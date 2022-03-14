Poca’s boys basketball team is back in the Class AA boys basketball state tournament, and the Dots — who came as close as a team can get to winning the state title last season — have unfinished business.
Last year, Poca lost to Williamstown 50-47 in the Class AA championship game.
This week, No. 1-seeded Poca (23-1) has another chance to claim a state title, and it starts against No. 8 seed Magnolia (10-14) in the quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Poca’s only loss came against Nitro on Dec. 10. Since then, the Dots have strung together 22 consecutive wins heading into the tournament.
Poca coach Allen Osborne has been around for a long time and knows better than to overlook opponents such as Magnolia. Osborne said Magnolia’s record doesn’t show the whole picture.
“They’re really a lot better than what their record says,” Osborne said. “Williamstown beat [Magnolia] earlier in the year by about 30 points but Magnolia came back and beat them in the regional. They beat Ritchie County. They’re really a physical team. They rebound the ball. They get offensive boards.”
Magnolia is led by senior Trevor Williamson, who scores a team-high 18 points per game. Sophomore Hayden Pyles is an offensive threat as well with 14.7 points per game.
“Williamson can penetrate and shoot the ball in the perimeter,” Osborne said. “It’s gonna be a challenge for us.”
Poca standout and two-time West Virginia boys Player of the Year Isaac McKneely is coming off one of his less impressive performances in the Region 4 co-final win against Charleston Catholic. McKneely, who has signed to play at Virginia, hit just one field goal and scored five points in the game.
It’s unlikely for him to do that two times in a row and he should be a force in the tournament. Jackson Toney, Hunter Toney, Toby Payne and Kambel Meeks are also players to watch for the Dots.
The Poca-Magnolia winner advances to the Class AA semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday against the winner of Tuesday’s other AA game between No. 4 seed Ravenswood (20-4) and No. 5 South Harrison (23-1). That quarterfinal tips off at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The other two Class AA semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday. No. 6 Wyoming East (13-11) faces No. 3 Bluefield (19-5) at 11:15 a.m. and No. 7 Braxton County (13-11) takes on No. 2 St. Marys (22-2) at 7:15 p.m.
Class A quarterfinals will get the tournament started Tuesday morning when No. 6 seed Pendleton County (19-3) faces No. 3 Tucker County (23-2) at 9:30 a.m.
The rest of the Class A schedule on Tuesday includes No. 7 Greater Beckley Christian (5-20) vs. No. 2 Man (21-2) at 1 p.m., No. 8 Madonna vs. top-seeded and undefeated James Monroe (25-0) at 5:30 p.m. and No. 5 Cameron (18-6) vs. No. 4 St. Joseph (18-7) at 9 p.m.