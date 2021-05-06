Undefeated Pendleton County took advantage of Tug Valley's cold shooting to defeat the Panthers 38-35 in the Class A boys state tournament semifinals Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Pendleton County (16-0) won its 40th consecutive game dating back to the 2019-20 season and advanced to the Class A championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday against Thursday's late semifinal between Man and Webster County.
Tug Valley could never find its shooting groove shooting, hitting 15 of 48 (31%) from the floor, including 2 of 16 (12.5%) from 3-point range. The Panthers had just two assists as a team.
Tug Valley (13-3) had hopes completing the first sweep of the girls and boys Class A tournaments since Wheeling Central turned the trick in 2008.
“Give Pendleton County all the credit in the world, they’re tough hard-nosed kids and are very well coached and disciplined,” Tug Valley coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said after the loss. “We struggled shooting the basketball, but we had a chance and we let one get away."
The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter. Tug Valley took a 16-14 lead after a jumper from Caleb May with 5:41 left in the second quarter, but those were the Panthers' final points of the first half, and Pendleton County took a 17-16 lead into the break.
Both teams continued to struggle to put it in the basket in the third quarter, and the Wildcats got a late basket from Bailey Thompson put them back ahead at 24-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Tug Valley regained the lead at 28-27 on a tip-in from Ethan Colegrove with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter, but Pendleton County scored the next six points to grab its largest lead of the game at 33-28 with 2:26 remaining.
The Panthers had one final run as May drilled a long 3-pointer and then scored on a runner in the lane to fall with 2:07 to play to tie the game at 33. Tug Valley took the lead back just under a minute later as Reed sank a shot in the lane to put the Panthers ahead 35-33 with 1:08 to play.
After two timeouts by Pendleton County, a foul was called on Tug Valley with 19 seconds left, which sent Isaiah Gardner to the line for two shots. Gardiner sank the first to cut the Tug Valley lead to one at 35-34. The second shot came up short, but Wildcat center Josh Alt got the rebound and stuck it back in to put his team ahead 36-35 with 17 seconds to go.
Tug Valley elected to not call a timeout and cleared out the floor on the offensive end to allow May to go to work and get to the lane. He did just that as he drove into the paint and kicked it to the corner to Reed, who had an open look but came up short and Bailey Thompson hauled in the rebound for Pendleton County and was fouled.
He hit both free throws to push the lead to 38-35, and a half-court heave by May came up well short at the buzzer and the Wildcats advanced to their first state championship game in school history.
May scored 20 of Tug Valley’s 35 points and finished 8 of 22 from the floor, including 2 of 7 on 3-pointers.
Bailey Thompson notched 15 points and nine rebounds for Pendleton County while Alt recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.