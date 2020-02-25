Enjoying its best season in 16 years, St. Albans got some more good news on Tuesday.
The Red Dragons were seeded third in their sectional tournament — the intriguing Region 3 Section 1 — meaning they will miss No. 1 seed George Washington when postseason play opens for Kanawha Valley Class AAA teams next Wednesday.
St. Albans (14-7) has already locked up just its second winning record since 2004, which is the last time the Red Dragons made the state tournament field. Their only other winning mark since then came in 2010 when they were 11-10.
All of that helped SA avoid the No. 4 seed in a four-team Region 3 Section 1 field where none of the teams has a losing record, the only such Class AAA sectional in West Virginia.
GW (14-5), the top seed and the fourth-ranked team in the state, hosts No. 4 South Charleston (10-10) in one semifinal matchup on March 4, while the Red Dragons travel to No. 2 seed Capital (13-8) in the other. Both games are set to tip off at 7 p.m. The sectional finals are March 6 at the highest remaining seed.
St. Albans coach Bryan England likes where his team sits going into the postseason, riding a five-game winning streak going into Tuesday’s regular-season finale at Spring Valley.
“The guys are playing hard,’’ England said, “and I couldn’t be more pleased with the team. This sectional will be something else, and I look forward to this tournament.
“I feel like we’re playing about as hard and as good and as together as we have all year. I feel like with our body of work, we’re right there in the mix, and looking forward to seeing what happens. We were 7-3 at home this year and two of those losses were at the buzzer and in the other, we were up three late against Cabell Midland. So we’re right there.’’
The other sectionals housing Kanawha Valley AAA teams are also set for Wednesday and Friday of next week.
Riverside, the No. 4 seed in Region 3 Section 2, visits No. 1 seed Woodrow Wilson on March 4, the same night that No. 2 Princeton hosts Greenbrier East. Hurricane is the fourth seed in Region 4 Section 2 and plays in the late game against top-seeded Cabell Midland on March 4 in Ona. In the opener of that sectional at Midland, No. 2 Spring Valley meets No. 3 Huntington at 6 p.m.
Class AAPoca (17-3), ranked sixth in the state in AA, was rewarded with the No. 1 seed in Region 4 Section 1, a six-team event that opens Monday with No. 3 Nitro hosting No. 6 Wayne and No. 5 Point Pleasant visiting No. 4 Sissonville. All games in this sectional are also scheduled to start at 7.
The Dots got a first-round bye and will host the Sissonville-Point winner on Wednesday, March 4, the same night that No. 2 seed Winfield plays at home against the Nitro-Wayne survivor. The sectional finals are set to be played March 6 at the highest remaining seed.
The Kanawha Valley’s other AA team, Herbert Hoover, was accorded the No. 5 seed in the six-team Region 2 Section 2 tournament, which begins Saturday. The Huskies travel to No. 4 Roane County for a 7 p.m. tip that day. The winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinals.
Class AAnother Kanawha Valley school earned a top seed in its sectional, as Charleston Catholic (16-5) gets to host a semifinal game on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. in Region 3 Section 2. The Irish will meet the winner of Monday’s Pocahontas County at Richwood game, which matches the section’s No. 5 and No. 4 seeds, respectively. The finals of that sectional are set for March 5.
Buffalo doesn’t have to travel far for its sectional opener, which comes at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hurricane against No. 4 seed Sherman. The Bison are seeded fifth in Region 4 Section 2. The winner moves on to the March 3 semifinal, also at Hurricane.