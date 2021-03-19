agate Boys basketball: Standings, stats -- March 18 Mar 19, 2021 48 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conference standings Scoring leaders Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesBen Fields: Nostalgia can be a hindrance in West Virginia (Opinion)Day after passing sweeping bill funding private-, home-schooling, WV Legislature starts advancing related tax write-offNew Teays Valley Starbucks highlights shift toward drive-thru serviceBoys basketball: George Washington defeats South Charleston in battle of AAAA unbeatensChuck Landon: Was WVU's late tipoff really necessary?WVU basketball: Mountaineers face Morehead State in NCAA TournamentPrep basketball roundup: Capital girls knock off ParkersburgWith Charleston approving resolution, WV's lone Black female lawmaker calls on GOP to protect against racial hair discriminationWV congressional delegation supports carbon capture infrastructure legislationSenate passes bill keeping cities, counties from raising minimum wage, other labor standards