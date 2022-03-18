Poca performed like a well-oiled machine in its boys Class AA state basketball tournament semifinal matchup with Ravenswood Friday.
The No. 1-seeded Dots suffocated the No. 4 Red Devils on defense while Isaac McKneely had his way on offense to lead Poca to a 60-32 win at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Poca is back in the Class AA title game for the second year in a row and will take on No. 3 Bluefield for all the marbles at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Dots (25-1), who held Magnolia to just 19 points in the quarterfinal, have outscored opponents 103-51 in their two games at the state tournament.
Ravenswood's season ends at 21-5 and longtime Red Devils coach Mick Price credited Poca's defense.
"I want to give Poca their props," Price said. "They're an outstanding team. They might win this thing in any class. They're so good defensively and they're so fundamentally sound."
Price and Poca coach Allen Osborne and Price go back a long time. They've coached against each other for 42 years and have 1,424 combined career wins under their belts (Price has 719, Osborne has 705).
Osborne commented on his 705th win.
"I thought our kids played really well," he said. "Ravenswood's got a good program. I have a lot of respect for Coach Price and his team. We shot the ball well, rebounded well, guarded well. So it was a good win for us and I'm glad we get to the next step."
McKneely, who hadn't hit a 3-pointer in two games leading up to Friday, made sure to end that trend. The standout senior and two-time West Virginia boys basketball Player of the Year shot 9 of 13, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers to score a game-high 26 points.
Price talked about mistakes he's made, and not mistakes from Friday's game.
"The biggest mistake I ever made as a coach: Isaac McKneely's dad in 1999 coached baseball at Ravenswood as an assistant coach on a team that won a state championship and somehow I didn't keep him in Jackson County," Price said. "Somehow we let him get away. Now that's a bad recruiting job."
Neither team scored for the first three minutes of regulation before Ravenswood's Logan Alfred broke the scoreless tie with a layup at 5:16 in the first quarter. Poca responded with a 6-3 run and took a 6-5 lead into the second quarter.
Ravenswood hung around, taking an 11-9 lead with 5:46 remaining in the first half. That's when McKneely found his hot hand.
McKneely scored 10 points in a row for the Dots on three 3-pointers and a free throw. Four of his 3-pointers came in the second frame, when he scored 13 points to help the Dots to a 22-12 halftime lead. McNeely had 15 of Poca's 22 first-half points.
"I haven't shot it well the past few games but I told y'all I wasn't really worried about that because I know the work is gonna pay off," McKneely said. "Once you hit that first one it's just kind of a rhythm thing from there. Once I started feeling it, that gave us a really good boost in the first half."
The second half was seemingly a formality as Poca outscored Ravenswood 21-4 in the third quarter.
The Dots have been a third-quarter force in this tournament. They shut out Magnolia in the third in the quarterfinal before holding Ravenswood to just four third-quarter points Friday.
"I just think we get down and guard the ball," Osborne said of his team's third-quarter defense. "We try to preach that every possession is important. Don't look at the score, just play. Do what you're supposed to do. I thought for the most part we were really focused in defensively from the second quarter on."
Poca's lead ballooned to 34 points with four minutes left in the game as the Dots took a 58-24 lead.
Jackson Toney was Poca's other double-figure scorer with 17 points. Matthew Carte led Ravenswood with nine points.
Ravenswood had just 27 field goal attempts, making 11, while Poca was 23 of 45. Poca won the rebounding battle 26-16.
Now the Dots have one more hurdle to jump clear, one they couldn't clear in last year's 50-47 Class AA title game loss to Williamstown. The hurdle this year is Bluefield.
"That was a bitter pill last year," Osborne said. "We lost that game last year and everybody left and we left the runner-up trophy in the dressing room. I had to go back and get it. We're not here to get a runner-up trophy.
"We know what's ahead of us. Bluefield is really good. When you play for the state championship you gotta play good. Last year we didn't play good. [Bluefield] is athletic, they can shoot it. They have a good post guy. They got a good guard. It's gonna be a big challenge for us. They're really playing good right now."