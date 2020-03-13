Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Rating
|1. Cabell Midland
|9-1
|21-4
|64
|2. *George Wash.
|8-2
|19-5
|57
|3. *Woodrow Wilson
|7-3
|17-8
|47
|4. Spring Valley
|6-4
|12-13
|44
|5. *Capital
|6-4
|14-9
|38
|6. Huntington
|5-5
|12-11
|32
|7. South Charleston
|5-5
|11-12
|31
|8. *St. Albans
|4-6
|17-8
|23
|9. Parkersburg
|4-6
|8-17
|22
|10. *Hurricane
|1-9
|7-15
|3
|11. Riverside
|0-10
|1-21
|0
NOTE: George Washington won league title.
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|11-2
|21-3
|2. Winfield
|7-6
|10-14
|3. Sissonville
|5-8
|7-17
|4. Nitro
|3-10
|5-18
|5. Herbert Hoover
|2-11
|7-17
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Chapmanville
|12-1
|22-2
|2. Logan
|11-2
|16-8
|3. Mingo Central
|7-6
|12-11
|3. Scott
|7-6
|15-9
|5. Wayne
|0-13
|4-20
NOTE: Chapmanville won league title.
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|16-8
|Ripley
|12-11
|Greenbrier East
|8-12
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|18-6
|Braxton County
|17-8
|Clay County
|14-9
|Lincoln County
|14-9
|Roane County
|13-10
|Point Pleasant
|11-12
|Nicholas County
|4-19
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|19-5
|Webster County
|15-10
|Tug Valley
|13-12
|Tolsia
|12-12
|Sherman
|11-12
|Ravenswood
|11-13
|Buffalo
|9-15
|Van
|6-20
|Hannan
|2-19
|Wahama
|0-23
Conference leaders
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|CJ Meredith, SV
|24
|622
|25.9
|Austin Dearing, Hurr.
|23
|527
|22.9
|Quay Sutton, SC
|20
|424
|21.2
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|25
|453
|18.1
|Chandler Schmidt, CM
|25
|446
|17.8
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|24
|416
|17.3
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|23
|391
|17.0
|Javante Elzy, River.
|22
|370
|16.8
|Richard Law, WW
|24
|402
|16.8
|Ayden Ince, WW
|25
|410
|16.4
|Ben Gilliam,WW
|24
|379
|15.8
|Eli Archer, Hunting.
|23
|355
|15.4
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|18
|271
|15.1
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|23
|339
|14.7
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|25
|353
|14.1
|Rodney Toler, SA
|25
|349
|14.0
|K.K. Siebert, CM
|25
|348
|13.9
|Corbin Page, SV
|25
|336
|13.4
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|25
|323
|12.9
|Austin Womack, Hurr.
|23
|297
|12.9
|D. Brooks, Capital
|23
|294
|12.8
|Ethan Clay, SA
|25
|301
|12.0
|Dominic Schmidt, CM
|25
|294
|11.8
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|22
|244
|11.1
|Brock Booth, SV
|23
|250
|10.9
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|24
|254
|10.6
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|20
|199
|10.0
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|David Early, Logan
|20
|569
|28.5
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|23
|531
|23.1
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|23
|514
|22.4
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|24
|528
|22.0
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|23
|487
|21.2
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|24
|487
|20.3
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|23
|368
|16.0
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|24
|383
|16.0
|Nick Bryant, Wayne
|24
|382
|15.9
|Joseph Udoh, Siss.
|17
|265
|15.6
|Grant Bonner, HH
|23
|354
|15.4
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|24
|354
|14.8
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|24
|352
|14.7
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|23
|328
|14.3
|Brody Danberry, Siss.
|24
|335
|14.0
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|23
|283
|12.3
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|24
|291
|12.1
|Mitchell Hainer, Logan
|24
|278
|11.6
|Noah Rittinger, Poca
|23
|264
|11.5
|Christian Frye, Win.
|20
|221
|11.1
|Kolby Stiltner, Wayne
|24
|255
|10.6
|Trey Chapman, HH
|21
|216
|10.3
|Donovan Craft, Win.
|23
|229
|10.0
|Jacob Merritt, Wayne
|23
|230
|10.0
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Jaydn Stewart, Braxton
|22
|517
|23.5
|Jesse Muncy, Tolsia
|23
|518
|22.5
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|25
|539
|21.6
|Hunter Bush, Point
|23
|465
|20.2
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|23
|447
|19.4
|Austin Ball, Man
|24
|461
|19.2
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|23
|433
|18.8
|David Stewart, Van
|25
|446
|17.8
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|23
|408
|17.7
|Caleb May, TV
|25
|428
|17.1
|Curtis Litton, Clay
|23
|388
|16.9
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|24
|379
|15.8
|John Blankenship, LC
|23
|361
|15.7
|Colton Pritt, Clay
|23
|361
|15.7
|Jayse Tully, LC
|14
|219
|15.6
|Tyler Johnson, Tol.
|23
|353
|15.4
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|24
|343
|14.3
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|22
|303
|13.8
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|26
|351
|13.5
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|20
|265
|13.3
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|21
|278
|13.2
|William Lewis, Web.
|24
|300
|12.5
|Jaycob Creel, Raven.
|24
|294
|12.3
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|25
|292
|11.7
|Tobias Scholl, Ripley
|23
|269
|11.7
|Noah Thompson, Buff.
|24
|277
|11.5
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|22
|249
|11.3
|Ryan Keener, Nich.
|23
|257
|11.2
|Devin Raines, Raven.
|24
|264
|11.0
|Robert Cantrell, Tol.
|17
|181
|10.7
|Tanner Faulkner, Clay
|23
|242
|10.5
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|25
|257
|10.3
|Abram Pauley, Waha.
|23
|234
|10.2
|Peyton Adams, Man
|23
|231
|10.0
Kanawha Valley leaders
3-point field goals
75 -- Karrington Hill, Capital
71 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca
62 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro
61 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo
55 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane
52 -- Mason Pinkett, GW; Quaysean Sutton, SC
48 -- Hunter Morris, Winfield; Rodney Toler, St. Albans
46 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield;
43 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover
42 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans
39 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro
36 -- Thomas Blaydes, Catholic
35 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside
33 -- Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Bradley Jones, SC; Noah Rittinger, Poca
32 -- Aiden Satterfield, Catholic; Austin Womack, Hurricane
Free-throw shooting (minimum 50 attempts)
|Player, School
|FT-A
|Percentage
|Hunter Morris, Winfield
|79-93
|.850
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|102-127
|.803
|Rodney Toler, St. Albans
|65-82
|.793
|Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo
|53-68
|.779
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|104-134
|.776
NOTE: Figures supplied by schools.