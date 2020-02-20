nitro lincoln7
Nitro’s Trevor Lowe ranks among the Cardinal Conference scoring leaders and the Kanawha Valley 3-point field goal leaders.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Points
1. Cabell Midland 9-1 18-2 64
2. George Washington 8-2 13-5 57
3. Woodrow Wilson 7-3 13-7 47
4. Spring Valley 6-4 11-9 44
5. Capital 6-4 12-8 38
6. Huntington 5-5 12-9 32
7. South Charleston 5-5 10-9 31
8. St. Albans 4-6 13-7 23
9. Parkersburg 4-6 7-12 22
10. Hurricane 1-9 6-14 3
11. Riverside 0-10 1-19 0

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 11-2 17-3
2. Winfield 6-6 8-11
3. Sissonville 4-6 5-14
4. Nitro 3-8 5-15
5. Herbert Hoover 2-10 6-15

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 10-1 18-2
2. Logan 10-2 14-7
3. Mingo Central 6-6 11-9
3. Scott 6-6 13-8
5. Wayne 0-11 2-17

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 13-6
Ripley 10-9
Greenbrier East 6-11

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Man 16-4
Braxton County 15-5
Clay County 13-7
Lincoln County 12-8
Roane County 12-8
Point Pleasant 8-11
Nicholas County 3-18

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 15-5
Webster County 14-7
Sherman 10-9
Tolsia 11-10
Ravenswood 9-11
Tug Valley 9-11
Buffalo 6-13
Van 4-14
Hannan 2-15
Wahama 0-19

Conference leaders

MSAC scoring leaders

Player, School Games Points Average
CJ Meredith, SV 19 490 25.8
Austin Dearing, Hurr. 20 465 23.3
Quay Sutton, SC 16 345 21.6
Sam Potts, Parkers. 19 370 19.5
Chandler Schmidt, Mid. 20 381 19.1
Richard Law, WW 19 343 18.1
Mason Pinkett, GW 18 322 17.9
Javante Elzy, River. 20 342 17.1
Amare Smith, Hunt. 21 355 16.9
Ayden Ince, WW 20 307 15.4
Kerion Martin, Cap. 15 230 15.3
Eli Archer, Hunting. 21 319 15.2
Ben Gilliam, WW 19 288 15.2
Karrington Hill, Cap. 20 298 14.9
Noah Umpleby, Park. 19 282 14.8
K.K. Siebert, Midland 20 287 14.4
Corbin Page, SV 20 278 13.9
Austin Womack, Hurr. 20 271 13.6
D. Brooks, Capital 20 264 13.2
Rodney Toler, SA 20 251 12.6
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 20 244 12.2
Dom Schmidt, Mid. 20 236 11.8
D.J. Johnson, SC 18 210 11.7
Ethan Clay, SA 20 232 11.6
Brock Booth, SV 18 187 10.4
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 19 190 10.0
Alex Yoakum, GW 18 180 10.0

Cardinal scoring leaders

Player, School Games Points Average
David Early, Logan 17 481 28.3
Jon Hamilton, Scott 20 451 22.6
Isaac McKneely, Poca 20 448 22.4
Drew Hatfield, MC 20 413 20.7
Kolton Painter, Nitro 20 411 20.6
Obinna Killen, Chap. 20 409 20.5
Jagger Bell, Scott 20 335 16.8
Nick Bryant, Wayne 19 305 16.1
Philip Mullins, Chap. 20 307 15.4
Grant Bonner, HH 20 302 15.1
Andrew Shull, Chap. 20 293 14.7
Brody Danberry, Siss. 19 272 14.3
Hunter Morris, Win. 19 268 14.1
Joseph Udoh, Siss. 12 167 13.9
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 20 266 13.3
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 19 243 12.8
Christian Frye, Win. 16 201 12.6
Mitchell Hainer, Log. 21 258 12.3
Devin Hatfield, MC 20 243 12.2
Noah Rittinger, Poca 19 204 10.7
Trey Chapman, HH 18 187 10.4
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 19 197 10.4
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 19 191 10.1

Other schools scoring leaders

Player, School Games Points Average
Jadyn Stewart, Braxton 19 438 23.1
Rye Gadd, Webster 20 428 21.4
Jesse Muncy, Tolsia 19 405 21.3
Hunter Bush, Point 19 396 20.8
Aiden Satterfield, CC 19 384 20.2
Malaki Sylvia, South 18 359 19.9
Austin Ball, Man 20 389 19.5
Ty Johnson, Ripley 19 341 18.0
David Stewart, Van 17 300 17.7
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 19 320 16.8
Caleb May, TV 20 355 16.8
Jayse Tully, LC 14 219 15.6
John Blankenship, LC 20 299 15.0
Zion Suddeth, CC 20 288 14.4
Jacob Jarrell, Van 18 257 14.3
Tyler Johnson, Tol. 20 285 14.3
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 20 274 13.7
Caleb Blevins, Man 16 211 13.2
Jaycob Creel, Raven. 20 253 12.7
William Lewis, Web. 20 251 12.6
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 19 240 12.6
Tobias Scholl, Ripley 19 223 11.7
Noah Thompson, Buff. 19 217 11.4
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 16 181 11.3
Ryan Keener, Nich. 21 237 11.3
Ethan Colegrove, TV 20 220 11.0
Peyton Adams, Man 20 214 10.7
Kadin Wright, Web. 21 222 10.6
Devin Raines, Raven. 20 203 10.2
Ian Reed, Tug Valley 19 189 10.0

Kanawha Valley leaders

3-point field goals

66 -- Karrington Hill, Capital

61 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca

51 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane

47 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo

46 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro

43 -- Quay Sutton, SC

39 -- Mason Pinkett, GW

37 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover

36 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans

34 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield

33 -- Hunter Morris, Winfield; Rodney Toler, St. Albans

31 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro

29 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca; Josh Swecker, Hoover; Austin Womack, Hurricane

Free-throw shooting (minimum 42 attempts)

Player, School FT-A Pct
Hunter Morris, Winfield 70-84 .833
Aiden Satterfield, CC 56-72 .778
Rodney Toler, SA 50-65 .769
Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo 39-51 .765
Isaac McKneely, Poca 75-98 .765
Zion Suddeth, CC 51-67 .761