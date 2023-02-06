Jefferson came into the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House with a let-it-fly attitude as far as hoisting 3-pointers. But on this night, that approach didn't fly.
Nas'Jaih Jones and Bryson Smith formed a formidable 1-2 combination for South Charleston Monday, scoring 22 and 16 points, respectively, as the Black Eagles set down Jefferson 65-53 in a matchup of Class AAAA state-ranked teams during a day full of hoops at West Virginia State's Walker Convocation Center.
Jefferson (10-5), the No. 7 team in the Associated Press poll, put up a staggering 35 shots from 3-point range and finished with 11 makes, but a 1-of-12 effort from distance in the first quarter put the Cougars in catch-up mode all night. They trailed by 11 points in the first quarter and were never closer than six the rest of the way.
Josh Daniel, coach of No. 9 SC (12-5), handed out kudos for his team's defense -- both in covering the 3-point line and limiting Jefferson's penchant for getting quick buckets off transition.
"You watch the film, and that's what they do,'' Daniel said. "They play really fast and shoot a bunch of 3s, and they've got a bunch of guys who can make the 3.
"I thought we did a good job defensively, and I thought we slowed them in transition, too. Transition was huge. If they're turning you over and getting out in transition, they're really hard to beat.''
Jefferson went 3 of 17 shooting overall in the first quarter and finished the game at 35.7% from the floor against the Black Eagles, who employed a lot of zone defense as sort of a change-up.
Jamari Jenkins had 16 points, Jaiden Gladney 15 and Will Shively 12 for the Cougars, who got to the foul line just twice all game compared to a 17-of-24 effort on free throws for SC.
"They did some things we've seen before,'' Jefferson coach Richard Lewis said. "We just didn't execute in the halfcourt as well as we would like. The first quarter was kind of the straw that broke the camel's back. ... We never really recovered from that.
"I thought we settled a little bit. We shot really well the last four, five games, so I think that's part of it. And transition-wise, we didn't make shots, so we couldn't get into our defense like we normally do, and get the pace up.''
Daniel said his team mixed it up with zone defenses to keep the Cougars from getting into a racehorse game.
"We played a ton of zone tonight to try and slow the pace of the game down a little bit,'' Daniel said. "Their guards are really good. We just wanted to not make it a crazy up-and-down game, and we did a good job of that.
"Taking care of the ball was huge for us, too -- only eight turnovers was key. If you allow them to turn you over and you take bad shots, they can really get rolling.''
South Charleston led 32-23 at halftime and Jefferson never shaved its deficit below seven points in the second half.
Peyton Brown and Christian Goebel each donated eight points for SC, and Jones (seven) and Smith (five) helped the Black Eagles to a 31-28 rebounding edge. Jones also had three steals.
Jenkins added seven rebounds and four assists for Jefferson, which plays No. 3 George Washington at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in another Shootout contest.
"I told our kids before the game you've got to be excited to play in these types of games,'' Daniel said. "You play one of the top four, five teams in the state and you're not familiar with each other. These are fun games to play in. It's not the same guys we play every year twice a year.''
SC's next outing is Thursday at Huntington, with the winner securing second place in the Mountain State Athletic Conference and drawing a date against George Washington in the Night of Champions boys title game on Feb. 18 at the SC Community Center.