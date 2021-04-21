The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. *George Washington 6-0 12-1
2. Huntington 5-0 9-3
3. *Cabell Midland 6-3 11-3
4. Parkersburg 4-3 4-8
5. *South Charleston 5-3 12-4
6. Capital 3-3 6-6
7. *Hurricane 2-7 6-11
8. Spring Valley 2-7 2-14
9. *St. Albans 2-4 4-8
10. Riverside 1-6 2-12

* Won place-winner game

Note: Due to several league games being canceled, different tiebreakers implemented for MSAC place-winner games.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Logan 7-2 12-4
1. Nitro 7-2 13-3
3. Poca 6-2 9-4
4. Winfield 6-3 11-5
5. Herbert Hoover 3-3 10-3
6. Chapmanville 3-5 6-6
7. Scott 2-7 5-10
8. Wayne 1-5 4-10
9. Sissonville 0-6 0-13

Other schools (Class AAAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 9-2
Parkersburg South 9-6
Woodrow Wilson 8-11

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Lincoln County 12-6
Point Pleasant 8-10
Ripley 8-9
Nicholas County 2-10

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 9-2
Clay County 10-3
Braxton County 10-4
Ravenswood 10-7
Buffalo 8-8
Roane County 7-11
Mingo Central 2-14

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Man 12-1
Tug Valley 11-2
Tolsia 10-5
Sherman 9-6
Webster County 9-6
Wahama 6-11
Van 0-14

Conference scoring

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Corbin Page, SV 14 289 20.6
Alex Yoakum, GW 12 246 20.5
Mason Pinkett, GW 13 262 20.2
C. Schmidt, Midland 14 280 20.0
Anthony Hersch, Cap. 12 222 18.5
Bryson Singer, Park. 12 194 16.2
Elijah Poore, Cap. 12 175 14.6
Drew Reed, SA 12 173 14.4
Amare Smith, Hunt. 10 142 14.2
K.K. Siebert, Mid. 12 166 13.8
DJ Johnson, SC 15 205 13.7
Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr. 15 199 13.3
Josh Arthur, River. 14 179 12.8
Wayne Harris, SC 16 192 12.0
Dom. Schmidt, Mid. 12 134 11.2
Carson Dennis, Park. 12 133 11.1
Josh Kopec, Parkers. 12 133 11.1
B. Hoffman, Hunt. 12 129 10.8
Peyton Foreman, Riv. 13 139 10.7
Mondrell Dean, SC 16 168 10.5
Palmer Riggio, Mid. 14 145 10.4
Jaylen Motley, Hunt. 12 121 10.1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Isaac McKneely, Poca 13 279 21.5
Devin Hatfield, HH 13 259 19.9
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 13 255 19.6
Kolton Painter, Nitro 16 260 16.3
Brody Dalton, Chap. 8 127 15.9
Jarron Glick, Logan 16 255 15.9
Eli Robertson, HH 13 204 15.7
Reece Carden, Scott 15 231 15.4
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 16 224 14.0
Cavin White, Scott 15 210 14.0
Ethan Payne, Poca 13 166 12.8
G. Williamson, Log. 16 185 11.6
Jackson Toney, Poca 13 144 11.1
S. Browning, Log. 16 178 11.1
Ethan Kincaid, Win. 16 172 10.8
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 16 172 10.8
Trey Chapman, HH 12 126 10.5

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Caleb May, TV 13 313 24.1
Hunter Bush, Point 18 427 23.7
Bailee Coles, GE 6 137 22.8
William Gabbert, GE 11 232 21.1
Austin Ball, Man 13 251 19.3
John Blankenship, LC 9 171 19.0
Jesse Muncy, Tol. 15 285 19.0
Aiden Satterfield, CC 10 189 18.9
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 10 163 16.3
Cyrus Traugh, South 11 178 16.2
Caleb Blevins, Man 13 207 15.9
Curtis Litton, Clay 12 187 15.6
Matthew Carte, Rav. 17 261 15.4
Jake Hogsett, South 5 226 15.1
Kyelar Morrow, PP 16 239 14.9
Luke Johnson, Rip. 17 252 14.8
Jayse Tully, LC 15 216 14.4
DJ Coomes, Nich. 12 172 14.3
Ethan Colegrove, TV 13 185 14.2
Tanner Faulkner, Clay 13 180 13.9
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 16 216 13.5
Eric Chapman, PP 17 226 13.3
Tyler Johnson, Tol. 15 185 12.3
Easton Davis, TV 13 158 12.2
Ashton Mooney, PS 11 132 12.0
Colten Pritt, Clay 12 144 12.0
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 15 179 11.9
Cade Goode, Ripley 17 201 11.8
Peyton Adams, Man 13 152 11.7
Colby Pishner, NC 11 126 11.5
Ian Reed, TV 13 146 11.2
Noah Thompson, Buf. 16 178 11.1
Austin Salmons, Tol. 15 162 10.8

Includes games through Tuesday. Does not include Braxton County, Mingo Central, Roane County, Sherman, Van, Wahama, Wayne, Webster County and Woodrow Wilson, which have not supplied full reports to the Gazette-Mail.

Tags