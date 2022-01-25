The South Charleston Community Center isn’t quite the Charleston Coliseum or the Final Four, but for Christian Goeble, it was good enough for quite a special moment on Tuesday.
Geoble stepped to the free-throw line with a second remaining and navigated a pair of Woodrow Wilson timeouts and a screaming crowd and buried two foul shots, sending host South Charleston to a thrilling 69-68 win, the Black Eagles’ sixth straight.
“I just had to thank God, I knew that He would calm me down,” Goeble said. “When I was little, it wasn’t this exact moment, but I would be in the Civic Center or in college in the national championship.”
The Black Eagles (9-2) didn’t win a title on Tuesday, but they certainly picked up a gutsy, building block of a win under third-year coach Josh Daniel, all without point guard and leading scorer Wayne Harris, who missed the game due to what Daniel called “a coach’s decision.”
From the outset, there were massive ebbs and flows with the Black Eagles storming out to a 15-3 lead only to see Woodrow (2-6) respond, eventually taking its first lead on a 3-pointer from Maddex McMillen midway through the third quarter.
And from there, back and forth it went, with each team countering the other’s punches until Goeble landed the knockout blow in the form of two swishes from the line.
“We told our kids, ‘That’s a program win,’” Daniel said. “We’re trying to build a program here and for our kids to be able to gut it out, down our leading scorer, went through some adversity -- it’s a program-building win. I’m just happy for our kids.”
After SC’s big early lead evaporated, the fourth quarter was a series of runs. Leading 53-52 heading into the final period, South Charleston scored the first six to take a seven-point lead, but the Flying Eagles responded with a 7-2 spurt to cut it to two again, capped by another McMillen 3. SC responded with back-to-back 3s from Bryson Smith and Goeble to reclaim a comfortable eight-point lead at 67-59.
Back came the Flying Eagles with a 9-0 run to take their second and final lead of the game. The advantage was delivered by Landyn Wolfe who, like Goeble would just 12.9 seconds later, stepped to the free-throw line and was perfect, hitting three foul shots with 13.9 seconds remaining to put Woodrow up 68-67.
Daniel used a timeout after the ball crossed halfcourt, leaving 7.9 seconds remaining. As time dwindled, Smith hoisted a 3 from the left elbow and as it ricocheted off to the far side, Goeble raced in and tried to tip it in, with a whistle, the horn and the crowd erupting nearly all at once. After a meeting, officials determined that a second was left when the call was made and Goble did the rest.
A desperation heave from Woodrow’s Elijah Redfern was way off as the horn sounded and that was that.
It’s been a tough go for the Flying Eagles, who dropped their fifth straight game and hadn’t played in 11 days prior to Tuesday’s contest. Coach Ron Kidd was frustrated by the ending.
“I don’t think you end a game like that,” Kidd said. “I thought our guy went up for the rebound, their guy went up for the rebound, that should’ve been a no-call, but I guess the referee saw it different.”
While Kidd isn’t one with much use for moral victories, he added that he saw plenty he liked from Tuesday’s outcome.
“I’m proud of my kids the way we fought,” Kidd said. “We could’ve got blown out but our kids fought back. That showed a lot of heart from our kids. That shows that it’s there, we’ve just got to keep working.”
Truthfully, there was plenty to like on both sides.
Redfern and McMillen each finished with 22 points with Wolfe and Sam Peck adding 10 apiece.
Goeble finished with 16 on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting night with Cayden Faucett adding 14 and Smith 11. And then there was Mondrell Dean. The Black Eagles’ big man went for 20 points, 13 rebounds and three thunderous blocks and was a monster on the inside all evening.
“When he’s playing hard and he’s engaged, he’s a freak,” Daniel said of Dean. “He’s a man amongst boys a lot of times, and when he’s engaged, he’s something else, he really is and I thought his effort was off the chart tonight.”
The teams combined to knock down 19 3-pointers with Woodrow going 10 for 21 and SC finishing 9 for 29.