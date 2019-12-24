Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Spring Valley 1-0 1-2
2. Cabell Midland 0-0 4-0
2. St. Albans 0-0 4-1
2. George Washington 0-0 3-1
2. Huntington 0-0 3-2
2. Parkersburg 0-0 2-2
2. South Charleston 0-0 2-2
2. Capital 0-0 1-3
2. Hurricane 0-0 1-3
2. Riverside 0-0 0-3
11. Woodrow Wilson 0-1 1-3

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 2-0 4-1
2. Winfield 1-1 1-2
3. Herbert Hoover 1-2 1-3
3. Nitro 1-2 1-4
5. Sissonville 0-1 1-5

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Mingo Central 3-0 3-0
2. Chapmanville 1-0 3-1
3. Logan 1-1 3-2
4. Scott 1-2 3-2
5. Wayne 0-2 1-3

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 2-1
Ripley 3-2
Greenbrier East 1-2

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Man 3-0
Braxton County 3-1
Clay County 3-1
Lincoln County 3-2
Roane County 3-2
Nicholas County 1-3
Point Pleasant 1-3

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Webster County 3-0
Charleston Catholic 2-1
Ravenswood 2-2
Tolsia 2-3
Buffalo 1-2
Sherman 1-2
Hannan 1-3
Van 1-3
Tug Valley 0-3
Wahama 0-5

Scoring leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
C.J. Meredith, SV 3 75 24.7
Chandler Schmidt, CM 4 90 22.5
Quay Sutton, SC 4 81 20.3
Richard Law, WW 4 74 18.5
Sam Potts, Parkers. 4 71 17.8
Amare Smith, Hunt. 5 86 17.2
Mason Pinkett, GW 4 64 16.0
Noah Umpleby, Park. 4 64 16.0
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 5 76 15.2
Javantz Elzy, River. 3 44 14.7
Brock Booth, SV 3 43 14.3
D. Brooks, Capital 4 57 14.3
Ben Gilliam, WW 4 56 14.0
K.K. Siebert 4 55 13.8
Karrington Hill, Cap. 4 52 13.0
Rodney Toler, SA 5 62 12.4
Ekia Wicker, Capital 4 45 11.3
Eli Archer, Hunt. 5 56 11.2
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 5 56 11.2
Ethan Clay, SA 5 55 11.0
D.J. Johnson, SC 4 44 11.0
Ayden Ince, WW 4 41 10.3
Corbin Page, SV 3 30 10.0
Alex Yoakum, GW 4 40 10.0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Isaac McKneely, Poc. 5 122 24.4
Obinna Killen, Chap. 4 90 22.5
David Early, Logan 3 67 22.3
Kolton Painter, Nitro 5 105 21.0
Drew Hatfield, MC 3 60 20.0
Jagger Bell, Scott 5 92 18.4
Andrew Shull, Chap. 4 73 18.3
Jon Hamilton, Scott 5 87 17.4
Jarius Jackson, MC 3 47 15.7
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 5 78 15.6
Christian Frye, Win. 2 31 15.5
Mitchell Hainer, Log. 5 77 15.4
Brody Danberry, Sis. 5 75 15.0
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 5 70 14.0
Ethan Kincaid, Win. 3 41 13.7
Josh Swecker, HH 4 52 13.0
Devin Hatfield, MC 3 37 12.3
Hunter Morris, Win. 3 37 12.3
Nate Vance, Poca 5 56 11.2
Trey Chapman, HH 4 44 11.0
Philip Mullins, Chap. 4 43 10.8
Grant Bonner, HH 3 32 10.7
C. Blankenship, MC 3 31 10.3
Caleb Dingess, Scott 5 52 10.4

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Hunter Bush, Point 4 101 25.3
Rye Gadd, Webster 3 64 21.3
Aiden Satterfield, CC 3 59 19.7
Jadyn Stewart, Brax. 4 76 19.0
David Stewart, Van 4 69 17.3
Rylee Nichols, Nich. 4 68 17.0
Malaki Sylvia, South 3 51 17.0
Jayse Tully, LC 5 84 16.8
Austin Ball, Man 3 49 16.3
J. Blankenship, LC 5 81 16.2
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 4 64 16.0
Caleb May, TV 3 48 16.0
Peyton Adams, Man 3 47 15.7
Zion Suddeth, CC 3 46 15.3
Jacob Jarrell, Van 4 60 15.0
Braxton Yates, Point 4 58 14.5
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 3 41 13.7
Noah Thompson, Buff. 3 40 13.3
Tyler Toler, Braxton 4 53 13.3
Ty Johnson, Ripley 5 65 13.0
Kadin Wright, Web. 3 36 12.0
Jackson Tackett, Man 3 34 11.3
Jaycob Creel, Ravens. 4 42 10.5
William Lewis, Web. 3 31 10.3
Devin Raines, Ravens. 4 41 10.3
Carter Casto, Ripley 5 51 10.2