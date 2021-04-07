The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. George Washington 6-0 9-1
2. Huntington 5-0 9-0
3. Cabell Midland 6-3 8-3
4. Parkersburg 4-3 4-5
5. South Charleston 5-3 9-4
6. Capital 3-3 6-4
7. Hurricane 2-6 5-8
8. Spring Valley 2-7 2-10
9. St. Albans 1-4 1-8
10. Riverside 0-5 1-9

Note: Due to several league games being canceled, different tiebreakers implemented for place-winner games.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Logan 6-2 9-4
1. Poca 6-2 9-4
3. Nitro 5-2 9-3
4. Winfield 5-3 9-5
5. Herbert Hoover 3-2 8-2
6. Chapmanville 2-5 5-6
7. Wayne 1-4 2-7
8. Scott 1-6 4-9
9. Sissonville 0-3 0-8

Other schools (Class AAAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 9-2
Parkersburg South 6-4
Woodrow Wilson 4-10

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Lincoln County 7-6
Ripley 6-7
Point Pleasant 6-8
Nicholas County 1-8

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 9-2
Charleston Catholic 7-2
Braxton County 8-3
Ravenswood 10-5
Buffalo 6-7
Roane County 6-9
Mingo Central 2-9

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Man 8-1
Tug Valley 9-2
Tolsia 6-2
Sherman 5-3
Webster County 6-4
Wahama 4-10
Van 0-9

Conference leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Alex Yoakum, GW 9 190 21.1
Chandler Schmidt, CM 11 229 20.8
Corbin Page, SV 10 205 20.5
Mason Pinkett, GW 10 195 19.5
Bryson Singer, Park. 9 163 18.1
Anthony Hersh, Cap. 10 176 17.6
Amare Smith, Hunt. 7 109 15.6
Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr. 10 149 14.9
Elijah Poore, Cap. 10 145 14.5
Josh Arthur, River. 10 141 14.1
K.K. Siebert, Mid. 9 118 13.1
Drew Reed, SA 9 116 12.9
DJ Johnson, SC 12 154 12.8
Josh Kopec, Park. 9 110 12.2
Dominic Schmidt, CM 9 109 12.1
Carson Dennis, Park. 9 106 11.8
Brendan Hoffman, Hnt. 9 100 11.1
Peyton Foreman, Riv. 9 99 11.0
Wayne Harris, SC 13 141 10.9
Palmer Riggio, Mid. 11 117 10.6
Mondrell Dean, SC 13 137 10.5
Braydin Ward, River. 4 42 10.5

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Isaac McKneely, Poca 13 279 21.5
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 8 158 19.8
Devin Hatfield, HH 10 193 19.3
Brody Dalton, Chap. 7 113 16.1
Eli Robertson, HH 10 154 15.4
Kolton Painter, Nitro 12 182 15.2
Cavin White, Scott 13 191 14.7
Jarron Glick, Logan 13 190 14.6
Reece Carden, Scott 13 186 14.3
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 12 156 13.0
Ethan Payne, Poca 13 166 12.8
S. Browning, Logan 13 153 11.8
Trey Chapman, HH 9 100 11.1
Ethan Kincaid, Win. 14 156 11.1
Jackson Toney, Poca 13 144 11.1
G. Williamson, Log. 13 140 10.8

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Hunter Bush, Point 14 328 23.4
Bailee Coles, GE 6 137 22.8
Caleb May, TV 11 251 22.8
William Gabbert, GE 11 232 21.1
John Blankenship, LC 4 83 20.8
Austin Ball, Man 9 181 20.1
Aiden Satterfield, CC 8 141 17.6
Jesse Muncy, Tol. 7 122 17.4
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 9 157 17.4
Jayse Tully, LC 10 159 15.9
Curtis Litton, Clay 10 154 15.4
Matthew Carte, Rav. 5 230 15.3
Jake Hogsett, South 10 153 15.3
Cyrus Traugh, South 6 91 15.2
Tanner Faulkner, Clay 11 165 15.0
Caleb Blevins, Man 9 134 14.9
Kyelar Morrow, Point 12 176 14.7
Ethan Colegrove, TV 11 161 14.6
Luke Johnson, Rip. 13 188 14.5
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 13 185 14.2
Tyler Johnson, Tol. 7 93 13.3
Eric Chapman, Point 13 172 13.2
Easton Davis, TV 11 142 12.9
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 9 114 12.7
Colten Pritt, Clay 10 127 12.7
Ashton Mooney, PS 10 125 12.5
Cade Goode, Ripley 13 155 11.9
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 7 82 11.7
Noah Thompson, Buf. 13 146 11.2
Ian Reed, TV 11 122 11.1
Peyton Adams, Man 9 98 10.9
Colby Pishner, NC 8 83 10.4
Austin Salmons, Tol. 7 73 10.4
Zion Suddeth, CC 9 93 10.3
Jackson Sanders, LC 13 130 10.0

Tags