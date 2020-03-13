Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Cabell Midland 9-1 21-4 64
2. *George Wash. 8-2 19-5 57
3. *Woodrow Wilson 7-3 17-8 47
4. Spring Valley 6-4 12-13 44
5. *Capital 6-4 14-9 38
6. Huntington 5-5 12-11 32
7. South Charleston 5-5 11-12 31
8. *St. Albans 4-6 17-8 23
9. Parkersburg 4-6 8-17 22
10. *Hurricane 1-9 7-15 3
11. Riverside 0-10 1-21 0

NOTE: George Washington won league title.

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 11-2 21-3
2. Winfield 7-6 10-14
3. Sissonville 5-8 7-17
4. Nitro 3-10 5-18
5. Herbert Hoover 2-11 7-17

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 12-1 22-2
2. Logan 11-2 16-8
3. Mingo Central 7-6 12-11
3. Scott 7-6 15-9
5. Wayne 0-13 4-20

NOTE: Chapmanville won league title.

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 16-8
Ripley 12-11
Greenbrier East 8-12

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Man 18-6
Braxton County 17-8
Clay County 14-9
Lincoln County 14-9
Roane County 13-10
Point Pleasant 11-12
Nicholas County 4-19

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 19-5
Webster County 15-10
Tug Valley 13-12
Tolsia 12-12
Sherman 11-12
Ravenswood 11-13
Buffalo 9-15
Van 6-20
Hannan 2-19
Wahama 0-23

Conference leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
CJ Meredith, SV 24 622 25.9
Austin Dearing, Hurr. 23 527 22.9
Quay Sutton, SC 20 424 21.2
Sam Potts, Parkers. 25 453 18.1
Chandler Schmidt, CM 25 446 17.8
Mason Pinkett, GW 24 416 17.3
Amare Smith, Hunt. 23 391 17.0
Javante Elzy, River. 22 370 16.8
Richard Law, WW 24 402 16.8
Ayden Ince, WW 25 410 16.4
Ben Gilliam,WW 24 379 15.8
Eli Archer, Hunting. 23 355 15.4
Kerion Martin, Cap. 18 271 15.1
Karrington Hill, Cap. 23 339 14.7
Noah Umpleby, Park. 25 353 14.1
Rodney Toler, SA 25 349 14.0
K.K. Siebert, CM 25 348 13.9
Corbin Page, SV 25 336 13.4
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 25 323 12.9
Austin Womack, Hurr. 23 297 12.9
D. Brooks, Capital 23 294 12.8
Ethan Clay, SA 25 301 12.0
Dominic Schmidt, CM 25 294 11.8
D.J. Johnson, SC 22 244 11.1
Brock Booth, SV 23 250 10.9
Alex Yoakum, GW 24 254 10.6
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 20 199 10.0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
David Early, Logan 20 569 28.5
Jon Hamilton, Scott 23 531 23.1
Kolton Painter, Nitro 23 514 22.4
Isaac McKneely, Poca 24 528 22.0
Drew Hatfield, MC 23 487 21.2
Obinna Killen, Chap. 24 487 20.3
Jagger Bell, Scott 23 368 16.0
Andrew Shull, Chap. 24 383 16.0
Nick Bryant, Wayne 24 382 15.9
Joseph Udoh, Siss. 17 265 15.6
Grant Bonner, HH 23 354 15.4
Hunter Morris, Win. 24 354 14.8
Philip Mullins, Chap. 24 352 14.7
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 23 328 14.3
Brody Danberry, Siss. 24 335 14.0
Devin Hatfield, MC 23 283 12.3
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 24 291 12.1
Mitchell Hainer, Logan 24 278 11.6
Noah Rittinger, Poca 23 264 11.5
Christian Frye, Win. 20 221 11.1
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 24 255 10.6
Trey Chapman, HH 21 216 10.3
Donovan Craft, Win. 23 229 10.0
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 23 230 10.0

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Jaydn Stewart, Braxton 22 517 23.5
Jesse Muncy, Tolsia 23 518 22.5
Rye Gadd, Webster 25 539 21.6
Hunter Bush, Point 23 465 20.2
Aiden Satterfield, CC 23 447 19.4
Austin Ball, Man 24 461 19.2
Malaki Sylvia, South 23 433 18.8
David Stewart, Van 25 446 17.8
Ty Johnson, Ripley 23 408 17.7
Caleb May, TV 25 428 17.1
Curtis Litton, Clay 23 388 16.9
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 24 379 15.8
John Blankenship, LC 23 361 15.7
Colton Pritt, Clay 23 361 15.7
Jayse Tully, LC 14 219 15.6
Tyler Johnson, Tol. 23 353 15.4
Zion Suddeth, CC 24 343 14.3
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 22 303 13.8
Jacob Jarrell, Van 26 351 13.5
Caleb Blevins, Man 20 265 13.3
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 21 278 13.2
William Lewis, Web. 24 300 12.5
Jaycob Creel, Raven. 24 294 12.3
Ethan Colegrove, TV 25 292 11.7
Tobias Scholl, Ripley 23 269 11.7
Noah Thompson, Buff. 24 277 11.5
Grant Krajeski, Clay 22 249 11.3
Ryan Keener, Nich. 23 257 11.2
Devin Raines, Raven. 24 264 11.0
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 17 181 10.7
Tanner Faulkner, Clay 23 242 10.5
Kadin Wright, Web. 25 257 10.3
Abram Pauley, Waha. 23 234 10.2
Peyton Adams, Man 23 231 10.0

Kanawha Valley leaders

3-point field goals

75 -- Karrington Hill, Capital

71 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca

62 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro

61 -- Noah Thompson, Buffalo

55 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane

52 -- Mason Pinkett, GW; Quaysean Sutton, SC

48 -- Hunter Morris, Winfield; Rodney Toler, St. Albans

46 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield;

43 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover

42 -- Drew Reed, St. Albans

39 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro

36 -- Thomas Blaydes, Catholic

35 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside

33 -- Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Bradley Jones, SC; Noah Rittinger, Poca

32 -- Aiden Satterfield, Catholic; Austin Womack, Hurricane

Free-throw shooting (minimum 50 attempts)

Player, School FT-A Percentage
Hunter Morris, Winfield 79-93 .850
Isaac McKneely, Poca 102-127 .803
Rodney Toler, St. Albans 65-82 .793
Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo 53-68 .779
Kolton Painter, Nitro 104-134 .776

NOTE: Figures supplied by schools.