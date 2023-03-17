Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For Charleston Catholic's boys, St. Patrick's Day 2023 was a day they won't soon forget.

That's because the No. 4 Irish earned a gritty 57-54 Class AA state tournament semifinal victory over previously undefeated No. 1 Williamstown on Friday at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. 

