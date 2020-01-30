Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Points
|1. Cabell Midland
|7-0
|13-1
|35
|2. Woodrow Wilson
|5-2
|8-5
|27
|3. George Washing.
|5-2
|8-5
|26
|3. Spring Valley
|4-1
|7-6
|26
|5. Capital
|4-3
|7-6
|20
|6. Parkersburg
|3-3
|6-9
|14
|7. South Charleston
|2-4
|6-7
|12
|8. Huntington
|2-4
|6-7
|8
|9. St. Albans
|2-5
|8-6
|7
|10. Hurricane
|1-5
|5-9
|3
|11. Riverside
|0-6
|0-14
|0
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|7-1
|12-2
|2. Winfield
|4-3
|6-6
|3. Nitro
|3-5
|4-10
|4. Herbert Hoover
|2-6
|4-10
|5. Sissonville
|1-4
|2-10
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Logan
|7-1
|9-5
|2. Chapmanville
|4-1
|12-2
|3. Mingo Central
|5-4
|9-5
|4. Scott
|3-4
|10-6
|5. Wayne
|0-7
|2-12
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|7-4
|Ripley
|7-6
|Greenbrier East
|5-6
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|10-2
|Braxton County
|11-3
|Lincoln County
|10-5
|Clay County
|9-4
|Roane County
|8-6
|Point Pleasant
|4-8
|Nicholas County
|2-12
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|9-3
|Ravenswood
|8-6
|Webster County
|8-6
|Sherman
|6-7
|Tolsia
|6-7
|Tug Valley
|5-9
|Van
|3-7
|Buffalo
|3-8
|Hannan
|2-9
|Wahama
|0-14
Conference scoring leaders
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|CJ Meredith, SV
|13
|334
|25.7
|Austin Dearing, Hurr.
|14
|315
|22.5
|Quay Sutton, SC
|12
|257
|21.4
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|15
|301
|20.1
|Chandler Schmidt, Mid.
|14
|264
|18.9
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|13
|233
|17.9
|Richard Law, WW
|13
|220
|16.9
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|15
|230
|15.3
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|12
|181
|15.1
|D. Brooks, Capital
|13
|183
|14.9
|Javante Elzy, River.
|14
|209
|14.9
|Ben Gilliam, WW
|13
|191
|14.7
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|13
|188
|14.5
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|8
|112
|14.0
|Ayden Ince, WW
|13
|181
|13.9
|Eli Archer, Hunting.
|12
|164
|13.7
|Corbin Page, SV
|13
|177
|13.6
|K.K. Siebert, Midland
|14
|189
|13.5
|Rodney Toler, SA
|14
|189
|13.5
|Austin Womack, Hurr.
|14
|189
|13.5
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|12
|153
|12.8
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|14
|178
|12.7
|Dominic Schmidt, CM
|14
|175
|12.5
|Brock Booth, SV
|11
|126
|11.5
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|12
|123
|10.3
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|13
|132
|10.2
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|David Early, Logan
|12
|314
|26.2
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|14
|314
|22.4
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|15
|318
|21.2
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|14
|289
|20.6
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|14
|285
|20.4
|Kolton Painter, Nit.
|14
|285
|20.4
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|16
|286
|17.9
|Nick Bryant, Wayne
|14
|225
|16.1
|Grant Bonner, HH
|13
|191
|14.7
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|14
|206
|14.7
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|14
|202
|14.4
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|12
|163
|13.6
|Christian Frye, Win.
|12
|157
|13.1
|Mitchell Hainer, Log.
|14
|183
|13.1
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|14
|177
|12.6
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|14
|177
|12.6
|Trey Chapman, HH
|12
|143
|11.9
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|12
|143
|11.9
|Brody Danberry, Siss.
|12
|136
|11.3
|Jacob Merritt, Wayne
|14
|153
|10.9
|Kolby Stiltner, Wayne
|14
|153
|10.9
|Noah Rittinger, Poc.
|14
|151
|10.8
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Jaydn Stewart, Brax.
|14
|322
|23.0
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|15
|341
|22.7
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|12
|263
|21.9
|Hunter Bush, Point
|12
|238
|19.8
|David Stewart, Van
|10
|184
|18.4
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|11
|193
|17.6
|Austin Ball, Man
|12
|210
|17.5
|Caleb May, TV
|14
|245
|17.5
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|13
|217
|16.7
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|11
|181
|16.5
|Jayse Tully, LC
|14
|219
|15.6
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|13
|199
|15.3
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|12
|180
|15.0
|John Blankenship, LC
|15
|224
|14.9
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|10
|142
|14.2
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|10
|136
|13.6
|Jaycob Creel, Raven.
|14
|171
|12.2
|Noah Thompson, Buff.
|11
|133
|12.1
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|14
|168
|12.0
|Tobias Scholl, Ripley
|13
|156
|12.0
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|13
|155
|11.9
|William Lewis, Web.
|15
|172
|11.5
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|15
|170
|11.3
|Abram Pauley, Wah.
|14
|152
|10.9
|Devin Raines, Raven.
|14
|153
|10.9
|Trey Mandrake, Rav.
|12
|125
|10.4
Kanawha Valley leaders
3-point field goals
46 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca
42 -- Karrington Hill, Capital
33 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane
31 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro
30 -- Quay Sutton, SC; Noah Thompson, Buffalo
27 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans
25 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside
24 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Mason Pinkett, GW; Rodney Toler, St. Albans
22 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca
21 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro
20 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Aiden Satterfield, Catholic
Free-throw leaders (minimum 32 attempts)
|Player, School
|FT-A
|Pct.
|Hunter Morris, Winfield
|41-46
|.891
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|33-41
|.805