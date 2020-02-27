RIPLEY — South Charleston was hoping to get some good vibes going for its upcoming sectional when it closed out the regular season Thursday at Ripley.
Thanks to Darius Dawson and Harold Pannell, it was able to do just that.
Dawson rang up a career-high 19 points and Pannell came off the bench to score 15 and each knocked down five of SC’s 15 3-point goals to highlight a 77-53 victory in a mutual regular-season finale.
The win evened the Black Eagles’ record at 11-11 heading into Wednesday’s Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 game at top-seeded George Washington (16-5).
SC led just 29-27 at halftime and found itself trailing 31-29 after the first minute of the third quarter. That’s where Dawson turned it on, though, racking up 11 of his points in the third period as the Black Eagles went on a 21-0 run to end the quarter and take control.
Pannell, meanwhile, went 5 of 8 on 3-pointers and also handed out four assists. Dawson added three steals as SC’s pressure defense forced the Vikings into 16 turnovers through the first three quarters alone.
“When we’re a balanced team,’’ said SC coach Josh Daniel, “and when we’ve got guys that come in off the bench and get in double figures or some of our secondary guys make some shots, it helps us out. Because a lot of people key on [D.J. Johnson and Quaysean Sutton]. When we can get six, seven guys making shots, it helps out tremendously and makes it easier for [Johnson and Sutton].’’
South Charleston was red-hot from deep all night, making 15 of 31 shots from 3-point range, with five different players sinking at least one. Sutton, the team’s top scorer on the season, had three 3s and finished with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. The 6-foot-6 Johnson battled foul problems, but donated nine points and five boards.
Ripley coach Luke Parsons pointed to SC’s marksmanship and his own team’s rash of turnovers as the keys to the game. The Vikings (12-10) finished with 17 turnovers.
“That’s 17 shots we didn’t get,’’ Parsons said, “and that’s probably 17 shots they got, and they were making them tonight. They were on. Normally, they don’t make that many 3s. Our game plan was to get them to shoot outside shots, and they proved us wrong. So hats off to them.
“We played well the first half, the guys did what we asked. They played hard the second half, but after the first four points, we went on a drought. Those things happen, but now it’s a new season.’’
Ty Johnson, a 6-5 senior, led Ripley with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. He came into the game averaging a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds). Isaac Robertson canned three first-quarter 3s for all nine of his points. The Vikings led 29-24 off the boards.
Daniel was pleased with his team’s defense, which he thought provided the second-half momentum. Plus, SC shot 65 percent from the floor in the second half (17 of 26) and 55 percent for the game.
“The first half, we were struggling a little bit,’’ he said. “Our offense wasn’t very good and defensively, we were a step slow it seemed like. The second half, we picked up the intensity and held them to four points in the third quarter. That’s what won us the game. Not only did we turn them over in the backcourt, but when they did break our pressure, we sat down in the halfcourt.’’