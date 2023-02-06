Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SC vs Jefferson
Buy Now

South Charleston's Nas'jaih Jones shoots against Jefferson's Isiah Fritz during Monday's Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State's Walker Convocation Center.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Jefferson came into the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House with a let-it-fly attitude as far as hoisting 3-pointers. But on this night, that approach didn't fly.

Nas'Jaih Jones and Bryson Smith formed a formidable 1-2 combination for South Charleston Monday, scoring 22 and 16 points, respectively, as the Black Eagles set down Jefferson 65-53 in a matchup of Class AAAA state-ranked teams during a day full of hoops at West Virginia State's Walker Convocation Center.

Tags