For Charleston Catholic's boys, St. Patrick's Day 2023 was a day they won't soon forget.
That's because the No. 4 Irish earned a gritty 57-54 Class AA state tournament semifinal victory over previously undefeated No. 1 Williamstown on Friday at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Catholic (20-5) advances to Saturday's Class AA championship.
"We're playing for a state championship [Saturday]," said Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles, clad in green. "Gotta give credit to Williamstown. They're a very good program. I have a lot of respect for those coaches over there. They are very good at what they do. They made a lot of adjustments. It was a great battle."
Junior Jayallen Turner gave Williamstown (25-1) fits.
Turner had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. He also added three assists, three steals and turned the ball over once.
"I woke up this morning and felt good and really confident," Turner said. "It's St. Patrick's Day. We're the Irish. I felt really confident out there. I knew all my guys had my back. My coach was telling me that I'm 'him' before the game."
Moles agreed that Turner is "him" -- a slang term commonly used as a compliment.
"He's that guy, man," Moles said of Turner. "He does a little bit of everything. He was getting a lot of different coverages and a lot of different looks and stayed poised. What I really liked was only one turnover. The ball is in your hands a lot and you only have one turnover with three assists. That's great."
Turner was a big reason why Catholic outscored Williamstown 34-18 in the paint. Turner was 9 of 14 from the field and 2 of 3 from the line. He did not attempt a 3-pointer.
"It's just patience," Turner said about his ability to get to the basket. "Sometimes just seeing how they play it, seeing if they're forcing me one way."
Though the Irish led for almost 28 minutes after taking an initial 13-10 first-quarter lead, Williamstown was on Catholic's tail the entire game.
Catholic got out to a 48-39 lead with 3:48 left in regulation, but Williamstown went on an 11-3 run and cut the lead to 51-50 with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter.
The teams subsequently traded 4-0 runs and Catholic led 55-54 with 15.6 seconds remaining.
Williamstown had a chance to inbound the ball and try to either draw a foul and go to the line or take the lead outright with a basket.
The Yellowjackets inbounded to Parker Schramm, who scored 18 points to lead Williamstown. Schramm tried to get to the basket but was halted by Catholic defenders, who forced him to take a desperation shot.
It hit the side of the backboard.
Payton Bunch had a better look on the putback, but the layup didn't fall and Max Wilcox secured the rebound.
Wilcox was fouled, went to the line and hit two free throws.
Williamstown had less than a second to inbound and attempt a 3-point shot to try to tie the game, but Turner intercepted the inbound pass and the Irish began their celebration.
"I don't even remember, to be honest," Moles said about the game-winning defensive stop. "I was so zoned in I couldn't even tell you the details right now. I told them in the timeout, 'We've been here before. We've been in these situations. We know who we are.' We really feel like we know who we are as a team. I trusted them to trust your teammates and go out there and get a stop. We did that. We got a stop."
"We ran a flat screen for Parker and he made a play to get into the paint," Williamstown coach Scott Sauro said about the last 15 seconds. "We wanted him to get in the paint. We were in the double bonus. If we got fouled early at the 3-point line, that's good for us, but we might able to get a bucket in close. I thought he took it to the rim like we asked him to."
Max Wilcox was Charleston Catholic's leading scorer. He went 6 of 9 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line for 21 points. Zaden Ranson, a freshman, has been an important part of Catholic's success with 18 rebounds in two state tournament games. On Friday, he scored seven points and had eight rebounds.
The Irish don't have much time to celebrate as they play for a state championship on Saturday evening.
"We'll celebrate this one and our guys have a task," Moles said Friday afternoon. "Our guys have to drink a gallon of water before 7:15 [p.m. Friday]. If we're not at least 85% physically, it's going to be tough to go beat a Bluefield or Chapmanville."
Charleston Catholic 57, Williamstown 54
Charleston Catholic;13;13;14;17;--;57
Williamstown;11;14;9;20;--;54
Charleston Catholic (20-5)
Cinco 0-4 0-0 0, Turner 9-14 2-3 20, Wilcox 6-9 7-8 21, Ranson 3-8 1-2 7, Reynolds 0-4 2-2 2, Swan 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 21-45 13-17 57
Williamstown (25-1)
Schramm 7-12 1-2 18, Joy 2-4 0-0 4, Irvin 2-9 7-8 11, Isaly 2-2 0-0 4, Lemley 0-1 1-2 1, Goodnow 0-1 2-2 2, Ashley 2-4 0-1 4, Bryant 1-7 -12 4, Wigal 1-1 0-0 2, Bunch 1-4 0-0 3, Hill 0-1 1-2 1. TOtals 18-46 13-19 54
3-point shooting: Catholic 2-12 (Cinco 0-4, Wilcox 2-3, Reynolds 0-2, Swan 0-2, Ranson 0-1). Williamstown 5-21 (Schramm 3-7, Joy 0-1, Irvin 0-4, Bryant 1-5, Ashley 0-1, Hill 0-1, Bunch 1-2). Rebounds: Catholic 33 (Turner 10), Williamstown 27 (Irvin 6).