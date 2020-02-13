Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Points
1. Cabell Midland 9-1 17-2 61
2. George Washington 7-2 11-5 52
3. Spring Valley 6-3 10-8 42
4. Woodrow Wilson 6-3 12-7 40
5. Capital 6-4 11-8 36
6. South Charleston 4-5 9-8 26
7. Huntington 4-5 10-9 22
8. Parkersburg 4-5 7-11 21
9. St. Albans 3-6 10-7 16
10. Hurricane 1-8 6-12 3
11. Riverside 0-8 1-17 0

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 9-2 15-3
2. Winfield 5-5 7-9
3. Sissonville 3-5 4-13
4. Nitro 3-7 4-13
5. Herbert Hoover 2-8 6-12

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 8-1 16-2
2. Logan 9-2 12-7
3. Mingo Central 6-5 11-7
4. Scott 5-5 12-7
5. Wayne 0-10 2-15

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 11-6
Ripley 9-8
Greenbrier East 6-8

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Man 14-3
Braxton County 13-5
Clay County 13-5
Lincoln County 12-6
Roane County 9-8
Point Pleasant 6-11
Nicholas County 3-16

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 12-5
Webster County 12-6
Tolsia 10-8
Ravenswood 8-9
Sherman 8-9
Tug Valley 7-11
Buffalo 5-11
Van 4-10
Hannan 2-12
Wahama 0-18

Conference leaders

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
David Early, Logan 17 481 28.3
Isaac McKneely, Poc. 18 401 22.3
Jon Hamilton, Scott 18 398 22.1
Kolton Painter, Nitro 17 348 20.5
Drew Hatfield, MC 18 361 20.1
Obinna Killen, Chap. 18 359 19.9
Jagger Bell, Scott 18 307 17.1
Nick Bryant, Wayne 17 288 16.9
Philip Mullins, Chap. 18 275 15.3
Grant Bonner, HH 18 266 14.8
Andrew Shull, Chap. 18 265 14.7
Brody Danberry, Sis. 17 246 14.5
Joseph Udoh, Sisson. 10 144 14.4
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 17 240 14.1
Hunter Morris, Win. 16 220 13.8
Devin Hatfield, MC 18 228 12.7
Christian Frye, Win. 16 201 12.6
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 17 208 12.2
Mitchell Hainer, Log. 19 220 11.6
Noah Rittinger, Poca 18 197 10.9
Trey Chapman, HH 15 161 10.7
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 17 178 10.5
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 17 176 10.4

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
CJ Meredith, SV 17 445 26.2
Austin Dearing, Hurr. 18 422 23.4
Quay Sutton, SC 14 303 21.6
Sam Potts, Parkers. 18 357 19.8
Chandler Schmidt, Mid. 19 356 18.7
Richard Law, WW 18 328 18.2
Mason Pinkett, GW 16 284 17.8
Javante Elzy, River. 18 309 17.2
Amare Smith, Hunt. 19 314 16.5
Noah Umpleby, Park. 18 281 15.6
Ayden Ince, WW 19 292 15.4
Kerion Martin, Cap. 14 216 15.4
Ben Gilliam, WW 18 272 15.1
Eli Archer, Hunting. 19 282 14.8
Karrington Hill, Cap. 19 282 14.8
Corbin Page, SV 18 262 14.6
K.K. Siebert, Mid. 19 270 14.2
D. Brooks, Capital 19 255 13.4
Austin Womack, Hurr. 18 233 12.9
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 17 216 12.7
Rodney Toler, SA 17 210 12.4
Dom Schmidt, Mid. 19 217 11.4
Ethan Clay, SA 17 191 11.2
D.J. Johnson, SC 16 177 11.1
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 17 179 10.5
Alex Yoakum, GW 16 168 10.5

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Jadyn Stewart, Brax. 17 406 23.9
Rye Gadd, Webster 17 386 22.7
Jesse Muncy, Tol. 17 384 22.6
Hunter Bush, Point 17 363 21.4
Malaki Sylvia, South 16 332 20.8
Aiden Satterfield, CC 16 331 20.7
Austin Ball, Man 17 335 19.7
David Stewart, Van 13 248 19.1
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 16 289 18.1
Ty Johnson, Ripley 17 302 17.8
Caleb May, TV 18 301 16.7
Jayse Tully, LC 14 219 15.6
Tyler Johnson, Tol. 18 268 14.9
Zion Suddeth, CC 17 247 14.5
Caleb Blevins, Man 13 183 14.1
Jacob Jarrell, Van 14 197 14.1
John Blankenship,LC 18 251 13.9
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 18 242 13.4
Jaycob Creel, Raven. 17 225 13.2
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 18 223 12.4
Tobias Scholl, Rip. 17 206 12.1
Noah Thompson, Buf. 16 193 12.1
Kadin Wright, Web. 18 205 11.4
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 16 181 11.3
Ethan Colegrove, TV 18 204 11.3
William Lewis, Web. 17 191 11.2
Peyton Adams, Man 17 188 11.1
Ryan Keener, Nich. 19 206 10.8
Devin Raines, Raven. 17 180 10.6
Abram Pauley, Wah. 18 185 10.3

Kanawha Valley leaders

3-point field goals

62 -- Karrington Hill, Capital

56 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca

46 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane

41 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo

39 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro

37 -- Quay Sutton, SC

35 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans

32 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside

31 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Mason Pinkett, GW

29 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro

28 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca

27 -- Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Aiden Satterfield, Catholic; Rodney Toler, St. Albans

26 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield