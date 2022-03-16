George Washington and South Charleston's boys basketball teams are the epitome of familiar foes.
The Kanawha County rivals have met three times this season -- twice in the regular season, once in the postseason -- and are set to meet again in their biggest matchup of the year.
The No. 5 Patriots (20-5) and the No. 4 Black Eagles (20-5) are set for a Class AAAA state tournament quarterfinal matchup at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
George Washington is 2-1 against South Charleston this season, but the Black Eagles pulled out a win over the Patriots in the Region 3 Section 1 title game on March 4.
Of course, South Charleston coach Josh Daniel knows what he's up against with the defending Class AAAA champs.
"This is the fourth time we've played them," Daniel said. "Our kids are familiar with them, their kids are familiar with us. We got a pretty good idea of what GW wants to do and I'm sure they have a pretty good idea of what we want to do. It's gonna come down to who executes the best.
"We're not gonna reinvent the wheel. We're just gonna do what we do and try to do it a little bit better. They're defending state champions for a reason."
The Patriots, led by longtime coach Rick Greene, have a bit of experience in the state tournament. They beat Morgantown 47-46 in last year's Class AAAA title game.
South Charleston's last tournament appearance was in 2014, so there is an experience advantage in GW's favor. But that doesn't mean much to Greene. He said no matter how much experience a team has, it's still a nerve-wracking experience.
"They're 17-year-old kids," Greene said. "I'm pumped up right now and I've been doing this 30 years or more. You would think that [experience] would pay some dividends.
"You never know, especially after a long break coming in. We've been there before but I've seen guys who have been there before lay an egg and I've seen first-time guys play lights out. The first-round games are crazy."
Duane Harris Jr. is South Charleston's leading scorer with 18 points per game. Mondrell Dean averages 11.8 points while Cayden Faucett scores 11.6 per contest.
George Washington is led by Ben Nicol and Brenden Hoffman. Hoffman sent GW to the state tournament with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime in the Patriots' regional against Greenbrier East.
The winner of Thursday's game advances to Friday's 5:30 p.m. semifinal against the winner of the matchup between No. 7 Cabell Midland and No. 2 Jefferson, scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday.
Also in Class AAAA quarterfinals Thursday, No. 6-seeded Wheeling Park will face No. 3 Parkersburg South at 9:30 a.m. and No. 8 Musselman will play No. 1 Morgantown at 5:30 p.m.
Two Class A semifinals are also on Thursday's state tournament schedule: No. 3 Tucker County (24-2) vs. No. 7 Greater Beckley Christian (6-20) at 11:15 a.m. and No. 1 James Monroe (26-0) vs. No. 4 St. Joseph (19-7) at 7:15 p.m.