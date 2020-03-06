Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Rating
|1. Cabell Midland
|9-1
|19-4
|64
|2. *George Wash.
|8-2
|17-5
|57
|3. *Woodrow Wilson
|7-3
|16-7
|47
|4. Spring Valley
|6-4
|12-11
|44
|5. *Capital
|6-4
|14-9
|38
|6. Huntington
|5-5
|12-11
|32
|7. South Charleston
|5-5
|11-12
|31
|8. *St. Albans
|4-6
|16-7
|23
|9. Parkersburg
|4-6
|8-15
|22
|10. *Hurricane
|1-9
|7-15
|3
|11. Riverside
|0-10
|1-21
|0
NOTE: George Washington won league title.
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|11-2
|20-3
|2. Winfield
|7-6
|10-13
|3. Sissonville
|5-8
|7-17
|4. Nitro
|3-10
|5-18
|5. Herbert Hoover
|2-11
|7-17
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Chapmanville
|12-1
|21-2
|2. Logan
|11-2
|16-7
|3. Mingo Central
|7-6
|12-11
|3. Scott
|7-6
|15-9
|5. Wayne
|0-13
|4-20
NOTE: Chapmanville won league title.
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|14-8
|Ripley
|12-11
|Greenbrier East
|8-12
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|18-6
|Braxton County
|17-6
|Clay County
|14-9
|Lincoln County
|14-9
|Roane County
|13-10
|Point Pleasant
|11-12
|Nicholas County
|4-19
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|18-5
|Webster County
|15-9
|Tolsia
|12-12
|Sherman
|11-12
|Tug Valley
|11-12
|Ravenswood
|11-13
|Buffalo
|9-15
|Van
|6-18
|Hannan
|2-19
|Wahama
|0-23
Conference leaders
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|CJ Meredith, SV
|22
|580
|26.4
|Austin Dearing, Hurr.
|23
|527
|22.9
|Quay Sutton, SC
|20
|424
|21.2
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|23
|431
|18.7
|Chandler Schmidt, CM
|23
|424
|18.4
|Richard Law, WW
|22
|390
|17.7
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|22
|390
|17.7
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|23
|391
|17.0
|Javante Elzy, River.
|22
|370
|16.8
|Ayden Ince, WW
|23
|373
|16.2
|Eli Archer, Hunting.
|23
|355
|15.4
|Ben Gilliam,WW
|22
|337
|15.3
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|18
|271
|15.1
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|23
|339
|14.7
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|23
|336
|14.6
|K.K. Siebert, CM
|23
|321
|14.0
|Rodney Toler, SA
|23
|317
|13.8
|Corbin Page, SV
|23
|316
|13.7
|Austin Womack, Hurr.
|23
|297
|12.9
|D. Brooks, Capital
|23
|294
|12.8
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|23
|290
|12.6
|Ethan Clay, SA
|23
|269
|11.7
|Dominic Schmidt, CM
|23
|265
|11.5
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|22
|244
|11.1
|Brock Booth, SV
|21
|225
|10.7
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|22
|227
|10.3
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|20
|199
|10.0
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|David Early, Logan
|19
|540
|28.4
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|23
|531
|23.1
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|23
|514
|22.4
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|23
|513
|22.3
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|23
|487
|21.2
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|23
|464
|20.2
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|23
|368
|16.0
|Nick Bryant, Wayne
|24
|382
|15.9
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|23
|366
|15.9
|Joseph Udoh, Sisson.
|17
|265
|15.6
|Grant Bonner, HH
|23
|354
|15.4
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|23
|348
|15.1
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|23
|340
|14.8
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|23
|328
|14.3
|Brody Danberry, Siss.
|24
|335
|14.0
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|23
|283
|12.3
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|24
|291
|12.1
|Mitchell Hainer, Logan
|23
|270
|11.7
|Noah Rittinger, Poca
|22
|257
|11.7
|Christian Frye, Win.
|19
|217
|11.4
|Trey Chapman, HH
|21
|216
|10.3
|Kolby Stiltner, Wayne
|24
|255
|10.6
|Jacob Merritt, Wayne
|23
|230
|10.0
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Jaydn Stewart, Braxton
|21
|503
|24.0
|Jesse Muncy, Tolsia
|23
|518
|22.5
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|24
|508
|21.2
|Hunter Bush, Point
|23
|465
|20.2
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|22
|437
|19.9
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|21
|412
|19.6
|Austin Ball, Man
|24
|461
|19.2
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|23
|408
|17.7
|David Stewart, Van
|23
|406
|17.7
|Curtis Litton, Clay
|23
|388
|16.9
|Caleb May, TV
|23
|385
|16.7
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|24
|379
|15.8
|John Blankenship, LC
|23
|361
|15.7
|Colton Pritt, Clay
|23
|361
|15.7
|Jayse Tully, LC
|14
|219
|15.6
|Tyler Johnson, Tol.
|23
|353
|15.4
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|23
|331
|14.4
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|22
|303
|13.8
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|24
|332
|13.8
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|20
|265
|13.3
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|21
|278
|13.2
|William Lewis, Web.
|23
|286
|12.4
|Jaycob Creel, Raven.
|24
|294
|12.3
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|23
|269
|11.7
|Tobias Scholl, Ripley
|23
|269
|11.7
|Noah Thompson, Buff.
|24
|277
|11.5
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|22
|249
|11.3
|Ryan Keener, Nich.
|23
|257
|11.2
|Devin Raines, Raven.
|24
|264
|11.0
|Robert Cantrell, Tol.
|17
|181
|10.7
|Tanner Faulkner, Clay
|23
|242
|10.5
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|24
|251
|10.5
|Peyton Adams, Man
|23
|231
|10.0
|Abram Pauley, Waha.
|23
|234
|10.2
Kanawha Valley leaders
3-point field goals
75 -- Karrington Hill, Capital
69 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca
62 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro
61 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo
55 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane
52 -- Quaysean Sutton, SC
48 -- Mason Pinkett, GW
46 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Hunter Morris, Winfield
43 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover
42 -- Rodney Toler, St. Albans
40 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans
39 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro
35 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside
33 -- Thomas Blaydes, Catholic; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Bradley Jones, SC
32 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca; Austin Womack, Hurricane
Free-throw shooting (minimum 50 attempts)
|Player, School
|FT-A
|Percentage
|Hunter Morris, Winfield
|73-87
|.839
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|96-119
|.807
|Rodney Toler, St. Albans
|63-80
|.788
|Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo
|53-68
|.779
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|104-134
|.776
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|60-79
|.760
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|56-74
|.757
NOTE: Friday's games not included. Figures provided by schools.