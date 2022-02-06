WILLIAMSON -- Class AAAA No. 6-ranked South Charleston built an early lead and ran away with a 68-47 win over Class A No. 6 Tug Valley in the 20th annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout Saturday night at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
South Charleston head coach Josh Daniel said after the win that his team looks forward to traveling to Mingo County every season and competing inside of the historic venue.
“We’ve came down here to Williamson and played in this thing for a while now, even when I played at South Charleston, we came down here and played in this Shootout,” Daniel said. “It’s a great place to play and it’s a part of the state that we don’t get to come play a lot being in the [Mountain State Athletic Conference]. We enjoy bringing our kids down here. We always get treated well and we always get to play a team that we wouldn’t normally play in the regular season."
South Charleston (11-3) raced to an early double-digit lead and led 20-10 after the first quarter. The Black Eagles turned up the pressure on the defensive end in the second quarter and held Tug Valley (8-5) to only four points as they built their lead to 35-14 at halftime.
The Panthers outscored South Charleston in the third quarter 18-15 and cut the lead to 50-32 heading into the fourth.
“Credit to Tug Valley, those kids kept playing and played hard,” coach Daniels said after the game. “The thing that we do, and we’ve done this for probably the past 10 or 12 games when we get a lead, is we just start to relax and go through the motions. But I tried to play a lot of guys tonight and it was good for some of our younger kids to get some good minutes tonight.”
Mondrell Dean led the way for South Charleston with 17 points while Wayne Harris was right on his heels finishing with 16 points and six assists.
Senior Ethan Colegrove led the way for Tug Valley with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists.