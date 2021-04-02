MSAC standings
Pos--School
Conf
All
1. Huntington
5-0
9-0
2. George Washington
4-0
7-1
3. Cabell Midland
5-3
6-3
4. Capital
3-2
6-3
4. South Charleston
4-3
8-4
6. Parkersburg
3-3
3-5
7. St. Albans
1-3
1-5
8. Spring Valley
2-5
2-8
9. Hurricane
2-6
4-8
10. Riverside
0-4
1-8
Cardinal standings
Pos--School
Conf
All
1. Logan
5-1
8-3
1. Nitro
5-1
8-2
3. Herbert Hoover
3-1
7-1
3. Poca
4-2
7-3
5. Winfield
4-3
7-5
6. Scott
1-4
3-7
6. Wayne
1-4
2-7
8. Chapmanville
1-5
4-5
9. Sissonville
0-3
0-7
Other schools (Class AAAA)
School
Record
Greenbrier East
8-1
Parkersburg South
5-4
Woodrow Wilson
4-7
Other schools (Class AAA)
School
Record
Lincoln County
7-4
Ripley
5-6
Point Pleasant
5-7
Nicholas County
0-6
Other schools (Class AA)
School
Record
Clay County
8-2
Charleston Catholic
6-2
Ravenswood
8-4
Braxton County
6-3
Buffalo
5-6
Roane County
5-8
Mingo Central
2-6
Other schools (Class A)
School
Record
Man
5-1
Tolsia
6-2
Tug Valley
6-2
Webster County
5-2
Sherman
4-2
Wahama
2-8
Van
0-7
MSAC scoring
Player, School
Games
Points
Average
Alex Yoakum, GW
7
150
21.4
Chandler Schmidt, CM
9
189
21.0
Corbin Page, SV
8
165
20.6
Mason Pinkett, GW
8
150
18.8
Anthony Hersh, Cap.
9
162
18.0
Bryson Singer, Park.
8
144
18.0
Amare Smith, Hunt.
7
109
15.6
Nas.jaih Jones, Hurr.
10
149
14.9
Elijah Poore, Cap.
9
131
14.6
Josh Arthur, River.
9
127
14.1
Drew Reed, SA
6
80
13.3
K.K. Siebert, Mid.
7
93
13.3
DJ Johnson, SC
11
138
12.6
Carson Dennis, Park.
8
98
12.3
Peyton Foreman, Riv.
8
96
12.0
Dominic Schmidt, Mid.
7
83
11.9
Josh Kopec, Park.
8
94
11.8
Mondrell Dean, SC
12
133
11.1
Brendan Hoffman, Hnt.
9
100
11.1
Braydin Ward, River.
4
42
10.5
Jaimelle Claytor, SA
6
62
10.3
Wayne Harris, SC
12
123
10.3
Jaylen Motley, Hunt.
9
91
10.1
Cardinal scoring
Player, School
Games
Points
Average
Devin Hatfield, HH
8
167
20.9
Dylan Griffith, Siss.
7
143
20.4
Isaac McKneely, Poc.
10
181
18.1
Kolton Painter, Nitro
10
159
15.9
Jarron Glick, Logan
10
154
15.4
Eli Robertson, HH
8
119
14.9
Cavin White, Scott
10
146
14.6
Brody Dalton, Chap.
5
71
14.2
Reece Carden, Scott
10
141
14.1
Joseph Udoh, Nitro
10
138
13.8
Trey Chapman, HH
7
84
12.0
Ethan Payne, Poca
10
120
12.0
Jackson Toney, Poca
10
114
11.4
Ethan Kincaid, Win.
12
134
11.2
Landon Stone, Scott
10
108
10.8
G. Williamson, Logan
10
104
10.4
Other schools scoring
Player, School
Games
Points
Average
Hunter Bush, Point
12
283
23.6
Caleb May, TV
8
189
23.6
Bailee Coles, GE
5
117
23.4
Austin Ball, Man
6
139
23.2
William Gabbert, GE
9
192
21.3
Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
6
113
18.8
Jesse Muncy, Tols.
7
122
17.4
Aiden Satterfield, CC
7
121
17.3
Jayse Tully, LC
9
152
16.9
Kyelar Morrow, Point
10
150
15.0
Jake Hogsett, South
9
134
14.9
Matthew Carte, Rav.
12
177
14.8
Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
11
157
14.3
Easton Davis, TV
8
113
14.1
Tanner Faulkner, Clay
10
141
14.1
Cyrus Traugh, South
5
69
13.8
Curtis Litton, Clay
9
123
13.7
Caleb Blevins, Man
6
81
13.5
Ethan Colegrove, TV
8
107
13.4
D.J. Coomes, Nich.
6
80
13.3
Tyler Johnson, Tols.
7
93
13.3
Ashton Mooney, South
9
120
13.3
Colten Pritt, Clay
9
118
13.1
Eric Chapman, PP
11
141
12.8
Noah Thompson, Buf.
11
131
11.9
Colby Pishner, Nich.
6
71
11.8
Jackson Sanders, LC
9
106
11.8
Robert Cantrell, Tol.
7
82
11.7
Jackson Tackett, Man
6
70
11.7
Ryan Keener, Nich.
6
65
10.8
Peyton Adams, Man
6
64
10.7
Austin Salmons, Tol.
7
73
10.4
Zion Suddeth, CC
8
83
10.4
Will Carpenter, LC
9
90
10.0
Includes games through Thursday. Does not include Braxton County, Mingo Central, Ripley, Roane County, Sherman, Van, Wahama, Wayne, Webster County and Woodrow Wilson, which have not supplied full reports to the Gazette-Mail.