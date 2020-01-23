Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Points
|1. Cabell Midland
|5-0
|11-0
|21
|2. Woodrow Wilson
|4-1
|7-4
|19
|3. George Wash.
|4-1
|7-4
|17
|4. Spring Valley
|3-1
|4-6
|13
|5. Parkersburg
|2-2
|5-7
|10
|5. South Charleston
|2-2
|6-5
|10
|7. Capital
|2-3
|4-6
|8
|8. Huntington
|2-3
|6-5
|7
|9. St. Albans
|1-4
|7-5
|3
|10. Hurricane
|0-4
|4-7
|0
|10. Riverside
|0-4
|0-11
|0
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|6-1
|10-2
|2. Winfield
|3-3
|4-5
|3. Nitro
|3-5
|3-9
|4. Herbert Hoover
|2-5
|3-8
|5. Sissonville
|1-3
|2-9
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Logan
|6-1
|10-3
|2. Chapmanville
|3-1
|10-2
|2. Mingo Central
|5-3
|8-3
|4. Scott
|2-3
|9-5
|5. Wayne
|0-6
|2-10
Other schools (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|6-4
|Ripley
|6-5
|Greenbrier East
|4-6
Other schools (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|8-1
|Clay County
|9-2
|Lincoln County
|10-4
|Braxton County
|8-3
|Roane County
|7-6
|Point Pleasant
|4-7
|Nicholas County
|2-9
Other schools (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|8-3
|Webster County
|8-4
|Ravenswood
|7-5
|Sherman
|5-6
|Tolsia
|4-6
|Tug Valley
|5-8
|Buffalo
|3-6
|Van
|3-7
|Hannan
|2-9
|Wahama
|0-13
Conference leaders
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|C.J. Meredith, SV
|10
|253
|25.3
|Austin Dearing, Hurr.
|11
|254
|23.1
|Quay Sutton, S. Chas.
|11
|244
|22.2
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|12
|261
|21.8
|Chandler Schmidt, CM
|11
|208
|18.9
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|11
|190
|17.3
|Richard Law, WW
|11
|181
|16.5
|Javante Elzy, River.
|11
|174
|15.8
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|10
|156
|15.6
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|11
|168
|15.3
|Ben Gilliam, WW
|11
|157
|14.3
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|12
|171
|14.3
|Austin Womack, Hurr.
|11
|157
|14.3
|Corbin Page, SV
|10
|141
|14.1
|D. Brooks, Capital
|10
|137
|13.7
|Ayden Ince, WW
|11
|147
|13.4
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|12
|160
|13.3
|Rodney Toler, SA
|12
|159
|13.3
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|11
|143
|13.0
|Eli Archer, Hunting.
|11
|142
|12.9
|K.K. Siebert, Midland
|11
|142
|12.9
|Dominic Schmidt, CM
|11
|139
|12.6
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|5
|62
|12.4
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|10
|107
|10.7
|Harold Pannell, SC
|9
|94
|10.4
|Brock Booth, SV
|8
|81
|10.1
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|11
|110
|10.0
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|David Early, Logan
|11
|295
|26.8
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|12
|289
|24.1
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|12
|254
|21.2
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|13
|261
|20.1
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|12
|241
|20.1
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|11
|211
|19.2
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|14
|253
|18.1
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|12
|182
|15.2
|Nick Bryant, Wayne
|12
|178
|14.8
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|12
|167
|13.9
|Grant Bonner, HH
|10
|138
|13.8
|Christian Frye, Win.
|9
|123
|13.7
|Mitchell Hainer, Log.
|13
|171
|13.2
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|9
|119
|13.2
|Trey Chapman, HH
|10
|128
|12.8
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|11
|139
|12.6
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|12
|150
|12.5
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|11
|134
|12.2
|Brody Danberry, Siss.
|11
|130
|11.8
|Jacob Merritt, Wayne
|12
|134
|11.2
|Kolby Stiltner, Wayne
|12
|131
|10.9
|Nate Vance, Poca
|12
|123
|10.3
|Jarius Jackson, MC
|11
|111
|10.1
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Jadyn Stewart, Brax.
|10
|246
|24.6
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|12
|266
|22.2
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|11
|244
|22.2
|Hunter Bush, Point
|11
|214
|19.5
|David Stewart, Van
|10
|184
|18.4
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|9
|165
|18.3
|Caleb May, TV
|13
|223
|17.2
|Austin Ball, Man
|9
|149
|16.6
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|11
|179
|16.3
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|11
|173
|15.7
|Jayse Tully, LC
|14
|219
|15.6
|John Blankenship, LC
|14
|217
|15.5
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|9
|139
|15.4
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|11
|162
|14.7
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|10
|136
|13.6
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|7
|94
|13.4
|Rylee Nicholas, Nic.
|11
|142
|12.9
|Jaycob Creel, Ravens.
|12
|147
|12.3
|Noah Thompson, Buff.
|9
|107
|11.9
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|13
|153
|11.8
|Tobias Scholl, Ripley
|11
|127
|11.6
|Trey Mandrake, Rav.
|11
|119
|10.8
|Peyton Adams, Man
|9
|96
|10.7
|Devin Raines, Ravens.
|12
|128
|10.7
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|12
|128
|10.7
|Abram Pauley, Waha.
|13
|135
|10.4
|William Lewis, Web.
|12
|122
|10.2
|Tyler Toler, Braxton
|10
|100
|10.0
Kanawha Valley leaders
3-point goals
44 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca
35 -- Karrington Hill, Capital
29 -- Quay Sutton, SC
27 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane; Kolton Painter, Nitro
24 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans
22 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo
21 -- Rodney Toler, St. Albans
19 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside; Trevor Lowe, Nitro
18 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Aiden Satterfield, Catholic
17 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Mason Pinkett, GW; Noah Rittinger, Poca; Josh Swecker, Hoover
Free-throw shooting (minimum 28 attempts)
|Player, School
|FT-A
|Pct.
|Hunter Morris, Winfield
|34-39
|.872
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|32-39
|.821