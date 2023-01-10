SOUTH CHARLESTON — Sometimes, games come down to which team has the ball last to sink the winning shot. Tuesday evening at the South Charleston Community Center, the reverse held true.
The ball refused to go in the basket for either team much of the night, especially down the stretch, as South Charleston escaped with a gritty 42-41 Mountain State Athletic Conference victory against Cabell Midland.
The Knights (4-2), ranked No. 9 in Class AAAA, had the last possession, but missed a chance to win ahead of the final buzzer. They got that opportunity, in large part, because the Black Eagles (4-3) missed eight of their 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, including the front end of two 1-and-1s in the last 26 seconds.
South Charleston shot 33% from the field compared to 22% for Midland.. The top scorer for either side was the Knights’ Dominic Schmidt with 14 points, but he was 4 of 20 from the floor.
“I thought our defense was pretty good,’’ SC coach Josh Daniel said. “We did a good job on Dominic overall and a decent job on defense, but our offense was pathetic. I don’t know how many layups we missed, how many shots we got blocked on one foot.
“We missed some free throws, and you’re not going to win basketball games like that. We just got lucky. They missed some shots at the end. I’m not very pleased, to be honest.’’
South Charleston was up 29-17 almost halfway into the third quarter. Midland, though, forced five turnovers in the fourth quarter and, helped along by all the missed foul shots by the Black Eagles, shaved that deficit back to 42-41 on a 3-pointer from the left baseline by Isaac Petitt with 52 seconds left.
That, however, marked the only points scored by either team in the final 1:19. Midland missed all five of its field-goal tries in the last minute and SC was 0 of 2 at the line in that stretch.
After Peyton Brown couldn’t connect on a 1-and-1 with seven seconds on the clock for SC, Petitt grabbed the rebound and gave the ball to Schmidt, who worked his way to the left wing for a 3 just ahead of the buzzer that glanced off the rim and into the hands of SC’s Roman Kellum.
SC ended 4 of 12 at the line and the Knights went 11 of 20.
Midland coach JJ Martin was pleased that his team didn’t back down after it fell a dozen points behind, but knows his players have to shoot better.
“We had 17 points with five minutes to go in the third quarter,’’ Martin said, “which is terrible. We’ve had this problem starting off games slow, but you’re not going to beat many teams with 41 points.
“The main thing today, I thought that we struggled offensively. We were terrible from the field and I don’t know how many free throws we missed. I told the guys I thought we competed really well and that they stayed solid and hung with them as far as defensively. That’s what kept us in the game and kept them from blowing it open.’’
South Charleston’s final points came when Nas’Jaih Jones fed Kellum for a basket with 1:20 to go, giving their team a 42-38 advantage.
Bryson Smith and Jones, SC’s top scorers, tallied 11 and nine points, respectively, but combined to go 7 of 28 shooting (25%).
Brown and reserve Deshad Williams each contributed eight points for the Black Eagles. Smith did collect 12 rebounds and Kellum seven for SC as rebounds were plentiful due to all the missed shots.
Midland, which led off the boards 44-38, got 14 rebounds from Pettit and 10 from Aiden Cottrell. Each team blocked at least six shots as drive after drive got rejected at the rim.
Jack Eastone chipped in 10 points and Cottrell nine for Midland.
“I thought they did give effort,’’ Martin said of his players. “They’re high schoolers. They’re going to miss shots, so we’re not going to dwell on that. For us, it’s just try to fix things that we need to get better at.
“We can’t dig ourselves in those holes — 12 points, 13 points — and expect to be able to get out of them every single time.’’