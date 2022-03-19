All Parkersburg South could’ve hoped for was a shot.
It looked as if the Patriots would get it, but Morgantown’s Sha-Ron Young had other ideas.
Young stole the ball from the Patriots’ Ashton Mooney as the final seconds ticked away, denying No. 3 South a final attempt to send the game to overtime as the No. 1 Mohigans survived a 56-53 thriller in the Class AAAA boys basketball state tournament championship game Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
It marked the program’s second state championship under coach Dave Tallman (along with 2016) and avenged a heartbreaking 47-46 loss to George Washington in last year’s title tilt.
The Mohigans (23-4) completed an undefeated campaign against in-state competition, but Saturday’s result was anything but like the rest. Before this, Morgantown’s closest margin of victory had been an 11-point win over Wheeling Park on Feb. 23.
And though several times it looked like the Mohigans were poised to run away yet again, South kept pushing. But when Morgantown finally had to show its championship mettle, the Mohigans came through.
“Surreal,” Morgantown coach Dave Tallman said. “Our offense, we didn’t execute much of anything, we didn’t execute down the stretch very well, we didn’t make shots for the most part, Sha-Ron was in foul trouble and didn’t play much in the first half but our defense won this game. Our rebounding and our toughness and relentlessness.
“These guys were going to refuse to lose guys, it just wasn’t going to happen for anybody else this year.”
Throughout three-and-a-half quarters, Morgantown was able to turn back runs by South and looked poised to put things away with a 12-point lead at 50-38 with 4:28 remaining. But the Patriots began to slowly claw back in, getting a tip-in from Devin Hershberger and five-straight points from Mooney, closing the score to 50-43 with 2:39 left.
Young answered with a jumper with 1:43 to go to put the Mohigans back up nine, and after Mooney and Alec Poland traded a pair of free throws, South made its move. The next six points belonged to South, with Caleb Schaffer scoring in the lane, Mooney scoring on a layup and then adding a pair of free throws with 13 seconds remaining, making the score 51-50.
In the final 38 seconds, the Mohigans turned the ball over twice and missed the front end of a one-and-one, leaving the door open for South. Twice, the Patriots stole the ball, only to turn it right back over as Morgantown dodged a couple of bullets.
After an inbound pass following Mooney’s free throws, South fouled Brody Davis, who went to the line with 11 seconds to go and calmly stroked a pair of free throws to account for the winning margin. With two fouls to give, Morgantown fouled once to force another South inbound pass, and while trying to find an open look, Mooney was stripped by Young and the horn sounded.
“I don’t know what was going through my body,” Young said as he struggled to remember the final sequence.
South never led in the game, but did everything but, falling just short of reversing an 85-54 bludgeoning at the hands of the Mohigans on Feb. 1.
“This one stings man, I love these guys and they know it,” South coach Mike Fallon said, fighting off tears. “When the kids hurt, you hurt.
“My gosh, what an effort. To come back the way they did. We could’ve rolled over.
“If anybody’s got the answer on why the ball didn’t bounce our way tonight, I don’t know. Every ball went to them. How many times did the ball roll to them? When it’s not your night, it’s not your night.”
Up until the frantic finale, the game was largely a tale of sputtering offenses, especially South’s, which missed its first 11 3-point attempts and finished just 3 for 17 beyond the arc. All told, South shot just 38% (19 for 50) and turned the ball over 14 times, leading to 18 Morgantown points and 14 off fast breaks. The Patriots were able to overcome that largely on the boards, where they racked up a 34-25 edge and an 18-6 scoring advantage off second-chance opportunities.
Mooney finished with a game-high 23 points with Cyrus Traugh contributing nine points and nine boards for South (22-4). Young scored 16 points to lead the Mohigans with Brooks Gage and Davis each adding 12.