Painter was the game's leading scorer with 21 points while Lowe scored 17. Fellow senior Bryce Myers scored 11 points.
Lincoln County's leading scorer was Blevins, who tallied 16 points. The Wildcats posted 31 field goals and were 7 of 11 from the free-throw line while the Panthers tallied 20 field goals and were 6 of 6 from the line.
Nitro's home fans celebrated six seniors on senior night: Lowe, Painter, Myers, Charles Robbins, Trey Hall and Caleb Allawat.
"It's been a fun ride," Austin Lowe said. "It's been up and down but these guys respond well, they're good kids. It's all about them. Tonight was their night."
Painter and Trevor Lowe reflected on their time at Nitro.
"It's awesome," Painter said. "There's about three or four of us, we've been together since third grade. To come all the way through high school, it's a good way to go out."
"It's been good," Trevor Lowe said. "Kolton, Trey, most of them dudes have been my buddy since first grade. It's always good to graduate and play with them. It's gonna be hard not playing anymore when I graduate but it's something we all go through."
Lowe is going to Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy, Ohio. Painter plans to play at the college level and says he has three offers.