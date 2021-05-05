On March 10 last year, George Washington’s boys basketball players were milling around the court at GW High School following their 71-52 victory against Princeton in the Class AAA Region 3 co-finals.
They were chatting with family, friends, media members and one another about the game and their upcoming state tournament appearance. What seed would they get? What opponent in the first round? How far could they go?
Well, that all came crashing down two days later when COVID-19 halted high school postseason play all across West Virginia. Six weeks after that, everything was completely canceled.
So you couldn’t blame the Patriots for savoring the moment — or even being a bit wary — after they captured another Region 3 crown, this time in the new Class AAAA, by getting past Greenbrier East last week. That handed them the No. 2 seed for this year’s state tournament and a 1 p.m. Thursday date with No. 7 Jefferson in the quarterfinals.
Veteran coach Rick Greene was asked if this year’s trip to the Charleston Coliseum — the fifth time in a row that GW has qualified — felt sweeter after what happened last year.
“Yeah, I guess it does in a way,’’ Greene said. “We talk about it a lot, especially with this year’s seniors and how they missed it as juniors.’’
Two of those seniors are the Patriots’ top two scorers — guards Alex Yoakum and Mason Pinkett. The duo earned first-team All-Kanawha Valley honors for their efforts, with Yoakum averaging 21.4 points and Pinkett 18.7.
Yoakum is glad that GW will apparently get to finish what it started this season — unlike 2020.
“We really put the work in this year every day,’’ Yoakum said. “I’m just glad we got the opportunity this year to finally finish out our season, unlike last year.’’
George Washington (14-1) has remained consistent this season, losing only at Woodrow Wilson 58-50 on March 27, which marked GW’s lowest scoring output of the season.
The Patriots carry a seven-game win streak into the tournament, have gone 4-1 against state tournament teams and allow just 46.7 points per game.
Pinkett said the key for his team is to simply continue what it’s done so far.
“It doesn’t matter who we play or when,’’ Pinkett said, “we’ve just got to play how we play and stay focused, and we’ll be fine.’’
Yoakum likes GW’s chances because of its steady offense.
“We’re so good at shooting the ball,’’ he said, “that we don’t have to focus on that. We just have to come out every day and focus on the best defense we can play night in and night out, and we’ll be all right.’’
Jefferson (11-4) is led by a quartet of double-figure scorers — Daion Taylor (12.8), Will Shiveley (12.7), Jaiden Gladney (11.1) and Jayden Wilkie (10.5).