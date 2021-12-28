South Charleston looked to have Greenbrier East on its heels early on Tuesday afternoon at the South Charleston Community Center.
The Black Eagles (3-1) jumped out to a 24-11 first-quarter lead before being outscored 53-36 in the final three quarters as the Spartans (3-4) came away with a 63-60 win.
"I thought the first quarter we came out and played with a lot of energy," South Charleston coach Josh Daniel said. "And then for whatever reason we got really comfortable and after the first quarter they out-scrapped us and played much harder."
South Charleston had two players in double-figures. Wayne Harris hit seven field goals and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to accumulate a game-high 19 points. Cayden Faucett hit four field goals, including three 3-pointers, and scored 11 points.
Aaron Griffith led Greenbrier East in scoring with six field goals for 12 points. All of his points came in the second half. The Spartans had two other players in double-figures. Adam Seams drained six field goals and was 1 of 2 from the line for 11 points and Kaiden Huffman hit three 3-pointers and was 2 of 4 from the line for 11 points.
Greenbrier East had 16 field goals and nine 3-pointers compared to South Charleston's 14 field goals and seven 3-pointers. South Charleston was 8 of 9 from the line as a team and Greenbrier East was 7 of 11.
In the first quarter, Harris hit four field goals for nine points, including a half-court buzzer beater to give the Black Eagles momentum with a 24-11 lead.
In the second quarter, shooting and rebounding struggles resulting in the Spartans outscoring the Black Eagles 16-10 in the quarter to cut South Charleston's lead to 34-38 going into halftime.
SC's struggles carried over to the second half while Greenbrier East started to heat up. Midway through the third quarter, Griffith hit three straight field goals for his first points of the game to tie it at 46 going into the final period.
In the fourth, the Spartans took their first lead since the first quarter and a Huffman 3-pointer gave them a 61-53 advantage, their largest of the game.
However, SC stayed in it and was down 63-58 with less than two minutes to go. Harris hit a 2-pointer to make the score 63-60 and SC had a couple more chances to tie it as the Spartans traveled on two straight possessions.
The Black Eagles couldn't take advantage and fell 63-60.
"We're bigger than they are and they kicked our butt rebounding," Daniel said. "Then we couldn't guard. We couldn't guard them in the half court. Give their kids credit. They stepped up and made some tough shots when they counted. They play hard and they're a very scrappy team."