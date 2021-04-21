Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. *George Washington
|6-0
|12-1
|2. Huntington
|5-0
|9-3
|3. *Cabell Midland
|6-3
|11-3
|4. Parkersburg
|4-3
|4-8
|5. *South Charleston
|5-3
|12-4
|6. Capital
|3-3
|6-6
|7. *Hurricane
|2-7
|6-11
|8. Spring Valley
|2-7
|2-14
|9. *St. Albans
|2-4
|4-8
|10. Riverside
|1-6
|2-12
* Won place-winner game
Note: Due to several league games being canceled, different tiebreakers implemented for MSAC place-winner games.
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Logan
|7-2
|12-4
|1. Nitro
|7-2
|13-3
|3. Poca
|6-2
|9-4
|4. Winfield
|6-3
|11-5
|5. Herbert Hoover
|3-3
|10-3
|6. Chapmanville
|3-5
|6-6
|7. Scott
|2-7
|5-10
|8. Wayne
|1-5
|4-10
|9. Sissonville
|0-6
|0-13
Other schools (Class AAAA)
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|9-2
|Parkersburg South
|9-6
|Woodrow Wilson
|8-11
Other schools (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Lincoln County
|12-6
|Point Pleasant
|8-10
|Ripley
|8-9
|Nicholas County
|2-10
Other schools (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|9-2
|Clay County
|10-3
|Braxton County
|10-4
|Ravenswood
|10-7
|Buffalo
|8-8
|Roane County
|7-11
|Mingo Central
|2-14
Other schools (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Man
|12-1
|Tug Valley
|11-2
|Tolsia
|10-5
|Sherman
|9-6
|Webster County
|9-6
|Wahama
|6-11
|Van
|0-14
Conference scoring
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Corbin Page, SV
|14
|289
|20.6
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|12
|246
|20.5
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|13
|262
|20.2
|C. Schmidt, Midland
|14
|280
|20.0
|Anthony Hersch, Cap.
|12
|222
|18.5
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|12
|194
|16.2
|Elijah Poore, Cap.
|12
|175
|14.6
|Drew Reed, SA
|12
|173
|14.4
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|10
|142
|14.2
|K.K. Siebert, Mid.
|12
|166
|13.8
|DJ Johnson, SC
|15
|205
|13.7
|Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr.
|15
|199
|13.3
|Josh Arthur, River.
|14
|179
|12.8
|Wayne Harris, SC
|16
|192
|12.0
|Dom. Schmidt, Mid.
|12
|134
|11.2
|Carson Dennis, Park.
|12
|133
|11.1
|Josh Kopec, Parkers.
|12
|133
|11.1
|B. Hoffman, Hunt.
|12
|129
|10.8
|Peyton Foreman, Riv.
|13
|139
|10.7
|Mondrell Dean, SC
|16
|168
|10.5
|Palmer Riggio, Mid.
|14
|145
|10.4
|Jaylen Motley, Hunt.
|12
|121
|10.1
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|13
|279
|21.5
|Devin Hatfield, HH
|13
|259
|19.9
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|13
|255
|19.6
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|16
|260
|16.3
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|8
|127
|15.9
|Jarron Glick, Logan
|16
|255
|15.9
|Eli Robertson, HH
|13
|204
|15.7
|Reece Carden, Scott
|15
|231
|15.4
|Joseph Udoh, Nitro
|16
|224
|14.0
|Cavin White, Scott
|15
|210
|14.0
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|13
|166
|12.8
|G. Williamson, Log.
|16
|185
|11.6
|Jackson Toney, Poca
|13
|144
|11.1
|S. Browning, Log.
|16
|178
|11.1
|Ethan Kincaid, Win.
|16
|172
|10.8
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|16
|172
|10.8
|Trey Chapman, HH
|12
|126
|10.5
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Caleb May, TV
|13
|313
|24.1
|Hunter Bush, Point
|18
|427
|23.7
|Bailee Coles, GE
|6
|137
|22.8
|William Gabbert, GE
|11
|232
|21.1
|Austin Ball, Man
|13
|251
|19.3
|John Blankenship, LC
|9
|171
|19.0
|Jesse Muncy, Tol.
|15
|285
|19.0
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|10
|189
|18.9
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|10
|163
|16.3
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|11
|178
|16.2
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|13
|207
|15.9
|Curtis Litton, Clay
|12
|187
|15.6
|Matthew Carte, Rav.
|17
|261
|15.4
|Jake Hogsett, South
|5
|226
|15.1
|Kyelar Morrow, PP
|16
|239
|14.9
|Luke Johnson, Rip.
|17
|252
|14.8
|Jayse Tully, LC
|15
|216
|14.4
|DJ Coomes, Nich.
|12
|172
|14.3
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|13
|185
|14.2
|Tanner Faulkner, Clay
|13
|180
|13.9
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|16
|216
|13.5
|Eric Chapman, PP
|17
|226
|13.3
|Tyler Johnson, Tol.
|15
|185
|12.3
|Easton Davis, TV
|13
|158
|12.2
|Ashton Mooney, PS
|11
|132
|12.0
|Colten Pritt, Clay
|12
|144
|12.0
|Robert Cantrell, Tol.
|15
|179
|11.9
|Cade Goode, Ripley
|17
|201
|11.8
|Peyton Adams, Man
|13
|152
|11.7
|Colby Pishner, NC
|11
|126
|11.5
|Ian Reed, TV
|13
|146
|11.2
|Noah Thompson, Buf.
|16
|178
|11.1
|Austin Salmons, Tol.
|15
|162
|10.8
Includes games through Tuesday. Does not include Braxton County, Mingo Central, Roane County, Sherman, Van, Wahama, Wayne, Webster County and Woodrow Wilson, which have not supplied full reports to the Gazette-Mail.