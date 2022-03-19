James Monroe’s boys basketball team was outstanding on both sides of the ball in its Class A title game against Greater Beckley Christian on Saturday.
In the fourth matchup between the teams this season, No. 2-seeded Mavericks shot 60% from the field while holding the No. 7 Crusaders to 24.5% to take a 72-47 win for their first state championship in program history at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
James Monroe finished its season undefeated at 28-0. Greater Beckley Christian finishes the season at 7-21, including 12 forfeited wins due to using ineligible players during the regular season.
“It feels good,” James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage said. “First of all, win or lose, I [want to] thank God my Lord and Savior. These guys [players], I’m glad they got memories of a lifetime. I’m just proud of these young men.”
“Huge congratulations to James Monroe,” Greater Beckley Christian coach Justin Arvon said. “They deserve it, the earned it, up and down the floor today. Couldn’t be more proud to be the coach of these guys. It hurts me because I know how much it matters to them. They put in so much work and effort. Get told they shouldn’t be here, that they shouldn’t be part of this. That’s wrong, they absolutely should be part of this.”
James Monroe led the entire game as the Mavericks took a 4-0 lead and never looked back. James Monroe’s lead got to as large as 29 when it led 57-28 late in the third quarter.
The Mavericks were on fire from 3-point range, shooting 10 of 19 while the Crusaders were 5 of 24 on 3-pointers.
Greater Beckley’s big three, Kaden Smallwood, Kendrick Wilson and Sean-David Kadjo, were held in check. They combined to shoot 13 of 44 from the floor. Smallwood was Greater Beckley Christian’s leading scorer with 21 points.
Sauvage talked about his defensive plan for the Crusaders.
“Wilson and Smallwood, they’re tough,” he said. “They’re two of the better guards in the state. We knew that a lot of focus was going to be there. You gotta slow down that attack. Our main focus was to try to push them into our other players on backside help that we could be able to step over and slow down that drive.”
James Monroe’s big three, Eli Allen, Shad Sauvage and Collin Fox, had a field day. Sauvage scored a team-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, Fox scored 14 and Allen had a double-double of 20 points and 12 assists, setting a Class A state title-game record for assists.
“I couldn’t do it without all these guys,” Allen said. “We just came in, we’ve played Greater Beckley four times so we knew what we had and we came out there and got the win.”
Allen, Fox and Sauvage combined for eight of James Monroe’s 10 3-pointers.
James Monroe was 30 of 50 as a team from the field and Greater Beckley was 16 of 63. The Mavericks outrebounded the Crusaders 40-31.