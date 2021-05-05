Drew Keckley scored nine of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as No. 8 seed Hampshire upset top-seeded Robert C. Byrd 53-47 in the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Hampshire is the first No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed since the coaches seeding process began in 2005. Including the two that lost this week, No. 8 seeds were 0-47 against top seeds.
Hampshire and RCB were tied at 25 at halftime, with Keckley contributing nine points and Bryson Lucas scoring 10 points for RCB.
The Eagles took a 36-32 lead into the final quarter, but the Trojans opened the fourth with a 14-3 run to claim a 46-39 advantage with just over three minutes remaining.
Lucas converted a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to bring RCB to within three, but Keckley answered with a 3 of his own 11 seconds later to push Hampshire’s lead back to six and help seal the upset.
The Trojans shot 58% in the fourth quarter, while holding RCB to just 23% shooting and forcing four turnovers.
Trevor Sardo chipped in 12 points for Hampshire, and Anderson added nine points and 12 rebounds.
Lucas finished with 25 points to lead RCB and Jeremiah King contributed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Hampshire awaits the Wheeling Central-Nitro winner in Friday’s semifinals, set for 7:15 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd finishes its season at 13-2.