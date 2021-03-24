Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. George Washington
|4-0
|7-0
|1. Huntington
|4-0
|7-0
|3. South Charleston
|4-1
|6-2
|4. Cabell Midland
|3-2
|4-2
|4. Capital
|3-2
|6-2
|6. Spring Valley
|2-3
|2-5
|6. St. Albans
|1-2
|1-4
|8. Parkersburg
|0-3
|0-4
|8. Riverside
|0-3
|1-7
|10. Hurricane
|0-5
|2-7
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Nitro
|4-0
|6-1
|2. Logan
|4-1
|5-3
|2. Poca
|4-1
|6-1
|4. Herbert Hoover
|2-1
|5-1
|4. Winfield
|2-1
|5-3
|6. Sissonville
|0-2
|0-6
|7. Chapmanville
|1-4
|3-4
|7. Scott
|0-3
|2-5
|9. Wayne
|0-4
|0-7
Other schools (Class AAAA)
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|3-1
|Parkersburg South
|3-3
|Woodrow Wilson
|2-5
Other schools (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Lincoln County
|6-1
|Ripley
|3-5
|Point Pleasant
|3-6
|Nicholas County
|0-2
Other schools (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|6-1
|Charleston Catholic
|5-2
|Braxton County
|5-3
|Ravenswood
|5-4
|Buffalo
|3-4
|Roane County
|3-6
|Mingo Central
|1-5
Other schools (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Tug Valley
|5-0
|Man
|3-0
|Tolsia
|5-2
|Webster County
|3-1
|Sherman
|3-2
|Wahama
|2-6
|Van
|0-5
Scoring leaders
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Chandler Schmidt, CM
|6
|136
|22.7
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|7
|146
|20.9
|Corbin Page, SV
|7
|143
|20.4
|Anthony Hersh, Cap.
|8
|160
|20.0
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|6
|117
|19.5
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|4
|68
|17.0
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|5
|84
|16.8
|Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr.
|9
|139
|15.4
|Elijah Poore, Cap.
|8
|121
|15.1
|K.K. Siebert, Mid.
|6
|86
|14.3
|Josh Arthur, River.
|8
|110
|13.8
|Drew Reed, SA
|5
|65
|13.0
|DJ Johnson, SC
|8
|103
|12.9
|Peyton Foreman,Riv.
|7
|89
|12.7
|Brendan Hoffman, Hnt.
|7
|82
|11.7
|Palmer Riggio, Mid.
|6
|69
|11.5
|Dominic Schmidt, Mid.
|4
|45
|11.3
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|5
|54
|10.8
|Carson Dennis, Park.
|4
|40
|10.0
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|7
|140
|20.0
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|6
|109
|18.2
|Devin Hatfield, HH
|6
|109
|18.2
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|7
|119
|17.0
|Cavin White, Scott
|7
|115
|16.4
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|3
|46
|15.3
|Jarron Glick, Logan
|8
|121
|15.1
|Joseph Udoh, Nitro
|7
|103
|14.7
|Reece Carden, Scott
|7
|98
|14.0
|Eli Robertson, HH
|6
|84
|14.0
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|7
|86
|12.3
|Landon Stone, Scott
|7
|84
|12.0
|Jackson Toney, Poca
|7
|81
|11.6
|Trey Chapman, HH
|6
|69
|11.5
|Daven Wall, Win.
|7
|79
|11.3
|Ethan Kincaid, Win.
|8
|89
|11.1
|S. Browning, Logan
|8
|82
|10.3
|Bryce Myers, Nitro
|7
|70
|10.0
|G. Williamson, Log.
|8
|80
|10.0
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Caleb May, TV
|5
|135
|27.0
|Hunter Bush, Point
|9
|225
|25.0
|Austin Ball, Man
|3
|72
|24.0
|Tanner Faulkner, Clay
|7
|128
|18.3
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|6
|110
|18.3
|Jayse Tully, LC
|7
|127
|18.1
|John Blankenship, LC
|2
|36
|18.0
|Jesse Muncy, Tol.
|7
|122
|17.4
|Kyelar Morrow, PP
|7
|115
|16.4
|Luke Johnson, Rip.
|8
|129
|16.1
|Colby Pishner, Nich.
|1
|16
|16.0
|Jake Hogsett, South
|6
|94
|15.7
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|7
|107
|15.3
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|2
|30
|15.0
|Jackson Tackett, Man
|3
|45
|15.0
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|5
|74
|14.8
|Matthew Carte, Rav.
|9
|131
|14.6
|Easton Davis, TV
|5
|71
|14.2
|Tyler Johnson, Tol.
|7
|93
|13.3
|Ashton Mooney, PS
|6
|79
|13.2
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|2
|26
|13.0
|Curtis Litton, Clay
|6
|77
|12.8
|Ian Reed, TV
|5
|64
|12.8
|Jackson Sanders, LC
|7
|83
|11.9
|Robert Cantrell, Tol.
|7
|82
|11.7
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|2
|23
|11.5
|Colten Pritt, Clay
|7
|80
|11.4
|Peyton Adams, Man
|3
|34
|11.3
|Cade Goode, Ripley
|8
|90
|11.3
|Noah Thompson, Buff.
|7
|78
|11.1
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|3
|33
|11.0
|Eric Chapman, PP
|9
|95
|10.6
|Austin Salmons, Tol.
|7
|73
|10.4
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|7
|73
|10.4