20210312 cm boys 04.jpg
George Washington's Alex Yoakum leads the MSAC in scoring at 21.4 points per game.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Huntington 5-0 9-0
2. George Washington 4-0 7-1
3. Cabell Midland 5-3 6-3
4. Capital 3-2 6-3
4. South Charleston 4-3 8-4
6. Parkersburg 3-3 3-5
7. St. Albans 1-3 1-5
8. Spring Valley 2-5 2-8
9. Hurricane 2-6 4-8
10. Riverside 0-4 1-8

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Logan 5-1 8-3
1. Nitro 5-1 8-2
3. Herbert Hoover 3-1 7-1
3. Poca 4-2 7-3
5. Winfield 4-3 7-5
6. Scott 1-4 3-7
6. Wayne 1-4 2-7
8. Chapmanville 1-5 4-5
9. Sissonville 0-3 0-7

Other schools (Class AAAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 8-1
Parkersburg South 5-4
Woodrow Wilson 4-7

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Lincoln County 7-4
Ripley 5-6
Point Pleasant 5-7
Nicholas County 0-6

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 8-2
Charleston Catholic 6-2
Ravenswood 8-4
Braxton County 6-3
Buffalo 5-6
Roane County 5-8
Mingo Central 2-6

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Man 5-1
Tolsia 6-2
Tug Valley 6-2
Webster County 5-2
Sherman 4-2
Wahama 2-8
Van 0-7

Scoring leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Alex Yoakum, GW 7 150 21.4
Chandler Schmidt, CM 9 189 21.0
Corbin Page, SV 8 165 20.6
Mason Pinkett, GW 8 150 18.8
Anthony Hersh, Cap. 9 162 18.0
Bryson Singer, Park. 8 144 18.0
Amare Smith, Hunt. 7 109 15.6
Nas.jaih Jones, Hurr. 10 149 14.9
Elijah Poore, Cap. 9 131 14.6
Josh Arthur, River. 9 127 14.1
Drew Reed, SA 6 80 13.3
K.K. Siebert, Mid. 7 93 13.3
DJ Johnson, SC 11 138 12.6
Carson Dennis, Park. 8 98 12.3
Peyton Foreman, Riv. 8 96 12.0
Dominic Schmidt, Mid. 7 83 11.9
Josh Kopec, Park. 8 94 11.8
Mondrell Dean, SC 12 133 11.1
Brendan Hoffman, Hnt. 9 100 11.1
Braydin Ward, River. 4 42 10.5
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 6 62 10.3
Wayne Harris, SC 12 123 10.3
Jaylen Motley, Hunt. 9 91 10.1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Devin Hatfield, HH 8 167 20.9
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 7 143 20.4
Isaac McKneely, Poc. 10 181 18.1
Kolton Painter, Nitro 10 159 15.9
Jarron Glick, Logan 10 154 15.4
Eli Robertson, HH 8 119 14.9
Cavin White, Scott 10 146 14.6
Brody Dalton, Chap. 5 71 14.2
Reece Carden, Scott 10 141 14.1
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 10 138 13.8
Trey Chapman, HH 7 84 12.0
Ethan Payne, Poca 10 120 12.0
Jackson Toney, Poca 10 114 11.4
Ethan Kincaid, Win. 12 134 11.2
Landon Stone, Scott 10 108 10.8
G. Williamson, Logan 10 104 10.4

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Hunter Bush, Point 12 283 23.6
Caleb May, TV 8 189 23.6
Bailee Coles, GE 5 117 23.4
Austin Ball, Man 6 139 23.2
William Gabbert, GE 9 192 21.3
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 6 113 18.8
Jesse Muncy, Tols. 7 122 17.4
Aiden Satterfield, CC 7 121 17.3
Jayse Tully, LC 9 152 16.9
Kyelar Morrow, Point 10 150 15.0
Jake Hogsett, South 9 134 14.9
Matthew Carte, Rav. 12 177 14.8
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 11 157 14.3
Easton Davis, TV 8 113 14.1
Tanner Faulkner, Clay 10 141 14.1
Cyrus Traugh, South 5 69 13.8
Curtis Litton, Clay 9 123 13.7
Caleb Blevins, Man 6 81 13.5
Ethan Colegrove, TV 8 107 13.4
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 6 80 13.3
Tyler Johnson, Tols. 7 93 13.3
Ashton Mooney, South 9 120 13.3
Colten Pritt, Clay 9 118 13.1
Eric Chapman, PP 11 141 12.8
Noah Thompson, Buf. 11 131 11.9
Colby Pishner, Nich. 6 71 11.8
Jackson Sanders, LC 9 106 11.8
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 7 82 11.7
Jackson Tackett, Man 6 70 11.7
Ryan Keener, Nich. 6 65 10.8
Peyton Adams, Man 6 64 10.7
Austin Salmons, Tol. 7 73 10.4
Zion Suddeth, CC 8 83 10.4
Will Carpenter, LC 9 90 10.0

Includes games through Thursday. Does not include Braxton County, Mingo Central, Ripley, Roane County, Sherman, Van, Wahama, Wayne, Webster County and Woodrow Wilson, which have not supplied full reports to the Gazette-Mail.

