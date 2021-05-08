George Washington knew Ben Nicol would play a large role in Saturday’s Class AAAA boys basketball state championship game against Morgantown, but the Patriots couldn’t keep him on the floor because of game-long foul trouble.
But with the game squarely on the line, the 6-foot-6 sophomore was there in a big way.
Nicol sank a pull-up jumper from the foul line with 14 seconds remaining to hand GW a pulsating 47-46 victory in the state’s first-ever AAAA title game. It’s the fourth state title for GW and third under veteran coach Rick Greene, matching the ones from 2011 and 2018.
“I don’t know how we won that game, to be honest,’’ Greene said. “We kept digging and digging and Ben knocked down that shot.’’
Alex Yoakum led second-seeded GW (17-1) with 17 points and Carson Poffenberger matched that total for the Mohigans in a tense game that was within six points either way the final three quarters.
Morgantown (19-2), the No. 1 seed, took a 46-45 lead when Alec Poland hit two clutch free throws with 32 seconds left, marking the fourth lead change of the second half. But there was one more left.
The Patriots brought the ball down the floor and ran their weave around the foul lane. Nicol got the ball from John Goetz at the top of the key, did an immediate shot fake, took two quick dribbles and lofted a jumper over the charging Poffenberger that swished.
“I just saw there were around 12 seconds on the clock,’’ Nicol said, “and nothing was really going, so I took one jab left and dribbled right and pulled up. Thankfully, it fell.’’
After that shot, Morgantown hurried the ball into the front court and got it to Luke Bechtel. Bechtel backed down his defender and got into the foul lane for a fadeaway shot at the final buzzer, but it came off the rim.
“Luke got a great shot,’’ said Morgantown coach David Tallman. “Luke deserves to make that shot.’’
GW played better with Nicol on the floor all night. He left with his second foul at the 4:29 mark of the second quarter with a basket and four assists and GW ahead 18-15. When he sat down, Morgantown immediately went on an 11-2 run to take a 26-20 halftime lead, pounding the ball inside to the husky 6-7 Poffenberger.
Nicol came out to start the second half and turned in a 3-pointer and a driving basket in the first two possessions to bring GW within 28-25, but then was whistled for his third foul just 70 seconds into the third and sat the rest of the quarter. The Mohigans were up 37-34 going into the fourth period, with Poffenberger getting nine of his points after Nicol sat down early in the third quarter.
“We just tried to survive,’’ Greene said. “Coach Tallman did a good job spreading us and isolating Poffenberger. We tried to battle. It’s always my philosophy that when one of our best guys is out and we’re still close, he’s going to sit the full length whether it’s the fourth quarter or whatever.’’
Nicol never picked up that fourth foul and was instrumental in the fourth quarter with three baskets and seven points as the teams went back and forth. He was 6 of 8 shooting overall, and 2 of 3 on 3-pointers while playing 21 of a possible 32 minutes. He also hit a clutch 3 to tie the game at 41 with 4:58 left.
Tallman thought his team’s defense played GW’s final possession to a T.
“We took away their two go-to guys,’’ Tallman said of Yoakum and Mason Pinkett, “and they had a guy who’s not their go-to guy and the shot dropped for him. They had guys make shots who weren’t their go-to guys.
“Basketball’s a crazy game. You win by one and you talk about how great you played; you lose by one and you talk about how terrible you played.’’
Greene praised Morgantown’s defense, calling it the best his team has faced all season.
“They forced us out of our matchup [zone], which has been great for us,’’ Greene said, “and forced us to go man to man. They gave us more trouble with their defense than anybody we played all year. Our kids just dug. We didn’t want to lose in all the chaos and all the things that weren’t going well.
“They’re not losers. We hit a bucket and they nearly hit a bucket. They played like champions.’’
Tallman likewise complimented GW’s defense.
“Both teams guarded extremely well,’’ Tallman said. “We’re a team that thrives on making a bunch of 3s and were 2 of 12 today. I can’t remember the last time we only scored 46.
“They were switching defenses and gave us some fits. They played four different defenses tonight. They played great D and didn’t give us any easy ones and we couldn’t make any from the outside.’’
Poland added 14 points for Morgantown and Poffenberger grabbed seven rebounds, matching GW’s Goetz for game high.
The win was especially satisfying for GW’s Pinkett, who couldn’t complete his sophomore season due to a recurring knee injury and then missed out on last year’s state tournament like all other qualifying teams due to COVID-19.
“We worked hard for this moment right here,’’ Pinkett said, “and to finish it like this with a championship is real special, especially for this group.
“Props to Ben, a sophomore who stepped up and hit a game-winner big time. We’ve got complete confidence in him. We put in the work every single day for these moments right here.’’
The easy-going Nicol didn’t appear to be intimidated playing on the big stage. He could be seen chatting with Poffenberger as players waited for the ball to be inbounded following timeouts and otherwise carried a smile much of the time on the court.
“I just chatted it up,’’ Nicol said. “It keeps me loose in a way. I didn’t want to tense up during the game. I guess talking helps me get out of that.’’