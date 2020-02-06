Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Points
|1. Cabell Midland
|8-1
|14-2
|49
|2. George Washington
|6-2
|10-5
|42
|3. Capital
|5-4
|9-7
|32
|3. Spring Valley
|5-2
|8-7
|32
|5. Woodrow Wilson
|5-3
|9-7
|31
|6. South Charleston
|4-4
|8-7
|21
|7. Parkersburg
|4-3
|7-9
|20
|8. Huntington
|3-5
|7-9
|17
|9. St. Albans
|3-6
|9-7
|15
|10. Hurricane
|1-7
|5-11
|3
|11. Riverside
|0-7
|0-15
|0
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|8-1
|14-2
|2. Winfield
|5-4
|7-7
|3. Nitro
|3-6
|4-12
|4. Herbert Hoover
|2-7
|5-11
|5. Sissonville
|1-5
|2-12
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Chapmanville
|7-1
|15-2
|2. Logan
|7-2
|10-7
|3. Mingo Central
|6-4
|10-6
|4. Scott
|4-4
|11-6
|5. Wayne
|0-9
|2-14
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|8-5
|Ripley
|9-6
|Greenbrier East
|6-7
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|13-2
|Braxton County
|11-4
|Clay County
|10-4
|Lincoln County
|10-6
|Roane County
|9-7
|Point Pleasant
|6-10
|Nicholas County
|2-14
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|11-4
|Webster County
|10-6
|Ravenswood
|8-8
|Sherman
|7-8
|Tolsia
|7-8
|Tug Valley
|7-11
|Buffalo
|4-9
|Van
|3-10
|Hannan
|2-11
|Wahama
|0-16
Conference leaders
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|CJ Meredith, SV
|14
|360
|25.7
|Austin Dearing, Hurr.
|16
|369
|23.1
|Quay Sutton, SC
|12
|257
|21.4
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|16
|314
|19.6
|Chandler Schmidt, CM
|16
|302
|18.9
|Richard Law, WW
|16
|285
|17.8
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|15
|261
|17.4
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|16
|262
|16.4
|Javante Elzy, River.
|15
|245
|16.3
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|16
|255
|15.9
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|11
|168
|15.3
|Ben Gilliam, WW
|15
|223
|14.9
|Ayden Ince, WW
|16
|237
|14.8
|Eli Archer, Hunting.
|16
|229
|14.3
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|16
|225
|14.1
|Corbin Page, SV
|15
|210
|14.0
|D. Brooks, Capital
|16
|222
|13.9
|K.K. Siebert, Mid.
|16
|216
|13.5
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|16
|200
|12.5
|Rodney Toler, SA
|16
|200
|12.5
|Austin Womack, Hurr.
|16
|199
|12.4
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|13
|157
|12.1
|Dominic Schmidt, CM
|16
|188
|11.8
|Ethan Clay, SA
|16
|179
|11.2
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|15
|159
|10.6
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|13
|147
|10.5
|Brock Booth, SV
|13
|134
|10.3
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|David Early, Logan
|15
|410
|27.3
|Isaac McKneely, Poc.
|16
|355
|22.2
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|17
|358
|21.1
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|16
|328
|20.5
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|16
|323
|20.2
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|17
|335
|19.7
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|17
|294
|17.3
|Nick Bryant, Wayne
|16
|260
|16.3
|Grant Bonner, HH
|15
|226
|15.1
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|17
|253
|14.9
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|17
|249
|14.7
|Joseph Udoh, Sisson.
|7
|101
|14.4
|Christian Frye, Win.
|14
|187
|13.4
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|14
|188
|13.4
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|16
|207
|12.9
|Brody Danberry, Siss.
|14
|177
|12.6
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|16
|200
|12.5
|Mitchell Hainer, Log.
|17
|203
|11.9
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|14
|164
|11.7
|Noah Rittinger, Poca
|16
|180
|11.3
|Trey Chapman, HH
|14
|153
|10.9
|Kolby Stiltner, Wayne
|16
|168
|10.5
|Jacob Merritt, Wayne
|16
|161
|10.1
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Jaydn Stewart, Brax.
|14
|322
|23.0
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|15
|342
|22.8
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|15
|315
|21.0
|Hunter Bush, Point
|15
|329
|20.6
|Austin Ball, Man
|15
|286
|19.1
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|12
|221
|18.4
|David Stewart, Van
|12
|214
|17.8
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|15
|261
|17.4
|Caleb May, TV
|17
|294
|17.3
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|13
|221
|17.0
|Jayse Tully, LC
|14
|219
|15.6
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|15
|221
|14.7
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|15
|216
|14.4
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|13
|187
|14.4
|John Blankenship, LC
|16
|229
|14.3
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|11
|148
|13.5
|Jaycob Creel, Raven.
|16
|201
|12.6
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|15
|189
|12.6
|Tobias Scholl, Ripley
|15
|183
|12.2
|Noah Thompson, Buf.
|13
|156
|12.0
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|17
|198
|11.7
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|16
|178
|11.1
|Devin Raines, Raven.
|16
|173
|10.8
|William Lewis, Web.
|15
|159
|10.6
|Peyton Adams, Man
|15
|151
|10.1
Kanawha Valley leaders
3-point field goals
52 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca
51 -- Karrington Hill, Capital
42 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane
36 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro
35 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo
34 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans
30 -- Quay Sutton, SC
28 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca
27 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Hunter Morris, Winfield
26 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside
25 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Mason Pinkett, GW; Aiden Satterfield, Catholic; Rodney Toler, St. Albans
24 -- Thomas Blaydes, Catholic