Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Spring Valley 1-0 1-4
2. Cabell Midland 0-0 6-0
2. St. Albans 0-0 5-1
2. Huntington 0-0 4-2
2. South Charleston 0-0 3-2
2. George Washington 0-0 3-3
2. Hurricane 0-0 3-3
2. Woodrow Wilson 1-1 3-4
2. Capital 0-0 1-3
2. Riverside 0-0 0-6
11. Parkersburg 0-1 2-4

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 4-0 6-1
2. Winfield 1-2 2-4
2. Herbert Hoover 1-2 1-5
2. Nitro 1-2 1-5
5. Sissonville 0-1 1-6

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 1-0 6-1
1. Logan 2-1 5-3
1. Mingo Central 3-2 3-2
4. Scott 1-2 4-4
5. Wayne 0-2 2-3

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 4-2
Ripley 3-4
Greenbrier East 1-4

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Man 4-0
Braxton County 5-1
Lincoln County 7-2
Clay County 4-2
Roane County 5-3
Point Pleasant 2-3
Nicholas County 1-4

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 5-1
Webster County 4-2
Buffalo 2-2
Ravenswood 3-3
Tolsia 2-4
Tug Valley 2-4
Hannan 1-4
Sherman 1-5
Van 1-5
Wahama 0-7

Conference leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
C.J. Meredith, SV 5 126 25.2
Austin Dearing, Hur. 6 145 24.2
Quay Sutton, SC 5 108 21.6
Chandler Schmidt, CM 6 125 20.8
Sam Potts, Parkers. 6 117 19.5
Mason Pinkett, GW 6 103 17.2
Richard Law, WW 7 116 16.6
Javante Elzy, River. 6 98 16.3
Amare Smith, Hunting. 6 98 16.3
Austin Womack, Hur. 6 89 14.8
Ben Gilliam, WW 7 102 14.6
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 6 87 14.5
D. Brooks, Capital 4 57 14.3
Eli Archer, Hunting. 6 85 14.2
Noah Umpleby, Park. 6 80 13.3
Karrington Hill, Cap. 4 52 13.0
Corbin Page, SV 5 63 12.6
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 6 75 12.5
K.K. Siebert, Midland 6 75 12.5
Ayden Ince, WW 7 87 12.4
Rodney Toler, SA 6 72 12.0
Ekia Wicker, Capital 4 45 11.3
Alex Yoakum, GW 6 67 11.2
D.J. Johnson, SC 4 44 11.0
Ethan Spolarich, Hur. 6 63 10.5
Harold Pannell, SC 5 52 10.4
Ethan Clay, SA 6 62 10.3
William Gabbert, GW 6 61 10.2

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
David Early, Logan 6 160 26.7
Isaac McKneely, Poca 7 178 25.4
Kolton Painter, Nitro 6 137 22.8
Obinna Killen, Chap. 7 146 20.9
Drew Hatfield, MC 5 103 20.6
Jagger Bell, Scott 8 136 17.0
Jon Hamilton, Scott 8 124 15.5
Andrew Shull, Chap. 7 104 14.9
Mitchell Hainer, Logan 8 117 14.6
Nick Bryant, Wayne 5 70 14.0
Christian Frye, Win. 6 84 14.0
Trey Chapman, HH 6 82 13.7
Philip Mullins, Chap. 7 95 13.6
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 7 91 13.0
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 6 78 13.0
Hunter Morris, Win. 6 78 13.0
Brody Danberry, Siss. 7 86 12.3
Grant Bonner, Hoover 5 61 12.2
Carl Sanchez, Wayne 5 61 12.2
Jarius Jackson, MC 5 59 11.8
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 5 59 11.8
Josh Swecker, HH 6 64 10.7
Nate Vance, Poca 7 75 10.7
Devin Hatfield, MC 5 52 10.4
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 5 52 10.4
Noah Rittinger, Poca 7 71 10.1

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Hunter Bush, Point 5 118 23.6
Rye Gadd, Webster 6 128 21.3
Jadyn Stewart, Brax. 6 127 21.2
Aiden Satterfield, CC 6 125 20.8
Malaki Sylvia, South 6 113 18.8
Caleb May, TV 6 102 17.0
Austin Ball, Man 4 67 16.8
John Blankenship, LC 9 148 16.4
Jayse Tully, LC 9 143 15.9
David Stewart, Van 6 94 15.7
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 4 61 15.3
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 5 75 15.0
Ty Johnson, Ripley 7 102 14.6
Braxton Yates, Point 5 72 14.4
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 5 70 14.0
Ethan Colegrove, TV 6 80 13.3
Jacob Jarrell, Van 6 80 13.3
Zion Suddeth, CC 6 80 13.3
Tyler Toler, Braxton 6 70 11.7
Peyton Adams, Man 4 45 11.3
Noah Thompson, Buff. 4 45 11.3
Kadin Wright, Webster 6 67 11.2
Abram Pauley, Wahama 7 76 10.9
Jackson Tackett, Man 4 43 10.8

Kanawha Valley leaders

3-point goals

26 – Isaac McKneely, Poca

17 – Kolton Painter, Nitro

15 – Austin Dearing, Hurricane

14 – Quay Sutton, SC

12 – Drew Reed, SA; Noah Rittinger, Poca

10 – Thomas Blaydes, CC; Javante Elzy, Riverside; Bradley Jones, SC; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Mason Pinkett, GW

9 – Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Karrington Hill, Capital; Evan Hughes, GW; Ekia Wicker, Capital

Free-throw shooting (minimum 14 attempts)

Player, School FT-FTA Pct.
Marshall Pile, Catholic 12-14 .857
Mason Pinkett, GW 31-37 .838
Hunter Morris, Winfield 20-24 .833
Grant Bonner, Hoover 12-15 .800
Aiden Satterfield, CC 16-20 .800
Zion Suddeth, CC 16-20 .800