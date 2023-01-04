Not too many teams come into Capital High's gym and outrebound the Cougars, force them into more turnovers and consistently beat them down the floor for easy layups.
But St. Albans sure did Wednesday evening.
Chance Hartwell's 24 points and end-to-end hustle led the way as the Red Dragons posted a 70-65 victory over Capital that defied the odds and improved SA's record to 3-4.
Jayden Clark added 16 points for St. Albans and Elijah Martin scored 10. Both Tyrique Wilkins (12) and Hartwell (10) finshed with double-figure rebounds as the Dragons led off the boards 38-26. Wilkins also blocked four shots.
"Honestly, I think we have a talented group of kids,'' said Dana Womack, SA's second-year coach. "We've had a slow start, but we're starting to pick it up.
"We got Jayden back on the court and he picks us up, helps out our scoring a lot. We were averaging about 38 points a game the last four, five games, and now we're picking it up in the 60, 70 range.''
St. Albans also had to fend off several Cougars rallies, buoyed by their trademark pressure defense over the entire court.
The Red Dragons built their lead as large as 13 points near the end of the third quarter at 49-36, but Capital shaved that back as close as three points at 61-58 with 1:52 left on a steal and layup by Jaquez Loveless.
Again, the Cougars were within three at 63-60 on a driving shot by De'Mahjae Clark with 1:14 remaining. However, SA kept its cool and netted 7 of 8 free throws in the final 1:29 to ice the victory. Both Hartwell and reserve low post Boston Larck were 4 of 4 at the line in the final period.
"We had some kids step up tonight,'' Womack said. "We tried to go big on them tonight and Boston Larck got in the game and had a real good, solid game, hit some clutch free throws down the end. I tell the kids all the time you don't know when it's your time, but when it is, you've got to step in there and play.''
St. Albans had nine turnovers in the first half as it trailed 25-24 at the break, but ended up with just 14 against Capital's suffocating defense. The Dragons got a lot of runouts for baskets, but those were a result of hustling downfloor after rebounds or blocked shots just as much as they were from breaking the Cougars' pressure.
"I was worried about their pressure,'' Womack said. "I knew they were going to press us and use their athleticism, but we made smart passes. I think we took care of the ball well.
"We had some sloppiness in that first quarter and we went into a zone to slow them down a little bit, and started to play our game. They're a great
team, they're quick, they're athletic and our guys just had more energy tonight, and I'm proud of them.''
Capital, playing again without versatile Sha'lik Hampton (toe injury), had 15 turnovers and missed 8 of 14 free throws, but shot an even 50% behind the scoring of Loveless (14 points) and Markel Booker (13).
Clark, who played the last two seasons at Belfry, Kentucky, before returning to Capital, donated eight points, eight assists and a team-high five rebounds.
"It was definitely not one of our better games,'' said Cougars coach Matt Greene. "St. Albans played well. I was a little disappointed with some of those things [rebounding, turnovers, getting beat downfloor]. That was what we talked about.
"We've got to make sure we're boxing out rebounding and when they leak out on offense, we have to make sure we're back on defense. So we didn't get through to them, and obviously that's my fault. We've got to do a better job at executing what we're trying to do.''
Greene noted that besides missing Hampton, both Clark and Taeshaun Hines played hurt and the team missed a week of practice around Christmas after Greene caught COVID.
"But it's no excuse,'' Greene said. "We should have played better tonight. We're all trying to get on the same page. We're sporadic. One person scores one quarter and another person scores in another quarter.''
Loveless bunched all 14 of his points in the final quarter for Capital, and Booker had seven of his 13 in the third period.