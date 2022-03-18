The Scott Skyhawks' Cinderella run came to an end as they were defeated 68-54 in the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament semifinals Friday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
No. 3 seed Fairmont Senior (23-3) advanced to its 12th state title game in school history and will seek its seventh state title at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday's late semifinal between top-seeded Shady Spring and No. 4 Wheeling Central.
“These guys left it all on the floor,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said after the game. “They did everything we asked out of them. We just didn’t make shots tonight. It just wasn’t our night.”
The Skyhawks struggled to get 3-pointers to fall, making just 6 of 31 (19.4%) from long range while making 16 of 24 (66.7%) inside the arc.
“After watching Scott’s game against Logan, we knew we had to defend the 3,” longtime Fairmont Senior coach David Retton said. “They shoot the 3 in a variety of ways. That was really important to us and they shot 6 of 31 from deep so that was really key.”
The No. 7 seed Skyhawks (17-10) started the semifinal clash off hot, just as they did in their quarterfinal upset win over No. 2 seed Logan on Wednesday. Scott jumped ahead to an 8-2 lead midway through the first quarter Friday.
Fairmont Senior finally found its stride on offense after the slow start and was able to cut into the lead before the end of the first, but Scott still held a 12-8 lead heading into the second stanza.
The two teams traded baskets early in the second frame as the Hawks took a 21-17 lead on a Reece Carden jumper with 4:49 to play, but the Polar Bears then surged ahead as they ended the first half on a 14-2 run and took a 31-23 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
“Once we started getting to the rim early [Fairmont] adjusted and went to more of a zone [defense] and got out of their man-to-man,” Ballard said. “They were kind of packing it in a little bit on us. We were still getting into the lane but they were shrinking our gaps a little bit, so instead of getting to the rim and finishing we had to kick it out. We got a lot of good looks, we were 1 of 14 from 3 in the first half.”
Fairmont Senior carried that momentum into the second half as the Polar Bears pushed their lead to double digits at 35-23.
Scott trimmed the deficit to four at 44-40 following a layup from Landon Stone, but back-to-back tip-ins from Fairmont’s DeSean Goode sent the Polar Bears into the fourth quarter with a 48-42 lead.
The Skyhawks continued to fight their way back against the bigger and faster Polar Bears and cut Fairmont's lead to one possession at 52-49 after a 3-pointer from Jayden Sharps with 5:44 to play.
The Polar Bears responded with a 13-0 run to push the lead to 65-49 with 1:30 to play and secured their seventh berth in a state title game since 2013.
Scott's Reece Carden, who poured in 26 points in the quarterfinal win over Logan, struggled to find his groove as he finished with just 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting, including 0 from 11 on 3-pointers.
“Our defense was spot-on today,” Retton said. “[Scott is] a difficult team to prepare for. They shoot the ball so well and their kids play free. Coach Ballard does a great job with his team. We looked at previous games that they played, and they are a fun team to watch.
"But I have got to give credit to my guys defensively for what they buy into and what they do out there.”
Stone led the way for Scott as he finished with 16 points while Sharps narrowly missed double-figures with nine points and Jaren Gaiter tallied eight.
Goode led the way for the Polar Bears as he recorded a monster double-double, finishing with 31 points and 17 rebounds. He and fellow big man Eric Smith controlled the paint as the latter grabbed 10 boards to help Fairmont Senior outrebound Scott 40-25.
Dobbs, Fairmont Senior's sophomore guard, filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Scott will lose seven seniors to graduation.