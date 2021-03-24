The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210312 cm boys 02.jpg
Cabell Midland's Chandler Schmidt (right), shown fighting for a rebound with George Washington's Ben Nicol, leads the MSAC in scoring at 22.7 points per game.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | Herald-Dispatch

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. George Washington 4-0 7-0
1. Huntington 4-0 7-0
3. South Charleston 4-1 6-2
4. Cabell Midland 3-2 4-2
4. Capital 3-2 6-2
6. Spring Valley 2-3 2-5
6. St. Albans 1-2 1-4
8. Parkersburg 0-3 0-4
8. Riverside 0-3 1-7
10. Hurricane 0-5 2-7

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Nitro 4-0 6-1
2. Logan 4-1 5-3
2. Poca 4-1 6-1
4. Herbert Hoover 2-1 5-1
4. Winfield 2-1 5-3
6. Sissonville 0-2 0-6
7. Chapmanville 1-4 3-4
7. Scott 0-3 2-5
9. Wayne 0-4 0-7

Other schools (Class AAAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 3-1
Parkersburg South 3-3
Woodrow Wilson 2-5

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Lincoln County 6-1
Ripley 3-5
Point Pleasant 3-6
Nicholas County 0-2

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 6-1
Charleston Catholic 5-2
Braxton County 5-3
Ravenswood 5-4
Buffalo 3-4
Roane County 3-6
Mingo Central 1-5

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Tug Valley 5-0
Man 3-0
Tolsia 5-2
Webster County 3-1
Sherman 3-2
Wahama 2-6
Van 0-5

Scoring leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Chandler Schmidt, CM 6 136 22.7
Mason Pinkett, GW 7 146 20.9
Corbin Page, SV 7 143 20.4
Anthony Hersh, Cap. 8 160 20.0
Alex Yoakum, GW 6 117 19.5
Bryson Singer, Park. 4 68 17.0
Amare Smith, Hunt. 5 84 16.8
Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr. 9 139 15.4
Elijah Poore, Cap. 8 121 15.1
K.K. Siebert, Mid. 6 86 14.3
Josh Arthur, River. 8 110 13.8
Drew Reed, SA 5 65 13.0
DJ Johnson, SC 8 103 12.9
Peyton Foreman,Riv. 7 89 12.7
Brendan Hoffman, Hnt. 7 82 11.7
Palmer Riggio, Mid. 6 69 11.5
Dominic Schmidt, Mid. 4 45 11.3
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 5 54 10.8
Carson Dennis, Park. 4 40 10.0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Isaac McKneely, Poca 7 140 20.0
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 6 109 18.2
Devin Hatfield, HH 6 109 18.2
Kolton Painter, Nitro 7 119 17.0
Cavin White, Scott 7 115 16.4
Brody Dalton, Chap. 3 46 15.3
Jarron Glick, Logan 8 121 15.1
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 7 103 14.7
Reece Carden, Scott 7 98 14.0
Eli Robertson, HH 6 84 14.0
Ethan Payne, Poca 7 86 12.3
Landon Stone, Scott 7 84 12.0
Jackson Toney, Poca 7 81 11.6
Trey Chapman, HH 6 69 11.5
Daven Wall, Win. 7 79 11.3
Ethan Kincaid, Win. 8 89 11.1
S. Browning, Logan 8 82 10.3
Bryce Myers, Nitro 7 70 10.0
G. Williamson, Log. 8 80 10.0

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Caleb May, TV 5 135 27.0
Hunter Bush, Point 9 225 25.0
Austin Ball, Man 3 72 24.0
Tanner Faulkner, Clay 7 128 18.3
Aiden Satterfield, CC 6 110 18.3
Jayse Tully, LC 7 127 18.1
John Blankenship, LC 2 36 18.0
Jesse Muncy, Tol. 7 122 17.4
Kyelar Morrow, PP 7 115 16.4
Luke Johnson, Rip. 8 129 16.1
Colby Pishner, Nich. 1 16 16.0
Jake Hogsett, South 6 94 15.7
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 7 107 15.3
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 2 30 15.0
Jackson Tackett, Man 3 45 15.0
Ethan Colegrove, TV 5 74 14.8
Matthew Carte, Rav. 9 131 14.6
Easton Davis, TV 5 71 14.2
Tyler Johnson, Tol. 7 93 13.3
Ashton Mooney, PS 6 79 13.2
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 2 26 13.0
Curtis Litton, Clay 6 77 12.8
Ian Reed, TV 5 64 12.8
Jackson Sanders, LC 7 83 11.9
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 7 82 11.7
Cyrus Traugh, South 2 23 11.5
Colten Pritt, Clay 7 80 11.4
Peyton Adams, Man 3 34 11.3
Cade Goode, Ripley 8 90 11.3
Noah Thompson, Buff. 7 78 11.1
Caleb Blevins, Man 3 33 11.0
Eric Chapman, PP 9 95 10.6
Austin Salmons, Tol. 7 73 10.4
Zion Suddeth, CC 7 73 10.4