South Charleston took its foot off the gas a little early, and it nearly cost the Black Eagles a victory Thursday evening.
Wayne Harris scored 20 points and Mondrell Dean converted a clutch pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining as SC held on for a 68-62 win against visiting Buckhannon-Upshur at SC High School.
South Charleston (11-4), ranked No. 9 in the Class AAAA state poll, held leads as large as 20 points late in the third quarter before the Bucs came storming back. They got within two at 64-62 on a rebound basket by Zach White with 40 seconds left.
The Black Eagles, who were hounded by B-U's pressure defense late in the game -- committing seven of their 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter -- then got the ball safely into the front court and Dean was fouled with 18 seconds to go. He made both attempts for a 66-62 lead and seconds later, Dean swiped a Bucs inbound pass and got the ball to Harris, who added two foul shots to seal it with 4.5 seconds left and finally allow SC fans to exhale.
"We started doing things that we did not do to get us that 20-point lead,'' said SC coach Josh Daniel. "Also, they started playing well. They have a good basketball team. We played very well the first 21/2, three quarters and they probably didn't play as well as they would have liked.
"You saw it in the fourth quarter -- when they're playing well, they're hard to stop. They're big and long and athletic and they gave us trouble inside. Luckily, we made some shots from the perimeter early to give us a cushion, but you saw how well they can play in the fourth quarter. They made some tough shots. And we were the cause of that, too, by not guarding the way we had been guarding.''
For unranked Buckhannon-Upshur (11-5), it was the second trip of the season down Interstate 79 to the Kanawha Valley. On their first trip, the Bucs handed Capital a 67-39 loss on March 25. The second trip looked like a lost cause early.
SC burst into a 25-6 lead late in the first quarter, knocking down five 3-pointers in that first period -- two each by Harris and Omari Allen. The Bucs kept trying to cut into that deficit, but every time they'd get it down to 10, the Black Eagles would bump it back to 20. That's where it stood at 57-37 late in the third quarter when B-U began an extended 25-7 run.
Ryan Hurst and Lamar Hurst sparked the fourth-quarter comeback by the Bucs, scoring nine and eight points, respectively. Harrison Walker and Ryan Hurst each finished with 16 points and Lamar Hurst 15. Josh Loudin grabbed 11 rebounds as B-U led 39-37 off the boards.
"We knew that we could probably press them,'' said Bucs coach Travis Foster, "and we sat back in a zone a little bit too much against them early and they hit some really good shots at the beginning of the game. I honestly feel it was my fault that I didn't find the right combination soon enough. We knew we could pressure them, but just got into it too late. It's my fault; it's on me.''
Cayden Faucett scored 16 points for SC, all but four of them in the first half as the Black Eagles led 38-23 at the break. Bryson Smith and DJ Johnson each had nine rebounds for South Charleston and Harris seven.
"I think this just comes with having a young basketball team,'' Daniel said. "This has happened this year a couple other times. We get up 20 and let them creep back in the game and make it a ballgame. We've got to learn how to play with a lead and understand why you were able to get the lead, and keep doing those things. Sometimes you start doing things that you wouldn't normally do when you get a big lead, and we're not good enough to do that.''