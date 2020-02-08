Sissonville built a lead, in large part, because it was able to keep its own twin towers on the playing floor while Herbert Hoover’s bigs were saddled with foul problems.
Thus, the Indians had enough of a cushion to fend off several second-half comeback attempts by the Huskies, resulting in a 67-53 Cardinal Conference conquest Saturday evening at Elkview Middle School.
Each end of Sissonville’s tall tandem turned in a double-double, with 6-foot-4, 250-pound Brody Danberry contributing 18 points and 13 rebounds, and 6-9 Joseph Udo adding 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.
“It was big,’’ said Indians coach Ben Pannell. “That’s something that’s been a goal of ours the past couple games for everybody. We try to keep everybody with less than two fouls in the first half because I’d say of our first 14 games, in 12 or 13 we had two of our key guys with two fouls at halftime and it’s hard to get a rhythm going when we’ve got to sub them out. We rely on them so heavily, and it hurts us.
“When we put together a full first half and a full game with our guys ready to go and out of foul trouble, we show that we can do a lot more than teams expect us to do.’’
Also for the Indians (3-12), guard Bryce Myers continued his sharp play, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range and scoring 18 points, giving him 37 in his last two games. Dylan Griffith added 11 points and seven rebounds for Sissonville, which led 37-35 off the boards.
Sissonville was up 24-14 at halftime as the Huskies connected on only 4 of 30 shots from the floor. The Indians bumped that advantage as high as 20 points late in the third quarter before Hoover (5-12) mounted several comeback attempts.
The Indians committed nine of their 19 turnovers in the final quarter, giving Hoover a lot of extra chances, but the Huskies were just 5 of 22 from 3-point distance and never got closer than 12 points.
“Kudos to them; they played harder than us,’’ Huskies coach Josh Stricker said of the Indians. “But we dug ourselves a hole starting out that we couldn’t overcome. We were almost there, I thought, but we still have a lot to teach with sectionals coming up.’’
Hoover’s twin towers — 6-4 Trey Chapman and 6-7, 315-pound Frank Early, were seldom able to get into the flow of the game due to their early foul troubles. Chapman ended with eight points, five rebounds and four steals and Early had seven points and four rebounds.
“We didn’t want them to pick up their third or fourth foul,’’ Stricker said. “If we had both of them still in the game at the same time, they could have gotten two fouls pretty quick. That’s why we started playing one, and when we get up and down, it’s hard for our bigs to run.’’
Pannell noted that his team hasn’t been in position to protect a lead much this season, so Saturday was somewhat of a new experience. Having Griffith, one of the main ball-handlers, foul out with 2:54 left didn’t help, either.
“We’re improving a lot,’’ he said, “but we’re also still really young. So where we take a lead and then I felt like it was our own stupid mistakes that cut it back — things that we could have controlled. Moving forward, we’ve got to improve at it. We’ve never really been in that position before, protecting any lead, really.’’
For Hoover, Grant Bonner led with 20 points. Josh Swecker and Chapman scored eight apiece and Swecker added eight rebounds. The Huskies shot 30 percent compared to 49 percent for Sissonville.
“When we started moving the ball,’’ Stricker said, “and didn’t come down, one pass and jack it up ... whenever we move the ball and play within our team, we’re pretty good. When the shots aren’t falling, we’ve just got to trust the offense. If they want to win sectionals, they’re going to have to trust it. Hopefully, we’ll be ready.’’