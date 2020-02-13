Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Points
|1. Cabell Midland
|9-1
|17-2
|61
|2. George Washington
|7-2
|11-5
|52
|3. Spring Valley
|6-3
|10-8
|42
|4. Woodrow Wilson
|6-3
|12-7
|40
|5. Capital
|6-4
|11-8
|36
|6. South Charleston
|4-5
|9-8
|26
|7. Huntington
|4-5
|10-9
|22
|8. Parkersburg
|4-5
|7-11
|21
|9. St. Albans
|3-6
|10-7
|16
|10. Hurricane
|1-8
|6-12
|3
|11. Riverside
|0-8
|1-17
|0
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|9-2
|15-3
|2. Winfield
|5-5
|7-9
|3. Sissonville
|3-5
|4-13
|4. Nitro
|3-7
|4-13
|5. Herbert Hoover
|2-8
|6-12
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Chapmanville
|8-1
|16-2
|2. Logan
|9-2
|12-7
|3. Mingo Central
|6-5
|11-7
|4. Scott
|5-5
|12-7
|5. Wayne
|0-10
|2-15
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|11-6
|Ripley
|9-8
|Greenbrier East
|6-8
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|14-3
|Braxton County
|13-5
|Clay County
|13-5
|Lincoln County
|12-6
|Roane County
|9-8
|Point Pleasant
|6-11
|Nicholas County
|3-16
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|12-5
|Webster County
|12-6
|Tolsia
|10-8
|Ravenswood
|8-9
|Sherman
|8-9
|Tug Valley
|7-11
|Buffalo
|5-11
|Van
|4-10
|Hannan
|2-12
|Wahama
|0-18
Conference leaders
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|David Early, Logan
|17
|481
|28.3
|Isaac McKneely, Poc.
|18
|401
|22.3
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|18
|398
|22.1
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|17
|348
|20.5
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|18
|361
|20.1
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|18
|359
|19.9
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|18
|307
|17.1
|Nick Bryant, Wayne
|17
|288
|16.9
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|18
|275
|15.3
|Grant Bonner, HH
|18
|266
|14.8
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|18
|265
|14.7
|Brody Danberry, Sis.
|17
|246
|14.5
|Joseph Udoh, Sisson.
|10
|144
|14.4
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|17
|240
|14.1
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|16
|220
|13.8
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|18
|228
|12.7
|Christian Frye, Win.
|16
|201
|12.6
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|17
|208
|12.2
|Mitchell Hainer, Log.
|19
|220
|11.6
|Noah Rittinger, Poca
|18
|197
|10.9
|Trey Chapman, HH
|15
|161
|10.7
|Kolby Stiltner, Wayne
|17
|178
|10.5
|Jacob Merritt, Wayne
|17
|176
|10.4
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|CJ Meredith, SV
|17
|445
|26.2
|Austin Dearing, Hurr.
|18
|422
|23.4
|Quay Sutton, SC
|14
|303
|21.6
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|18
|357
|19.8
|Chandler Schmidt, Mid.
|19
|356
|18.7
|Richard Law, WW
|18
|328
|18.2
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|16
|284
|17.8
|Javante Elzy, River.
|18
|309
|17.2
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|19
|314
|16.5
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|18
|281
|15.6
|Ayden Ince, WW
|19
|292
|15.4
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|14
|216
|15.4
|Ben Gilliam, WW
|18
|272
|15.1
|Eli Archer, Hunting.
|19
|282
|14.8
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|19
|282
|14.8
|Corbin Page, SV
|18
|262
|14.6
|K.K. Siebert, Mid.
|19
|270
|14.2
|D. Brooks, Capital
|19
|255
|13.4
|Austin Womack, Hurr.
|18
|233
|12.9
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|17
|216
|12.7
|Rodney Toler, SA
|17
|210
|12.4
|Dom Schmidt, Mid.
|19
|217
|11.4
|Ethan Clay, SA
|17
|191
|11.2
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|16
|177
|11.1
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|17
|179
|10.5
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|16
|168
|10.5
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Jadyn Stewart, Brax.
|17
|406
|23.9
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|17
|386
|22.7
|Jesse Muncy, Tol.
|17
|384
|22.6
|Hunter Bush, Point
|17
|363
|21.4
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|16
|332
|20.8
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|16
|331
|20.7
|Austin Ball, Man
|17
|335
|19.7
|David Stewart, Van
|13
|248
|19.1
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|16
|289
|18.1
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|17
|302
|17.8
|Caleb May, TV
|18
|301
|16.7
|Jayse Tully, LC
|14
|219
|15.6
|Tyler Johnson, Tol.
|18
|268
|14.9
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|17
|247
|14.5
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|13
|183
|14.1
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|14
|197
|14.1
|John Blankenship,LC
|18
|251
|13.9
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|18
|242
|13.4
|Jaycob Creel, Raven.
|17
|225
|13.2
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|18
|223
|12.4
|Tobias Scholl, Rip.
|17
|206
|12.1
|Noah Thompson, Buf.
|16
|193
|12.1
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|18
|205
|11.4
|Robert Cantrell, Tol.
|16
|181
|11.3
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|18
|204
|11.3
|William Lewis, Web.
|17
|191
|11.2
|Peyton Adams, Man
|17
|188
|11.1
|Ryan Keener, Nich.
|19
|206
|10.8
|Devin Raines, Raven.
|17
|180
|10.6
|Abram Pauley, Wah.
|18
|185
|10.3
Kanawha Valley leaders
3-point field goals
62 -- Karrington Hill, Capital
56 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca
46 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane
41 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo
39 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro
37 -- Quay Sutton, SC
35 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans
32 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside
31 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Mason Pinkett, GW
29 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro
28 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca
27 -- Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Aiden Satterfield, Catholic; Rodney Toler, St. Albans
26 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield