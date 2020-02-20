Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Points
|1. Cabell Midland
|9-1
|18-2
|64
|2. George Washington
|8-2
|13-5
|57
|3. Woodrow Wilson
|7-3
|13-7
|47
|4. Spring Valley
|6-4
|11-9
|44
|5. Capital
|6-4
|12-8
|38
|6. Huntington
|5-5
|12-9
|32
|7. South Charleston
|5-5
|10-9
|31
|8. St. Albans
|4-6
|13-7
|23
|9. Parkersburg
|4-6
|7-12
|22
|10. Hurricane
|1-9
|6-14
|3
|11. Riverside
|0-10
|1-19
|0
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|11-2
|17-3
|2. Winfield
|6-6
|8-11
|3. Sissonville
|4-6
|5-14
|4. Nitro
|3-8
|5-15
|5. Herbert Hoover
|2-10
|6-15
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Chapmanville
|10-1
|18-2
|2. Logan
|10-2
|14-7
|3. Mingo Central
|6-6
|11-9
|3. Scott
|6-6
|13-8
|5. Wayne
|0-11
|2-17
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|13-6
|Ripley
|10-9
|Greenbrier East
|6-11
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|16-4
|Braxton County
|15-5
|Clay County
|13-7
|Lincoln County
|12-8
|Roane County
|12-8
|Point Pleasant
|8-11
|Nicholas County
|3-18
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|15-5
|Webster County
|14-7
|Sherman
|10-9
|Tolsia
|11-10
|Ravenswood
|9-11
|Tug Valley
|9-11
|Buffalo
|6-13
|Van
|4-14
|Hannan
|2-15
|Wahama
|0-19
Conference leaders
MSAC scoring leaders
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|CJ Meredith, SV
|19
|490
|25.8
|Austin Dearing, Hurr.
|20
|465
|23.3
|Quay Sutton, SC
|16
|345
|21.6
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|19
|370
|19.5
|Chandler Schmidt, Mid.
|20
|381
|19.1
|Richard Law, WW
|19
|343
|18.1
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|18
|322
|17.9
|Javante Elzy, River.
|20
|342
|17.1
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|21
|355
|16.9
|Ayden Ince, WW
|20
|307
|15.4
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|15
|230
|15.3
|Eli Archer, Hunting.
|21
|319
|15.2
|Ben Gilliam, WW
|19
|288
|15.2
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|20
|298
|14.9
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|19
|282
|14.8
|K.K. Siebert, Midland
|20
|287
|14.4
|Corbin Page, SV
|20
|278
|13.9
|Austin Womack, Hurr.
|20
|271
|13.6
|D. Brooks, Capital
|20
|264
|13.2
|Rodney Toler, SA
|20
|251
|12.6
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|20
|244
|12.2
|Dom Schmidt, Mid.
|20
|236
|11.8
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|18
|210
|11.7
|Ethan Clay, SA
|20
|232
|11.6
|Brock Booth, SV
|18
|187
|10.4
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|19
|190
|10.0
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|18
|180
|10.0
Cardinal scoring leaders
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|David Early, Logan
|17
|481
|28.3
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|20
|451
|22.6
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|20
|448
|22.4
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|20
|413
|20.7
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|20
|411
|20.6
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|20
|409
|20.5
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|20
|335
|16.8
|Nick Bryant, Wayne
|19
|305
|16.1
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|20
|307
|15.4
|Grant Bonner, HH
|20
|302
|15.1
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|20
|293
|14.7
|Brody Danberry, Siss.
|19
|272
|14.3
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|19
|268
|14.1
|Joseph Udoh, Siss.
|12
|167
|13.9
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|20
|266
|13.3
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|19
|243
|12.8
|Christian Frye, Win.
|16
|201
|12.6
|Mitchell Hainer, Log.
|21
|258
|12.3
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|20
|243
|12.2
|Noah Rittinger, Poca
|19
|204
|10.7
|Trey Chapman, HH
|18
|187
|10.4
|Kolby Stiltner, Wayne
|19
|197
|10.4
|Jacob Merritt, Wayne
|19
|191
|10.1
Other schools scoring leaders
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Jadyn Stewart, Braxton
|19
|438
|23.1
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|20
|428
|21.4
|Jesse Muncy, Tolsia
|19
|405
|21.3
|Hunter Bush, Point
|19
|396
|20.8
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|19
|384
|20.2
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|18
|359
|19.9
|Austin Ball, Man
|20
|389
|19.5
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|19
|341
|18.0
|David Stewart, Van
|17
|300
|17.7
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|19
|320
|16.8
|Caleb May, TV
|20
|355
|16.8
|Jayse Tully, LC
|14
|219
|15.6
|John Blankenship, LC
|20
|299
|15.0
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|20
|288
|14.4
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|18
|257
|14.3
|Tyler Johnson, Tol.
|20
|285
|14.3
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|20
|274
|13.7
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|16
|211
|13.2
|Jaycob Creel, Raven.
|20
|253
|12.7
|William Lewis, Web.
|20
|251
|12.6
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|19
|240
|12.6
|Tobias Scholl, Ripley
|19
|223
|11.7
|Noah Thompson, Buff.
|19
|217
|11.4
|Robert Cantrell, Tol.
|16
|181
|11.3
|Ryan Keener, Nich.
|21
|237
|11.3
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|20
|220
|11.0
|Peyton Adams, Man
|20
|214
|10.7
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|21
|222
|10.6
|Devin Raines, Raven.
|20
|203
|10.2
|Ian Reed, Tug Valley
|19
|189
|10.0
Kanawha Valley leaders
3-point field goals
66 -- Karrington Hill, Capital
61 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca
51 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane
47 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo
46 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro
43 -- Quay Sutton, SC
39 -- Mason Pinkett, GW
37 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover
36 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans
34 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield
33 -- Hunter Morris, Winfield; Rodney Toler, St. Albans
31 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro
29 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca; Josh Swecker, Hoover; Austin Womack, Hurricane
Free-throw shooting (minimum 42 attempts)
|Player, School
|FT-A
|Pct
|Hunter Morris, Winfield
|70-84
|.833
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|56-72
|.778
|Rodney Toler, SA
|50-65
|.769
|Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo
|39-51
|.765
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|75-98
|.765
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|51-67
|.761