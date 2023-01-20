Chance Hartwell had ice in his veins for St. Albans in Friday's boys basketball matchup against rival Nitro at St. Albans High.
The game was tied at 55 with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Nitro had a chance to inbound and win the game with a basket in the final seconds.
Hartwell had other ideas.
The junior stole the ball from Nitro's Derek Lowe after Eli Littlejohn forced a bad pass and Hartwell finished with a layup on the other end to give the Red Dragons a 57-55 lead that went final in front of a packed house.
Hartwell, who was responsible for three of St. Albans' seven field goals in the second half, finished with a game-high 19 points.
Nitro (7-5) has lost four of its last seven games after starting the season 4-1.
St. Albans (7-6) coach Dana Womack had to catch his breath after the win.
"It's hard to talk," Womack said. "I felt like we didn't play as well in the second half but we fought. And we were able to come out with a victory. [Nitro] coach Austin [Lowe], I love him to death. He was my mentor; he gave me a chance to coach. It's a tough game for not only St. Albans-Nitro, but it's a tough game for me and him."
Womack said Littlejohn -- who hadn't been in the game until 15 seconds remained -- was key to the win as he forced the steal.
"I took a chance and I stuck a guy who hadn't played all game in there for defense and he actually caused that turnover," Womack said of Littlejohn. "Sophomore came in and was real quick and real aggressive, and he caused that turnover and it fell right into Chance's hands. That was big. That was a chance we took, and it worked for us. For somebody who hadn't played all game to step up like that? Big-time play."
Lowe didn't have much to say about the turnover that cost his team the game.
"I don't want to talk about that," Lowe said. "I don't want to get fined."
St. Albans looked like the better team in the first half as the Red Dragons took a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and led 36-24 at halftime.
The halftime lead was the largest for either team in the game.
In the second half, the Red Dragons hit a cold spell, while the Wildcats found their stroke. Nitro went on a 16-5 lead in the third quarter as St. Albans had just one field goal in the period.
Nitro trimmed St. Albans' lead to one point as the Red Dragons held a slim 41-40 lead heading into the fourth.
That's when Ty Stephens turned on the afterburners. With 5:10 left in regulation, Stephens hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to give Nitro a 46-45 lead -- its first since the first quarter.
Scoot Woodrum and Landon Poniatowski helped Nitro to a 50-47 lead, but Hartwell's three-point play tied the game at 50.
Stephens scored the next five points for the Wildcats to give them a 55-50 lead, but Hartwell and the Red Dragons went on a 7-0 run to end the game.
Nitro outscored St. Albans 31-21 in the second half but the Red Dragons did just enough in the fourth and Womack said his team has to do a better job of putting together four strong quarters.
"The first half, I thought we rebounded the ball with them," Womack said. "I thought their size was going to hurt us a little bit. They're a big, strong team. They did in the second half.
"The first half, we gave them enough cushion to give ourselves a chance. Sometimes we get down and we have a bad quarter where we're having to fight in games. All season long. We had one game where we've had four good quarters, but the rest of them have been three and one."
Lowe said allowing 19 points in the second quarter wasn't ideal but his team responded in the second half.
"We told them before the game we didn't want to get into a track meet with St. Albans," Lowe said. "Second quarter, we got into a track meet with them and let it get away a little bit. I sent a message at halftime; they responded. They knew I was upset. After they got my message, they came out and played a hell of a third quarter and a hell of a fourth quarter.
"The game of basketball is a game of runs and St. Albans made one more run than we did. That was what the story was tonight. If you go back and look at the score, they made the last run and got one and got out of here."
Stephens led Nitro with 17 points and Poniatowski tallied 14 points.
For St. Albans, Eli Samples (14) and Jayden Clark (12) were the other scorers in double figures.
Both teams have home games on Tuesday at 7 p.m. as Nitro hosts Scott and St. Albans hosts Huntington.
St. Albans 57, Nitro 55
Nitro;11;13;16;15;--;55
St. Albans;17;19;5;16;--;57
Nitro (7-5)
Robbins 2, Poniatowski 14, Crouch 8, Stephens 17, Woodrum 5
St. Albans (7-6)
Samples 14, Shears 3, Hartwell 19, Clark 12, Martin 2, Wilkins 7