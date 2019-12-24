Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Spring Valley
|1-0
|1-2
|2. Cabell Midland
|0-0
|4-0
|2. St. Albans
|0-0
|4-1
|2. George Washington
|0-0
|3-1
|2. Huntington
|0-0
|3-2
|2. Parkersburg
|0-0
|2-2
|2. South Charleston
|0-0
|2-2
|2. Capital
|0-0
|1-3
|2. Hurricane
|0-0
|1-3
|2. Riverside
|0-0
|0-3
|11. Woodrow Wilson
|0-1
|1-3
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|2-0
|4-1
|2. Winfield
|1-1
|1-2
|3. Herbert Hoover
|1-2
|1-3
|3. Nitro
|1-2
|1-4
|5. Sissonville
|0-1
|1-5
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Mingo Central
|3-0
|3-0
|2. Chapmanville
|1-0
|3-1
|3. Logan
|1-1
|3-2
|4. Scott
|1-2
|3-2
|5. Wayne
|0-2
|1-3
Other schools (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|2-1
|Ripley
|3-2
|Greenbrier East
|1-2
Other schools (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|3-0
|Braxton County
|3-1
|Clay County
|3-1
|Lincoln County
|3-2
|Roane County
|3-2
|Nicholas County
|1-3
|Point Pleasant
|1-3
Other schools (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Webster County
|3-0
|Charleston Catholic
|2-1
|Ravenswood
|2-2
|Tolsia
|2-3
|Buffalo
|1-2
|Sherman
|1-2
|Hannan
|1-3
|Van
|1-3
|Tug Valley
|0-3
|Wahama
|0-5
Scoring leaders
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|C.J. Meredith, SV
|3
|75
|24.7
|Chandler Schmidt, CM
|4
|90
|22.5
|Quay Sutton, SC
|4
|81
|20.3
|Richard Law, WW
|4
|74
|18.5
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|4
|71
|17.8
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|5
|86
|17.2
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|4
|64
|16.0
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|4
|64
|16.0
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|5
|76
|15.2
|Javantz Elzy, River.
|3
|44
|14.7
|Brock Booth, SV
|3
|43
|14.3
|D. Brooks, Capital
|4
|57
|14.3
|Ben Gilliam, WW
|4
|56
|14.0
|K.K. Siebert
|4
|55
|13.8
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|4
|52
|13.0
|Rodney Toler, SA
|5
|62
|12.4
|Ekia Wicker, Capital
|4
|45
|11.3
|Eli Archer, Hunt.
|5
|56
|11.2
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|5
|56
|11.2
|Ethan Clay, SA
|5
|55
|11.0
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|4
|44
|11.0
|Ayden Ince, WW
|4
|41
|10.3
|Corbin Page, SV
|3
|30
|10.0
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|4
|40
|10.0
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Isaac McKneely, Poc.
|5
|122
|24.4
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|4
|90
|22.5
|David Early, Logan
|3
|67
|22.3
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|5
|105
|21.0
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|3
|60
|20.0
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|5
|92
|18.4
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|4
|73
|18.3
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|5
|87
|17.4
|Jarius Jackson, MC
|3
|47
|15.7
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|5
|78
|15.6
|Christian Frye, Win.
|2
|31
|15.5
|Mitchell Hainer, Log.
|5
|77
|15.4
|Brody Danberry, Sis.
|5
|75
|15.0
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|5
|70
|14.0
|Ethan Kincaid, Win.
|3
|41
|13.7
|Josh Swecker, HH
|4
|52
|13.0
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|3
|37
|12.3
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|3
|37
|12.3
|Nate Vance, Poca
|5
|56
|11.2
|Trey Chapman, HH
|4
|44
|11.0
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|4
|43
|10.8
|Grant Bonner, HH
|3
|32
|10.7
|C. Blankenship, MC
|3
|31
|10.3
|Caleb Dingess, Scott
|5
|52
|10.4
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Hunter Bush, Point
|4
|101
|25.3
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|3
|64
|21.3
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|3
|59
|19.7
|Jadyn Stewart, Brax.
|4
|76
|19.0
|David Stewart, Van
|4
|69
|17.3
|Rylee Nichols, Nich.
|4
|68
|17.0
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|3
|51
|17.0
|Jayse Tully, LC
|5
|84
|16.8
|Austin Ball, Man
|3
|49
|16.3
|J. Blankenship, LC
|5
|81
|16.2
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|4
|64
|16.0
|Caleb May, TV
|3
|48
|16.0
|Peyton Adams, Man
|3
|47
|15.7
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|3
|46
|15.3
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|4
|60
|15.0
|Braxton Yates, Point
|4
|58
|14.5
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|3
|41
|13.7
|Noah Thompson, Buff.
|3
|40
|13.3
|Tyler Toler, Braxton
|4
|53
|13.3
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|5
|65
|13.0
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|3
|36
|12.0
|Jackson Tackett, Man
|3
|34
|11.3
|Jaycob Creel, Ravens.
|4
|42
|10.5
|William Lewis, Web.
|3
|31
|10.3
|Devin Raines, Ravens.
|4
|41
|10.3
|Carter Casto, Ripley
|5
|51
|10.2