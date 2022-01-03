Boys basketball: St. Albans crushes Sissonville 93-33 Staff report Jan 3, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chance Hartwell scored 17 points and St. Albans had five other players score in double figures as the Red Dragons blew past Sissonville for a 93-33 boys prep basketball win Monday in St. Albans.Drew Reed registered 14 points and Jayden Clark added 11 for SA (3-1), while Jake Shears, Jordan Hartwell and Tyreke Wilkins each chipped in 10.Jalen Breckenridge tallied a game-high 23 points to lead the Indians. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Albans Jordan Hartwell Basketball Win Sport Drew Reed Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston native's modeling career taking off after landing Gucci runwayWatoga becomes state's first Dark Sky ParkGuardsman hopes her case helps othersStephen Baldwin: Bless your heart, Bette MidlerMarshall football: Herd QB Grant Wells announces intent to transfterLocal herpetologist eyes new, bigger projectState regulators, utilities cling to coalDog Haus Biergarten opens first WV location in BarboursvilleWVU football: Dante Stills announces return to Mountaineers for 2022Next Cabell County Public Library director named Upcoming Events