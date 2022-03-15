Poca boys basketball coach Allen Osborne didn’t have to defend his team over its early shooting woes.
His team defended enough for everybody.
The Magnolia box score read more like a baseball line score by game’s end, the Blue Eagles setting all-class state tournament records for fewest points (19) and worst shooting percentage (18.2%) as the Dots pulled away for a 43-19 victory in a Class AA state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
With the win, the Dots earned a date in the semifinals against No. 4 Ravenswood at 1 p.m. Friday. The Red Devils eked out a 49-46 win over South Harrison earlier Tuesday.
The game will be a matchup between veteran coaches, with Poca’s Osborne and Ravenswood’s Mick Price having combined for 1,423 wins, believed to be the most between two coaches to ever face off at the state tournament.
Poca picked up a 67-31 win at Ravenswood on Feb. 1, and as good as the Dots were defensively that night, it’s tough to fathom they were any better than they were on Tuesday.
“We played pretty well tonight; our defense has been really good,” Osborne said. “These guys have bought in, they love to play defense, they take a lot of pride in it and that’s what makes it special. Just get down and guard them, be hard-nosed and tough and get ’er done. That’s all it is.”
Up until the Dots emptied their bench with 2:18 remaining, Poca had yielded just two points in the paint and just one 2-point field goal. That inside dominance carried over to the glass where the Blue Eagles (10-15) mustered just 20 total rebounds, six offensive boards (three with Poca’s starters out) and three second-chance points, one against the starters. The Dots (24-1) kept Magnolia out of transition as well with the Blue Eagles managing two fast-break points.
All of it was best epitomized in the third quarter, in which Poca turned an 18-10 halftime advantage into a 32-10 runaway, pitching a shutout in the period. All told, the Magnolia scoring drought, which began with 1:18 left in the second quarter and ended early in the fourth, lasted 10:04 of game time.
Yet, as extraordinary as it was, it was far from out of character for Poca. It marked the 15th time the Dots have held an opponent under 40 points this season and the ninth time under 30.
“It’s a clinic, that’s what it is,” Magnolia coach Dave Tallman said. “They’re long, they keep you in front, it’s just hard to get looks, hard to get shots. Then they box out well, hold you to one shot. We just couldn’t get looks, we couldn’t get shots.”
As good as its defense was, Poca needed it early, shooting just 4 for 13 in the first quarter. That included two-time Evans Award winner Isaac McKneely, who started just 1 for 6.
A year ago, McKneely went just 4 for 22 from the field in a 50-47 loss to Williamstown in the AA state championship game. That rough start brought up memories of that performance, though McKneely would go on to get it straightened out a bit Tuesday, scoring 12 points to back teammate Jackson Toney’s game-high 14.
McKneely, who will go on to play at Virginia next year, admitted that his shooting touch has been a bit off lately, but didn’t shy away from praising his team’s defense and declaring that this tournament is not only a redemption tour for the Dots, but a chance to make a statement beyond classification.
“I remember sitting right here after the game telling you all we would be back and we’re here and we’ve got a really good team,” McKneely said. “We’ve all got chips on our shoulders since we lost last year. We have a mission, we’re here to prove that we’re the best team in the state and we’re going to leave no doubt that we are. We’re going to play anybody that steps in front of us.”
Poca piled up a 30-4 advantage in points in the paint and a 15-5 edge in turnovers, with the Dots forcing 11 miscues and committing eight, with just two of them coming in the first half.
Trevor Williamson led Magnolia with 11 points.