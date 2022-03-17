Jefferson proved it belonged in the boys basketball state tournament and so did Cabell Midland.
The No. 2-seeded Cougars rallied from 10 points down to edge the No. 7 Knights 73-72 in Thursday's Class AAAA boys quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Jefferson (23-0) advanced to the semifinals at 9 p.m. Friday vs. third-seeded Parkersburg South (20-3), which defeated No. 6 Wheeling Park 72-46 in Thursday's early AAAA quarterfinal.
The Cougars brought a 22-0 record into the game, but some questioned their strength of schedule and how well they would perform on the big stage. The Knights entered as a decided underdog with a lackluster 15-9 mark.
By game's end, Cabell Midland had played Jefferson closer than any Cougars opponent all season.
"I'm super-proud of these guys," Knights coach J.J. Martin said. "I think a lot of people didn't think we were going to be in the state tournament this year. I was excited for our guys to come here and play a team like Jefferson. I thought we did a really good job. With that said, I think we could've won the game easily. We had some opportunities missed."
Many of those squandered chances were the result of the Cougars' defense, which led to 24 points off turnovers to Cabell Midland's seven. Jefferson scored in transition early to build a 10-point lead by 5:25 of the second quarter, only to see the Knights shoot themselves back in the game and go ahead 52-42 with 2:15 left in the third period.
Jefferson stormed back and led 67-64 before Chandler Schmidt's 3-point play with 2:17 to play tied it at 67-67.
Cameron Johnson then took over for Jefferson. The 6-foot-5, 170-pound senior made two free throws with 1:43 left, then made a difficult left-handed bank shot inside before scoring on a finger roll with 31 seconds left to finish a 6-0 run for a 73-67 lead.
Dominic Schmidt made two foul shots for the Knights with 17 seconds left and Chandler Schmidt hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to set the final score.
Dominic Schmidt led Cabell Midland with 29 points. Chandler Schmidt scored 19.
"I was hoping we had a couple of more seconds to get something done," Chandler Schmidt said, referring to the fact the Knights thought they had called timeout before time expired, but officials ruled differently.
Jefferson coach Richard Lewis said Cabell Midland was a worthy opponent.
"It was a tough game and we knew it would be tough," Lewis said. "Those two brothers are tough and we found out how good they are."
With Chandler Schmidt, a senior and the Knights' all-time leading scorer, the focus of the Cougars' defense, Dominic Schmidt stepped up to make 8 of 17 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and 9 of 12 free throws.
"I just really didn't want to lose," Dominic Schmidt, a junior, said before looking toward his brother. "I wanted to keep playing for him."
Cabell Midland stayed in the game with ball movement that led to open shots, many on the block. The physical Knights also outrebounded Jefferson 39-32. The turnovers, though, were too much to overcome as the Cougars finished with a 14-3 advantage in fast-break points.
"Their pressure got to us late," Martin said. "Coming into the game that's one thing we really focused on. They're athletic and like to trap. We'd make a basket and they'd get out on a fast break and make a basket."
Johnson finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Jamari Jenkins, a 5-8 freshman point guard, scored 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting that included five 3-pointers.