Just like three other Kanawha Valley boys basketball teams, St. Albans last month saw its postseason run grind to a halt because of coronavirus concerns.
But St. Albans feels the disappointment perhaps a little bit more than the other three simply because it loses more of its top talent if the season is indeed declared over.
The Red Dragons rode the power trio of Rodney Toler, Jaimelle Claytor and Ethan Clay to the school’s first Class AAA state tournament berth since 2004, and a spot opposite No. 1 seed and defending champion University at the Charleston Coliseum.
Those players provided SA with its top three in scoring and assists and Claytor and Clay were 1-2 in rebounds. But if the season never resumes -- which looks more and more likely every day -- then the careers of Toler and Clay are over, since they are seniors. Claytor is a junior.
Toler was the Red Dragons’ most-decorated player, as he was selected as the captain of the All-State second team, while Clay was picked as the defensive player of the year on the Gazette-Mail’s All-Kanawha Valley team.
Among the Kanawha Valley’s other teams still alive in the postseason -- Class A Charleston Catholic, AA Poca and AAA George Washington -- each had a player chosen first-team All-State this year, and all were underclassmen.
Catholic’s junior All-State tandem of Aiden Satterfield (first team) and Zion Suddeth (second team) returns for the 2020-21 season, as will Poca sophomore Isaac McKneely and GW junior Mason Pinkett, both first-team All-Staters. In addition, the Patriots project to have six of the athletes in their 10-man rotation return and the Dots’ No. 2 scorer, junior Noah Rittinger, also comes back.
So they get the chance to make another deep run, while St. Albans faces more of a rebuilding process, losing three starters overall, as senior low post Braxton Good also departs.
SA coach Bryan England, whose team carries a 16-8 record and ended long losing droughts to two of its postseason opponents, realizes the uncertainty facing his seniors, and not simply from a basketball perspective.
“I feel for these guys,’’ England said, “being in limbo for college and not being able to have closure on their senior year. Knowing a lot of these kids, these seniors are really experiencing some emotions and maybe some fears and some uneasiness about what’s ahead for them. The rest of us had senior proms and graduation and all the senior activities that you expect. These kids may not have those opportunities, so there’s a lot of uneasiness.’’
If the remainder of the postseason is finally canceled, England said he will carry mixed feelings when he looks back at the 2019-2020 season, in which SA posted just its second winning record since 2004.
“I will definitely feel a mixture of disappointment and extreme pride in what we were able to accomplish,’’ said England, who is in his third season. “It’s hard not to be proud of what we did. Obviously, I wasn’t their coach their freshman year, but where they came from to their senior year was just remarkable. They did it the right way – showed up every day to work and had good attitudes and were coachable and worked on their own games individually and got better throughout their careers. As a coaching staff, it’s just awesome to see.
“But on the flip side, you have a 7:15 game at the Civic Center against the defending state champion with the state player of the year [Kaden Metheny] on their team. What an opportunity. We came out of a tough region and came out of it feeling good about where we were at. I don’t think we’re a typical 8 seed, and the confidence we had coming in was at an all-time high, and that’s everything this time of year. If you can play with confidence, anything can happen and that’s the most disappointing thing, that we can’t have the chance to compete.’’
In order to make the state tournament field, the Red Dragons had to survive a pair of postseason road dates against teams that have had their number for a long time – in the sectionals, they ended an eight-year, 10-game losing streak against Capital and in the regionals, halted a 17-game losing streak to Woodrow Wilson that stretched back to 2002.
In fact, just winning a single sectional game was a first for St. Albans in five years. Clay noted how satisfying the run has been.
“Just the fact that everybody counted us out the whole time here,’’ Clay said, “and just to prove everybody wrong. Everything we’ve been through, and the first sectional win, is something I’ll always remember -- because it felt so good making it to the state tournament. It was our dream the whole season, and we knew we could do it. To accomplish everything we knew we could do feels good.’’
Toler, a four-year starter, marvels at how far the program has come, returning to where it was a generation ago with players such as Brett Nelson and Adam Williams.
“Coming into my freshman year,’’ Toler said, “we wasn’t really on the charts. But my senior year, we pretty much made a name for ourselves and for the St. Albans community, bringing everything back to how it used to be. Just to have that community support and being able to make it to the Civic Center feels good.’’
Still, earning the reward of getting to the state tournament, but not being able to completely cash in by missing out on playing a game, will also stick with SA’s players.
“It’s good that we made the state tournament,’’ Toler said, “but to be able to play in it with all those people gives you a different feeling that St. Albans hasn’t felt in a long time. We know how much we accomplished, but not being able to play and just having it end [is disappointing].’’
Clay was even more blunt.
“We had a great season,’’ he said, “but it’s just an empty feeling that will always be there. You never know what can happen. We know we play University in the first round, but we’re not counting ourselves out. We could upset them. We’ve upset teams all year, so you never know what will happen. But it hurts to think about it, because this is it.’’
For Clay, at least, his playing career doesn’t figure to be over. He is mulling offers to compete at a Mountain East Conference or NAIA program. Toler, though, plans to become either a physician’s assistant or a travel emergency room nurse and won’t compete in college.
“It hurts a little more,’’ Toler said of missing out on the state tournament. “I’d like to say it doesn’t, but it is what it is. I love the game and being around my coaches and my teammates. It’s one thing I’ll really miss.’’
Both SA players have tried to stay at the ready in case schools get back in session and the SSAC decides it can resume postseason play in basketball. The girls tournament -- which managed to get in only nine of 21 games -- needs to be completed and the AA regionals must be held before the boys can begin their state tournament.
The Red Dragons’ last practice was held on March 14, two days after their regional win in Beckley, and neither Clay nor Toler has seen their coaches or most of their teammates since.
“You’ve got to wake up and take it one step at a time,’’ Toler said. “There’s not much else you can do but do what the guidance and the government tells us to do. I pretty much stay in the house. If I’m bored, I go out and do something active. I have a hoop in my backyard I can shoot on, and I run around St. Albans to keep in condition.’’
Clay added: “My dad has me working around the house. I shoot the ball all the time and try to stay in shape and keep moving. I just don’t want to get complacent or get lazy.’’