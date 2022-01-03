Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chance Hartwell scored 17 points and St. Albans had five other players score in double figures as the Red Dragons blew past Sissonville for a 93-33 boys prep basketball win Monday in St. Albans.

Drew Reed registered 14 points and Jayden Clark added 11 for SA (3-1), while Jake Shears, Jordan Hartwell and Tyreke Wilkins each chipped in 10.

Jalen Breckenridge tallied a game-high 23 points to lead the Indians.

