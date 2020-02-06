Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Points
1. Cabell Midland 8-1 14-2 49
2. George Washington 6-2 10-5 42
3. Capital 5-4 9-7 32
3. Spring Valley 5-2 8-7 32
5. Woodrow Wilson 5-3 9-7 31
6. South Charleston 4-4 8-7 21
7. Parkersburg 4-3 7-9 20
8. Huntington 3-5 7-9 17
9. St. Albans 3-6 9-7 15
10. Hurricane 1-7 5-11 3
11. Riverside 0-7 0-15 0

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 8-1 14-2
2. Winfield 5-4 7-7
3. Nitro 3-6 4-12
4. Herbert Hoover 2-7 5-11
5. Sissonville 1-5 2-12

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 7-1 15-2
2. Logan 7-2 10-7
3. Mingo Central 6-4 10-6
4. Scott 4-4 11-6
5. Wayne 0-9 2-14

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 8-5
Ripley 9-6
Greenbrier East 6-7

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Man 13-2
Braxton County 11-4
Clay County 10-4
Lincoln County 10-6
Roane County 9-7
Point Pleasant 6-10
Nicholas County 2-14

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 11-4
Webster County 10-6
Ravenswood 8-8
Sherman 7-8
Tolsia 7-8
Tug Valley 7-11
Buffalo 4-9
Van 3-10
Hannan 2-11
Wahama 0-16

Conference leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
CJ Meredith, SV 14 360 25.7
Austin Dearing, Hurr. 16 369 23.1
Quay Sutton, SC 12 257 21.4
Sam Potts, Parkers. 16 314 19.6
Chandler Schmidt, CM 16 302 18.9
Richard Law, WW 16 285 17.8
Mason Pinkett, GW 15 261 17.4
Amare Smith, Hunt. 16 262 16.4
Javante Elzy, River. 15 245 16.3
Noah Umpleby, Park. 16 255 15.9
Kerion Martin, Cap. 11 168 15.3
Ben Gilliam, WW 15 223 14.9
Ayden Ince, WW 16 237 14.8
Eli Archer, Hunting. 16 229 14.3
Karrington Hill, Cap. 16 225 14.1
Corbin Page, SV 15 210 14.0
D. Brooks, Capital 16 222 13.9
K.K. Siebert, Mid. 16 216 13.5
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 16 200 12.5
Rodney Toler, SA 16 200 12.5
Austin Womack, Hurr. 16 199 12.4
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 13 157 12.1
Dominic Schmidt, CM 16 188 11.8
Ethan Clay, SA 16 179 11.2
Alex Yoakum, GW 15 159 10.6
D.J. Johnson, SC 13 147 10.5
Brock Booth, SV 13 134 10.3

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
David Early, Logan 15 410 27.3
Isaac McKneely, Poc. 16 355 22.2
Jon Hamilton, Scott 17 358 21.1
Drew Hatfield, MC 16 328 20.5
Kolton Painter, Nitro 16 323 20.2
Obinna Killen, Chap. 17 335 19.7
Jagger Bell, Scott 17 294 17.3
Nick Bryant, Wayne 16 260 16.3
Grant Bonner, HH 15 226 15.1
Philip Mullins, Chap. 17 253 14.9
Andrew Shull, Chap. 17 249 14.7
Joseph Udoh, Sisson. 7 101 14.4
Christian Frye, Win. 14 187 13.4
Hunter Morris, Win. 14 188 13.4
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 16 207 12.9
Brody Danberry, Siss. 14 177 12.6
Devin Hatfield, MC 16 200 12.5
Mitchell Hainer, Log. 17 203 11.9
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 14 164 11.7
Noah Rittinger, Poca 16 180 11.3
Trey Chapman, HH 14 153 10.9
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 16 168 10.5
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 16 161 10.1

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Jaydn Stewart, Brax. 14 322 23.0
Rye Gadd, Webster 15 342 22.8
Aiden Satterfield, CC 15 315 21.0
Hunter Bush, Point 15 329 20.6
Austin Ball, Man 15 286 19.1
Malaki Sylvia, South 12 221 18.4
David Stewart, Van 12 214 17.8
Ty Johnson, Ripley 15 261 17.4
Caleb May, TV 17 294 17.3
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 13 221 17.0
Jayse Tully, LC 14 219 15.6
Zion Suddeth, CC 15 221 14.7
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 15 216 14.4
Jacob Jarrell, Van 13 187 14.4
John Blankenship, LC 16 229 14.3
Caleb Blevins, Man 11 148 13.5
Jaycob Creel, Raven. 16 201 12.6
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 15 189 12.6
Tobias Scholl, Ripley 15 183 12.2
Noah Thompson, Buf. 13 156 12.0
Ethan Colegrove, TV 17 198 11.7
Kadin Wright, Web. 16 178 11.1
Devin Raines, Raven. 16 173 10.8
William Lewis, Web. 15 159 10.6
Peyton Adams, Man 15 151 10.1

Kanawha Valley leaders

3-point field goals

52 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca

51 -- Karrington Hill, Capital

42 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane

36 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro

35 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo

34 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans

30 -- Quay Sutton, SC

28 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca

27 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Hunter Morris, Winfield

26 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside

25 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Mason Pinkett, GW; Aiden Satterfield, Catholic; Rodney Toler, St. Albans

24 -- Thomas Blaydes, Catholic