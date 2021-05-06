The game Kanawha Valley boys basketball fans have been clamoring for all season will finally happen Friday.
Class AA state powers Poca (12-4) and Charleston Catholic (12-2) tangle in the state tournament semifinals at 9:30 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum, with the winner earning a spot in Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. championship game.
The Dots carry the No. 2 seed into the game, while the Irish are seeded third. They were supposed to play twice during the regular season, but each game was called off hastily.
On March 31, Poca coach Allen Osborne and his team were actually on site at Catholic’s Athletic Facility for their scheduled game, but it was called off because day-long rains caused a leak in the roof that started dripping water onto the playing floor.
The teams were also scheduled to play in Poca on April 10, but that one was canceled when the Dots were shut down for a second time this season due to COVID-19 protocols. But now, they’re finally squaring off, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.
“We’re thrilled to finally play,’’ Osborne said.
Osborne said the teams are more than familiar, since they’ve already scouted each other twice. He’s concerned about Irish players like 6-foot-7 Aiden Satterfield (19.9 points), Zion Suddeth (10.0) and Jayallen Turner (10.0).
“Satterfield’s really, really good,’’ Osborne said, “and the Turner kid’s come on for them. They’ve got a solid team that plays hard. They don’t make a lot of mistakes and they don’t beat themselves. Hunter [Moles, Catholic’s coach] did a great job after losing seven, eight seniors from last year. We’re going to have to play our ‘A’ game to beat them.’’
Before the tournament, Moles thought the two teams might be on a collision course to meet in the finals, but that was waylaid when Williamstown received the No. 1 seed in AA.
Catholic downed Ritchie County 68-58 in the quarterfinals despite the fact the Rebels shot 70% in the first half.
“The key to our game with Ritchie County was to control your emotions,’’ Moles said. “Never get too high or get too low. I think we did a good job of that. You have to control your emotions when you get to a win-or-go-home situation.’’
Neither coach expects to pay too much attention to the other team’s top scorer for fear that someone else will beat his team. Poca is led by junior guard Isaac McKneely (22.3), like Satterfield a first-team All-Kanawha Valley player.
Other Dots holding double-figure scoring averages are Ethan Payne (12.9) and Jackson Toney (11.8).
“We focus on ourselves throughout the whole year,’’ Moles said. “Every team has a leading scorer and every team has a best player. You have to make adjustments and you have to know who you can play against. It’s just a game of basketball; go out and play.’’
Osborne said his team can’t afford to focus too much on Satterfield.
“They’re kind of like us a little bit,’’ Osborne said. “You can’t take him away and hope everything else works out. Suddeth can score, Turner can score. They’re a good, well-rounded team. Obviously we’ll try to make Satterfield work to score. I don’t know how you can stop him or not. He’s really good and he elevates over top of you and shoots. He’s so long. It’ll be a challenge for us.’’