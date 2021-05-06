Luke Bechtel scored 18 points to pace a balanced attack and No. 1 seed Morgantown shot 56% from the floor Thursday evening to earn a 69-56 victory over Woodrow Wilson in the Class AAAA quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Flying Eagles played with heavy hearts. Junior Dwayne Richardson, one of the team’s top players, was shot and killed Sunday in Beckley and Gelilah Barksdale, the wife of assistant coach Dave Barksdale, recently died.
Dave Barksdale was the program’s head coach for several seasons and multiple state championships before becoming an assistant coach on the staff of current head coach Ron Kidd.
Carson Poffenberger added 15 points on Thursday for the Mohigans (17-1) and Alec Poland scored 10. Morgantown led 37-24 at halftime.
The Mohigans advance to Friday’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m.
For Woodrow Wilson (10-12), the No. 8 seed in the AAAA field, Ben Gilliam turned in 18 points and eight rebounds and Elijah Redfern had 16 points and three assists. The Flying Eagles shot 36.8% in the first half in falling behind by double digits, and ended the game at 42.6%.