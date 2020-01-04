Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Spring Valley
|1-0
|1-4
|2. Cabell Midland
|0-0
|6-0
|2. St. Albans
|0-0
|5-1
|2. Huntington
|0-0
|4-2
|2. South Charleston
|0-0
|3-2
|2. George Washington
|0-0
|3-3
|2. Hurricane
|0-0
|3-3
|2. Woodrow Wilson
|1-1
|3-4
|2. Capital
|0-0
|1-3
|2. Riverside
|0-0
|0-6
|11. Parkersburg
|0-1
|2-4
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|4-0
|6-1
|2. Winfield
|1-2
|2-4
|2. Herbert Hoover
|1-2
|1-5
|2. Nitro
|1-2
|1-5
|5. Sissonville
|0-1
|1-6
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Chapmanville
|1-0
|6-1
|1. Logan
|2-1
|5-3
|1. Mingo Central
|3-2
|3-2
|4. Scott
|1-2
|4-4
|5. Wayne
|0-2
|2-3
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|4-2
|Ripley
|3-4
|Greenbrier East
|1-4
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|4-0
|Braxton County
|5-1
|Lincoln County
|7-2
|Clay County
|4-2
|Roane County
|5-3
|Point Pleasant
|2-3
|Nicholas County
|1-4
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|5-1
|Webster County
|4-2
|Buffalo
|2-2
|Ravenswood
|3-3
|Tolsia
|2-4
|Tug Valley
|2-4
|Hannan
|1-4
|Sherman
|1-5
|Van
|1-5
|Wahama
|0-7
Conference leaders
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|C.J. Meredith, SV
|5
|126
|25.2
|Austin Dearing, Hur.
|6
|145
|24.2
|Quay Sutton, SC
|5
|108
|21.6
|Chandler Schmidt, CM
|6
|125
|20.8
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|6
|117
|19.5
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|6
|103
|17.2
|Richard Law, WW
|7
|116
|16.6
|Javante Elzy, River.
|6
|98
|16.3
|Amare Smith, Hunting.
|6
|98
|16.3
|Austin Womack, Hur.
|6
|89
|14.8
|Ben Gilliam, WW
|7
|102
|14.6
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|6
|87
|14.5
|D. Brooks, Capital
|4
|57
|14.3
|Eli Archer, Hunting.
|6
|85
|14.2
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|6
|80
|13.3
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|4
|52
|13.0
|Corbin Page, SV
|5
|63
|12.6
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|6
|75
|12.5
|K.K. Siebert, Midland
|6
|75
|12.5
|Ayden Ince, WW
|7
|87
|12.4
|Rodney Toler, SA
|6
|72
|12.0
|Ekia Wicker, Capital
|4
|45
|11.3
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|6
|67
|11.2
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|4
|44
|11.0
|Ethan Spolarich, Hur.
|6
|63
|10.5
|Harold Pannell, SC
|5
|52
|10.4
|Ethan Clay, SA
|6
|62
|10.3
|William Gabbert, GW
|6
|61
|10.2
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|David Early, Logan
|6
|160
|26.7
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|7
|178
|25.4
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|6
|137
|22.8
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|7
|146
|20.9
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|5
|103
|20.6
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|8
|136
|17.0
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|8
|124
|15.5
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|7
|104
|14.9
|Mitchell Hainer, Logan
|8
|117
|14.6
|Nick Bryant, Wayne
|5
|70
|14.0
|Christian Frye, Win.
|6
|84
|14.0
|Trey Chapman, HH
|6
|82
|13.7
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|7
|95
|13.6
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|7
|91
|13.0
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|6
|78
|13.0
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|6
|78
|13.0
|Brody Danberry, Siss.
|7
|86
|12.3
|Grant Bonner, Hoover
|5
|61
|12.2
|Carl Sanchez, Wayne
|5
|61
|12.2
|Jarius Jackson, MC
|5
|59
|11.8
|Kolby Stiltner, Wayne
|5
|59
|11.8
|Josh Swecker, HH
|6
|64
|10.7
|Nate Vance, Poca
|7
|75
|10.7
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|5
|52
|10.4
|Jacob Merritt, Wayne
|5
|52
|10.4
|Noah Rittinger, Poca
|7
|71
|10.1
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Hunter Bush, Point
|5
|118
|23.6
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|6
|128
|21.3
|Jadyn Stewart, Brax.
|6
|127
|21.2
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|6
|125
|20.8
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|6
|113
|18.8
|Caleb May, TV
|6
|102
|17.0
|Austin Ball, Man
|4
|67
|16.8
|John Blankenship, LC
|9
|148
|16.4
|Jayse Tully, LC
|9
|143
|15.9
|David Stewart, Van
|6
|94
|15.7
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|4
|61
|15.3
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|5
|75
|15.0
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|7
|102
|14.6
|Braxton Yates, Point
|5
|72
|14.4
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|5
|70
|14.0
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|6
|80
|13.3
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|6
|80
|13.3
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|6
|80
|13.3
|Tyler Toler, Braxton
|6
|70
|11.7
|Peyton Adams, Man
|4
|45
|11.3
|Noah Thompson, Buff.
|4
|45
|11.3
|Kadin Wright, Webster
|6
|67
|11.2
|Abram Pauley, Wahama
|7
|76
|10.9
|Jackson Tackett, Man
|4
|43
|10.8
Kanawha Valley leaders
3-point goals
26 – Isaac McKneely, Poca
17 – Kolton Painter, Nitro
15 – Austin Dearing, Hurricane
14 – Quay Sutton, SC
12 – Drew Reed, SA; Noah Rittinger, Poca
10 – Thomas Blaydes, CC; Javante Elzy, Riverside; Bradley Jones, SC; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Mason Pinkett, GW
9 – Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Karrington Hill, Capital; Evan Hughes, GW; Ekia Wicker, Capital
Free-throw shooting (minimum 14 attempts)
|Player, School
|FT-FTA
|Pct.
|Marshall Pile, Catholic
|12-14
|.857
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|31-37
|.838
|Hunter Morris, Winfield
|20-24
|.833
|Grant Bonner, Hoover
|12-15
|.800
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|16-20
|.800
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|16-20
|.800