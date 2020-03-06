poca chpmnvl6
Buy Now

Poca’s Isaac McKneely ranks among the top scorers in the Cardinal Conference at 22.3 points per game and among the top 3-point shooters and free-throw shooters in the Kanawha Valley.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Cabell Midland 9-1 19-4 64
2. *George Wash. 8-2 17-5 57
3. *Woodrow Wilson 7-3 16-7 47
4. Spring Valley 6-4 12-11 44
5. *Capital 6-4 14-9 38
6. Huntington 5-5 12-11 32
7. South Charleston 5-5 11-12 31
8. *St. Albans 4-6 16-7 23
9. Parkersburg 4-6 8-15 22
10. *Hurricane 1-9 7-15 3
11. Riverside 0-10 1-21 0

NOTE: George Washington won league title.

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 11-2 20-3
2. Winfield 7-6 10-13
3. Sissonville 5-8 7-17
4. Nitro 3-10 5-18
5. Herbert Hoover 2-11 7-17

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 12-1 21-2
2. Logan 11-2 16-7
3. Mingo Central 7-6 12-11
3. Scott 7-6 15-9
5. Wayne 0-13 4-20

NOTE: Chapmanville won league title.

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 14-8
Ripley 12-11
Greenbrier East 8-12

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Man 18-6
Braxton County 17-6
Clay County 14-9
Lincoln County 14-9
Roane County 13-10
Point Pleasant 11-12
Nicholas County 4-19

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 18-5
Webster County 15-9
Tolsia 12-12
Sherman 11-12
Tug Valley 11-12
Ravenswood 11-13
Buffalo 9-15
Van 6-18
Hannan 2-19
Wahama 0-23

Conference leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
CJ Meredith, SV 22 580 26.4
Austin Dearing, Hurr. 23 527 22.9
Quay Sutton, SC 20 424 21.2
Sam Potts, Parkers. 23 431 18.7
Chandler Schmidt, CM 23 424 18.4
Richard Law, WW 22 390 17.7
Mason Pinkett, GW 22 390 17.7
Amare Smith, Hunt. 23 391 17.0
Javante Elzy, River. 22 370 16.8
Ayden Ince, WW 23 373 16.2
Eli Archer, Hunting. 23 355 15.4
Ben Gilliam,WW 22 337 15.3
Kerion Martin, Cap. 18 271 15.1
Karrington Hill, Cap. 23 339 14.7
Noah Umpleby, Park. 23 336 14.6
K.K. Siebert, CM 23 321 14.0
Rodney Toler, SA 23 317 13.8
Corbin Page, SV 23 316 13.7
Austin Womack, Hurr. 23 297 12.9
D. Brooks, Capital 23 294 12.8
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 23 290 12.6
Ethan Clay, SA 23 269 11.7
Dominic Schmidt, CM 23 265 11.5
D.J. Johnson, SC 22 244 11.1
Brock Booth, SV 21 225 10.7
Alex Yoakum, GW 22 227 10.3
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 20 199 10.0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
David Early, Logan 19 540 28.4
Jon Hamilton, Scott 23 531 23.1
Kolton Painter, Nitro 23 514 22.4
Isaac McKneely, Poca 23 513 22.3
Drew Hatfield, MC 23 487 21.2
Obinna Killen, Chap. 23 464 20.2
Jagger Bell, Scott 23 368 16.0
Nick Bryant, Wayne 24 382 15.9
Andrew Shull, Chap. 23 366 15.9
Joseph Udoh, Sisson. 17 265 15.6
Grant Bonner, HH 23 354 15.4
Philip Mullins, Chap. 23 348 15.1
Hunter Morris, Win. 23 340 14.8
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 23 328 14.3
Brody Danberry, Siss. 24 335 14.0
Devin Hatfield, MC 23 283 12.3
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 24 291 12.1
Mitchell Hainer, Logan 23 270 11.7
Noah Rittinger, Poca 22 257 11.7
Christian Frye, Win. 19 217 11.4
Trey Chapman, HH 21 216 10.3
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 24 255 10.6
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 23 230 10.0

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Jaydn Stewart, Braxton 21 503 24.0
Jesse Muncy, Tolsia 23 518 22.5
Rye Gadd, Webster 24 508 21.2
Hunter Bush, Point 23 465 20.2
Aiden Satterfield, CC 22 437 19.9
Malaki Sylvia, South 21 412 19.6
Austin Ball, Man 24 461 19.2
Ty Johnson, Ripley 23 408 17.7
David Stewart, Van 23 406 17.7
Curtis Litton, Clay 23 388 16.9
Caleb May, TV 23 385 16.7
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 24 379 15.8
John Blankenship, LC 23 361 15.7
Colton Pritt, Clay 23 361 15.7
Jayse Tully, LC 14 219 15.6
Tyler Johnson, Tol. 23 353 15.4
Zion Suddeth, CC 23 331 14.4
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 22 303 13.8
Jacob Jarrell, Van 24 332 13.8
Caleb Blevins, Man 20 265 13.3
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 21 278 13.2
William Lewis, Web. 23 286 12.4
Jaycob Creel, Raven. 24 294 12.3
Ethan Colegrove, TV 23 269 11.7
Tobias Scholl, Ripley 23 269 11.7
Noah Thompson, Buff. 24 277 11.5
Grant Krajeski, Clay 22 249 11.3
Ryan Keener, Nich. 23 257 11.2
Devin Raines, Raven. 24 264 11.0
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 17 181 10.7
Tanner Faulkner, Clay 23 242 10.5
Kadin Wright, Web. 24 251 10.5
Peyton Adams, Man 23 231 10.0
Abram Pauley, Waha. 23 234 10.2

Kanawha Valley leaders

3-point field goals

75 -- Karrington Hill, Capital

69 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca

62 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro

61 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo

55 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane

52 -- Quaysean Sutton, SC

48 -- Mason Pinkett, GW

46 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Hunter Morris, Winfield

43 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover

42 -- Rodney Toler, St. Albans

40 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans

39 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro

35 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside

33 -- Thomas Blaydes, Catholic; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Bradley Jones, SC

32 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca; Austin Womack, Hurricane

Free-throw shooting (minimum 50 attempts)

Player, School FT-A Percentage
Hunter Morris, Winfield 73-87 .839
Isaac McKneely, Poca 96-119 .807
Rodney Toler, St. Albans 63-80 .788
Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo 53-68 .779
Kolton Painter, Nitro 104-134 .776
Zion Suddeth, CC 60-79 .760
Aiden Satterfield, CC 56-74 .757

NOTE: Friday's games not included. Figures provided by schools.