MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. George Washington
|6-0
|9-1
|2. Huntington
|5-0
|9-0
|3. Cabell Midland
|6-3
|8-3
|4. Parkersburg
|4-3
|4-5
|5. South Charleston
|5-3
|9-4
|6. Capital
|3-3
|6-4
|7. Hurricane
|2-6
|5-8
|8. Spring Valley
|2-7
|2-10
|9. St. Albans
|1-4
|1-8
|10. Riverside
|0-5
|1-9
Note: Due to several league games being canceled, different tiebreakers implemented for place-winner games.
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Logan
|6-2
|9-4
|1. Poca
|6-2
|9-4
|3. Nitro
|5-2
|9-3
|4. Winfield
|5-3
|9-5
|5. Herbert Hoover
|3-2
|8-2
|6. Chapmanville
|2-5
|5-6
|7. Wayne
|1-4
|2-7
|8. Scott
|1-6
|4-9
|9. Sissonville
|0-3
|0-8
Other schools (Class AAAA)
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|9-2
|Parkersburg South
|6-4
|Woodrow Wilson
|4-10
Other schools (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Lincoln County
|7-6
|Ripley
|6-7
|Point Pleasant
|6-8
|Nicholas County
|1-8
Other schools (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|9-2
|Charleston Catholic
|7-2
|Braxton County
|8-3
|Ravenswood
|10-5
|Buffalo
|6-7
|Roane County
|6-9
|Mingo Central
|2-9
Other schools (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Man
|8-1
|Tug Valley
|9-2
|Tolsia
|6-2
|Sherman
|5-3
|Webster County
|6-4
|Wahama
|4-10
|Van
|0-9
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|9
|190
|21.1
|Chandler Schmidt, CM
|11
|229
|20.8
|Corbin Page, SV
|10
|205
|20.5
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|10
|195
|19.5
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|9
|163
|18.1
|Anthony Hersh, Cap.
|10
|176
|17.6
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|7
|109
|15.6
|Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr.
|10
|149
|14.9
|Elijah Poore, Cap.
|10
|145
|14.5
|Josh Arthur, River.
|10
|141
|14.1
|K.K. Siebert, Mid.
|9
|118
|13.1
|Drew Reed, SA
|9
|116
|12.9
|DJ Johnson, SC
|12
|154
|12.8
|Josh Kopec, Park.
|9
|110
|12.2
|Dominic Schmidt, CM
|9
|109
|12.1
|Carson Dennis, Park.
|9
|106
|11.8
|Brendan Hoffman, Hnt.
|9
|100
|11.1
|Peyton Foreman, Riv.
|9
|99
|11.0
|Wayne Harris, SC
|13
|141
|10.9
|Palmer Riggio, Mid.
|11
|117
|10.6
|Mondrell Dean, SC
|13
|137
|10.5
|Braydin Ward, River.
|4
|42
|10.5
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|13
|279
|21.5
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|8
|158
|19.8
|Devin Hatfield, HH
|10
|193
|19.3
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|7
|113
|16.1
|Eli Robertson, HH
|10
|154
|15.4
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|12
|182
|15.2
|Cavin White, Scott
|13
|191
|14.7
|Jarron Glick, Logan
|13
|190
|14.6
|Reece Carden, Scott
|13
|186
|14.3
|Joseph Udoh, Nitro
|12
|156
|13.0
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|13
|166
|12.8
|S. Browning, Logan
|13
|153
|11.8
|Trey Chapman, HH
|9
|100
|11.1
|Ethan Kincaid, Win.
|14
|156
|11.1
|Jackson Toney, Poca
|13
|144
|11.1
|G. Williamson, Log.
|13
|140
|10.8
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Hunter Bush, Point
|14
|328
|23.4
|Bailee Coles, GE
|6
|137
|22.8
|Caleb May, TV
|11
|251
|22.8
|William Gabbert, GE
|11
|232
|21.1
|John Blankenship, LC
|4
|83
|20.8
|Austin Ball, Man
|9
|181
|20.1
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|8
|141
|17.6
|Jesse Muncy, Tol.
|7
|122
|17.4
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|9
|157
|17.4
|Jayse Tully, LC
|10
|159
|15.9
|Curtis Litton, Clay
|10
|154
|15.4
|Matthew Carte, Rav.
|5
|230
|15.3
|Jake Hogsett, South
|10
|153
|15.3
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|6
|91
|15.2
|Tanner Faulkner, Clay
|11
|165
|15.0
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|9
|134
|14.9
|Kyelar Morrow, Point
|12
|176
|14.7
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|11
|161
|14.6
|Luke Johnson, Rip.
|13
|188
|14.5
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|13
|185
|14.2
|Tyler Johnson, Tol.
|7
|93
|13.3
|Eric Chapman, Point
|13
|172
|13.2
|Easton Davis, TV
|11
|142
|12.9
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|9
|114
|12.7
|Colten Pritt, Clay
|10
|127
|12.7
|Ashton Mooney, PS
|10
|125
|12.5
|Cade Goode, Ripley
|13
|155
|11.9
|Robert Cantrell, Tol.
|7
|82
|11.7
|Noah Thompson, Buf.
|13
|146
|11.2
|Ian Reed, TV
|11
|122
|11.1
|Peyton Adams, Man
|9
|98
|10.9
|Colby Pishner, NC
|8
|83
|10.4
|Austin Salmons, Tol.
|7
|73
|10.4
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|9
|93
|10.3
|Jackson Sanders, LC
|13
|130
|10.0