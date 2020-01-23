cchs stjoe10
Buy Now

Aiden Satterfield (left) leads Charleston Catholic in scoring at 22.2 points per game.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Points
1. Cabell Midland 5-0 11-0 21
2. Woodrow Wilson 4-1 7-4 19
3. George Wash. 4-1 7-4 17
4. Spring Valley 3-1 4-6 13
5. Parkersburg 2-2 5-7 10
5. South Charleston 2-2 6-5 10
7. Capital 2-3 4-6 8
8. Huntington 2-3 6-5 7
9. St. Albans 1-4 7-5 3
10. Hurricane 0-4 4-7 0
10. Riverside 0-4 0-11 0

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 6-1 10-2
2. Winfield 3-3 4-5
3. Nitro 3-5 3-9
4. Herbert Hoover 2-5 3-8
5. Sissonville 1-3 2-9

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Logan 6-1 10-3
2. Chapmanville 3-1 10-2
2. Mingo Central 5-3 8-3
4. Scott 2-3 9-5
5. Wayne 0-6 2-10

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 6-4
Ripley 6-5
Greenbrier East 4-6

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Man 8-1
Clay County 9-2
Lincoln County 10-4
Braxton County 8-3
Roane County 7-6
Point Pleasant 4-7
Nicholas County 2-9

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 8-3
Webster County 8-4
Ravenswood 7-5
Sherman 5-6
Tolsia 4-6
Tug Valley 5-8
Buffalo 3-6
Van 3-7
Hannan 2-9
Wahama 0-13

Conference leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
C.J. Meredith, SV 10 253 25.3
Austin Dearing, Hurr. 11 254 23.1
Quay Sutton, S. Chas. 11 244 22.2
Sam Potts, Parkers. 12 261 21.8
Chandler Schmidt, CM 11 208 18.9
Mason Pinkett, GW 11 190 17.3
Richard Law, WW 11 181 16.5
Javante Elzy, River. 11 174 15.8
Karrington Hill, Cap. 10 156 15.6
Amare Smith, Hunt. 11 168 15.3
Ben Gilliam, WW 11 157 14.3
Noah Umpleby, Park. 12 171 14.3
Austin Womack, Hurr. 11 157 14.3
Corbin Page, SV 10 141 14.1
D. Brooks, Capital 10 137 13.7
Ayden Ince, WW 11 147 13.4
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 12 160 13.3
Rodney Toler, SA 12 159 13.3
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 11 143 13.0
Eli Archer, Hunting. 11 142 12.9
K.K. Siebert, Midland 11 142 12.9
Dominic Schmidt, CM 11 139 12.6
Kerion Martin, Cap. 5 62 12.4
D.J. Johnson, SC 10 107 10.7
Harold Pannell, SC 9 94 10.4
Brock Booth, SV 8 81 10.1
Alex Yoakum, GW 11 110 10.0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
David Early, Logan 11 295 26.8
Isaac McKneely, Poca 12 289 24.1
Obinna Killen, Chap. 12 254 21.2
Jon Hamilton, Scott 13 261 20.1
Kolton Painter, Nitro 12 241 20.1
Drew Hatfield, MC 11 211 19.2
Jagger Bell, Scott 14 253 18.1
Philip Mullins, Chap. 12 182 15.2
Nick Bryant, Wayne 12 178 14.8
Andrew Shull, Chap. 12 167 13.9
Grant Bonner, HH 10 138 13.8
Christian Frye, Win. 9 123 13.7
Mitchell Hainer, Log. 13 171 13.2
Hunter Morris, Win. 9 119 13.2
Trey Chapman, HH 10 128 12.8
Devin Hatfield, MC 11 139 12.6
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 12 150 12.5
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 11 134 12.2
Brody Danberry, Siss. 11 130 11.8
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 12 134 11.2
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 12 131 10.9
Nate Vance, Poca 12 123 10.3
Jarius Jackson, MC 11 111 10.1

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Jadyn Stewart, Brax. 10 246 24.6
Rye Gadd, Webster 12 266 22.2
Aiden Satterfield, CC 11 244 22.2
Hunter Bush, Point 11 214 19.5
David Stewart, Van 10 184 18.4
Malaki Sylvia, South 9 165 18.3
Caleb May, TV 13 223 17.2
Austin Ball, Man 9 149 16.6
Ty Johnson, Ripley 11 179 16.3
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 11 173 15.7
Jayse Tully, LC 14 219 15.6
John Blankenship, LC 14 217 15.5
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 9 139 15.4
Zion Suddeth, CC 11 162 14.7
Jacob Jarrell, Van 10 136 13.6
Caleb Blevins, Man 7 94 13.4
Rylee Nicholas, Nic. 11 142 12.9
Jaycob Creel, Ravens. 12 147 12.3
Noah Thompson, Buff. 9 107 11.9
Ethan Colegrove, TV 13 153 11.8
Tobias Scholl, Ripley 11 127 11.6
Trey Mandrake, Rav. 11 119 10.8
Peyton Adams, Man 9 96 10.7
Devin Raines, Ravens. 12 128 10.7
Kadin Wright, Web. 12 128 10.7
Abram Pauley, Waha. 13 135 10.4
William Lewis, Web. 12 122 10.2
Tyler Toler, Braxton 10 100 10.0

Kanawha Valley leaders

3-point goals

44 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca

35 -- Karrington Hill, Capital

29 -- Quay Sutton, SC

27 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane; Kolton Painter, Nitro

24 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans

22 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo

21 -- Rodney Toler, St. Albans

19 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside; Trevor Lowe, Nitro

18 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Aiden Satterfield, Catholic

17 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Mason Pinkett, GW; Noah Rittinger, Poca; Josh Swecker, Hoover

Free-throw shooting (minimum 28 attempts)

Player, School FT-A Pct.
Hunter Morris, Winfield 34-39 .872
Aiden Satterfield, CC 32-39 .821