Capital’s leading scorer, Anthony Hersh, didn’t play the first half of Tuesday’s sectional semifinal against South Charleston due to a violation of team rules.
But it wouldn’t have mattered. Not the way the Black Eagles played.
Sophomore point guard Wayne Harris tallied 22 points and distributed the ball well enough to get three teammates to join him in double-figure scoring as SC registered a convincing 68-47 victory during a matchup of top-10 teams in a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 boys basketball semifinal at Capital High School.
The win sends SC (18-5), the No. 5 team in the final state poll, into Friday’s 7 p.m. sectional finals at No. 4 George Washington (19-4). The winner gets home court in next week’s regionals, while the loser hits the road for regional play.
Mondrell Dean donated a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) for South Charleston, which fashioned a 36-19 lead by halftime. Bryson Smith added 12 points and Cayden Faucett 10.
No. 6 Capital (14-6) never got closer than its halftime deficit and trailed by 20-plus points virtually the entire second half. SC never allowed the Cougars, known for their suffocating pressure defense, to put together any kind of run.
“Our biggest thing before the game,” said SC coach Josh Daniel, “was to stop them in transition and not allowing extra shots from offensive rebounds. I thought we did a great job holding them to 47 points for the whole game. It’s a credit to our kids for executing the game plan and getting locked in defensively.
“Not allowing a lot of transition points goes back to just taking care of the ball and not turning it over. That was key for us. Not allowing them to get out in transition and get easy ones.”
Much of that credit goes to Harris, who made 8 of 11 shots and helped SC shoot well over 50% each half by dishing the ball to the right spots. The Black Eagles wound up 27 of 48 from the floor for 56%.
“He’s a competitor,” Daniel said of Harris. “He doesn’t play like a sophomore. He played a really good game tonight and made the right passes when he needed to, and got to the rim when he needed to. He got his teammates involved and defensively, we put him on one of the best players in our conference in Hersh.”
Hersh, who was averaged about 19 points, failed to score, going 0 for 4 shooting in the second half.
Capital, meanwhile, shot 33% in the first half without Hersh and 37% for the game. The Cougars committed seven of their 13 turnovers in the second quarter as their deficit ballooned from 12-6 to 36-17.
“It was a tough game tonight,” said Capital coach Matt Greene. “Obviously, we weren’t at full strength and were dealing with some team issues. Unfortunately, it bled into our postseason here in the first game. Our attitude wasn’t where it needed to be and I didn’t have the team prepared the way we needed to be prepared to go out and take care of a good team tonight in South Charleston.”
Capital was within 16-13 on a Garrett Stuck 3-pointer with about five minutes left in the first half, but the Black Eagles then went on a 16-3 burst to alter the flow of the game for good.
“I thought we had a team in the first half, even without Hersh, that could play with South Charleston,” Greene said. “We had to do some things, but we weren’t clicking the way we needed to with our defense and our help side wasn’t there. We were just out of sync tonight.”
Kcion Welch led the Cougars with 16 points and five rebounds. Elijah Poore added 14 points. Capital was also outrebounded 31-22.
South Charleston now faces another familiar postseason rival in GW.
“The last two years when we’ve played them, it always seems to be within a possession,” Daniel said. “Every game comes down to the last possession or two, and I’m sure this won’t be any different.”