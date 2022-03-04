South Charleston has had its share of rotten luck against George Washington in recent years, losing 13 straight times coming into Friday’s boys basketball sectional finals. On four of those occasions since the 2019-20 season alone, the Black Eagles lost by a total of nine points.
And after watching a 13-point fourth-quarter lead dissolve against the Patriots Friday, it looked like more misery was on the way. Only this time, the Black Eagles made the right plays at the right time.
Mondrell Dean’s power move off an inbound play along the baseline with 28 seconds left gave SC the lead for good and the Black Eagles earned home-court advantage for the upcoming regionals with a 54-50 victory in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 title game. A sellout crowd of more than 1,000 was on hand at GW High School.
“We executed out of a timeout and got exactly what we wanted,” SC coach Josh Daniel said of the play, a fake handoff, that got the ball to Dean. “Credit to our kids. Then we came down and got a stop. Super proud of them.”
The win sends South Charleston (19-5) into the Region 3 co-finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Princeton at the South Charleston Community Center. Princeton fell at Greenbrier East 65-50 in the Section 2 finals.
GW (19-5), the defending state champion, isn’t eliminated but travels to Greenbrier East on Wednesday in the other co-final, where winners qualify for the state tournament.
The outcome didn’t look so rosy for SC in the waning moments Friday, as a 48-35 lead with about 4:30 remaining was washed away when GW went on a 15-1 run to take a 50-49 lead on Zane McCarty’s pull-up jumper with 41 seconds left. The Black Eagles had half their 10 turnovers in the final quarter, including three straight at one point during GW’s surge as the home fans went berserk in the noisy din.
Then SC got what proved to be the deciding basket as Wayne Harris inbounded to Dean, who stormed down the right baseline for a layup and a 51-50 lead. He was fouled, but missed the free throw, giving GW another chance.
However, Patriot guard Brendan Hoffman was whistled for an offensive foul while bringing the ball up the floor — his fifth personal — with 22 seconds to go. Harris swished a pair at the free-throw line for a three-point lead.
GW then committed its 16th and final turnover with 6.6 seconds remaining and Bryson Smith hit one of two at the line to ice it and bring an end to SC’s long litany of bad luck against the Patriots.
“The last couple of years with them, we’ve had them beat, I felt, a couple times now,” Daniel said. “But we found a way to lose the game. At the end here [Friday], it felt like, man, it’s gonna happen again. But our kids found a way to make a play at the end.”
Cayden Faucett, who led SC with 23 points, kept his team afloat in the first half with six of his 3-pointers, twice knocking down three in a row. The game was tied at 28 at the break.
“He kept our heads above water in the first half,” Daniel said. “But defense is really what won us the game, especially in the second half.”
George Washington had a bevy of uncharacteristic mistakes Friday, including all the turnovers and several one-pass possessions that turned into rushed shots. Behind Faucett, Dean (12 points, seven rebounds) and Harris (10 points), SC started building its lead late in the third quarter.
“We played at their tempo and not our tempo,” said GW coach Rick Greene. “And they dictated that. I thought I had our guys prepared for that, but I didn’t. Credit to them. They dictated how the game would be played. Josh and his staff and his kids did a great job.
“I thought we had them prepared defensively [on the inbound to Dean], but they got a big basket there, and it was obviously the ballgame.”
George Washington had balanced scoring, with Ben Nicol leading his team with 12 points, followed by Isaac McCallister (11), Hoffman (11) and McCarty (nine). Taran Fitzpatrick grabbed 11 rebounds as the Patriots led 27-26 off the boards.
“I thought our kids did a great job of not giving in,” Greene said of the Patriots answering a 16-4 SC run with their own down the stretch. “But South Charleston played much better than we did for 32 minutes. We played well for a couple spurts and tried to hang around, but you can’t do that.”
Daniel hopes his team can use Friday’s win as a springboard for future gains.
“We’ve talked about this with the team,” Daniel said. “Which team is going to be the one to get over the hump against GW. Since I’ve been here, it’s been the same-type game. Now we know we can beat them.
“It’s a mental thing, a mental block. They’re the defending state champ for a reason. They’re not going to go away, not going to back down. Those guys are good. To finally get over that hump, should give us a lot of confidence.”