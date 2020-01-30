poca chpmnvl7
Chapmanville's Obinna Anochili-Killen (2) leads his team in scoring at 20.4 points per game.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Points
1. Cabell Midland 7-0 13-1 35
2. Woodrow Wilson 5-2 8-5 27
3. George Washing. 5-2 8-5 26
3. Spring Valley 4-1 7-6 26
5. Capital 4-3 7-6 20
6. Parkersburg 3-3 6-9 14
7. South Charleston 2-4 6-7 12
8. Huntington 2-4 6-7 8
9. St. Albans 2-5 8-6 7
10. Hurricane 1-5 5-9 3
11. Riverside 0-6 0-14 0

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 7-1 12-2
2. Winfield 4-3 6-6
3. Nitro 3-5 4-10
4. Herbert Hoover 2-6 4-10
5. Sissonville 1-4 2-10

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Logan 7-1 9-5
2. Chapmanville 4-1 12-2
3. Mingo Central 5-4 9-5
4. Scott 3-4 10-6
5. Wayne 0-7 2-12

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 7-4
Ripley 7-6
Greenbrier East 5-6

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Man 10-2
Braxton County 11-3
Lincoln County 10-5
Clay County 9-4
Roane County 8-6
Point Pleasant 4-8
Nicholas County 2-12

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 9-3
Ravenswood 8-6
Webster County 8-6
Sherman 6-7
Tolsia 6-7
Tug Valley 5-9
Van 3-7
Buffalo 3-8
Hannan 2-9
Wahama 0-14

Conference scoring leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
CJ Meredith, SV 13 334 25.7
Austin Dearing, Hurr. 14 315 22.5
Quay Sutton, SC 12 257 21.4
Sam Potts, Parkers. 15 301 20.1
Chandler Schmidt, Mid. 14 264 18.9
Mason Pinkett, GW 13 233 17.9
Richard Law, WW 13 220 16.9
Noah Umpleby, Park. 15 230 15.3
Amare Smith, Hunt. 12 181 15.1
D. Brooks, Capital 13 183 14.9
Javante Elzy, River. 14 209 14.9
Ben Gilliam, WW 13 191 14.7
Karrington Hill, Cap. 13 188 14.5
Kerion Martin, Cap. 8 112 14.0
Ayden Ince, WW 13 181 13.9
Eli Archer, Hunting. 12 164 13.7
Corbin Page, SV 13 177 13.6
K.K. Siebert, Midland 14 189 13.5
Rodney Toler, SA 14 189 13.5
Austin Womack, Hurr. 14 189 13.5
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 12 153 12.8
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 14 178 12.7
Dominic Schmidt, CM 14 175 12.5
Brock Booth, SV 11 126 11.5
D.J. Johnson, SC 12 123 10.3
Alex Yoakum, GW 13 132 10.2

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
David Early, Logan 12 314 26.2
Isaac McKneely, Poca 14 314 22.4
Jon Hamilton, Scott 15 318 21.2
Drew Hatfield, MC 14 289 20.6
Obinna Killen, Chap. 14 285 20.4
Kolton Painter, Nit. 14 285 20.4
Jagger Bell, Scott 16 286 17.9
Nick Bryant, Wayne 14 225 16.1
Grant Bonner, HH 13 191 14.7
Andrew Shull, Chap. 14 206 14.7
Philip Mullins, Chap. 14 202 14.4
Hunter Morris, Win. 12 163 13.6
Christian Frye, Win. 12 157 13.1
Mitchell Hainer, Log. 14 183 13.1
Devin Hatfield, MC 14 177 12.6
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 14 177 12.6
Trey Chapman, HH 12 143 11.9
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 12 143 11.9
Brody Danberry, Siss. 12 136 11.3
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 14 153 10.9
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 14 153 10.9
Noah Rittinger, Poc. 14 151 10.8

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Jaydn Stewart, Brax. 14 322 23.0
Rye Gadd, Webster 15 341 22.7
Aiden Satterfield, CC 12 263 21.9
Hunter Bush, Point 12 238 19.8
David Stewart, Van 10 184 18.4
Malaki Sylvia, South 11 193 17.6
Austin Ball, Man 12 210 17.5
Caleb May, TV 14 245 17.5
Ty Johnson, Ripley 13 217 16.7
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 11 181 16.5
Jayse Tully, LC 14 219 15.6
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 13 199 15.3
Zion Suddeth, CC 12 180 15.0
John Blankenship, LC 15 224 14.9
Caleb Blevins, Man 10 142 14.2
Jacob Jarrell, Van 10 136 13.6
Jaycob Creel, Raven. 14 171 12.2
Noah Thompson, Buff. 11 133 12.1
Ethan Colegrove, TV 14 168 12.0
Tobias Scholl, Ripley 13 156 12.0
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 13 155 11.9
William Lewis, Web. 15 172 11.5
Kadin Wright, Web. 15 170 11.3
Abram Pauley, Wah. 14 152 10.9
Devin Raines, Raven. 14 153 10.9
Trey Mandrake, Rav. 12 125 10.4

Kanawha Valley leaders

3-point field goals

46 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca

42 -- Karrington Hill, Capital

33 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane

31 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro

30 -- Quay Sutton, SC; Noah Thompson, Buffalo

27 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans

25 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside

24 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Mason Pinkett, GW; Rodney Toler, St. Albans

22 -- Noah Rittinger, Poca

21 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro

20 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Aiden Satterfield, Catholic

Free-throw leaders (minimum 32 attempts)

Player, School FT-A Pct.
Hunter Morris, Winfield 41-46 .891
Aiden Satterfield, CC 33-41 .805