Players often try to do a little extra to advance their team once they reach the state tournament level.
Poca made sure not to fall victim to that in Wednesday evening’s battle with Bluefield in the boys Class AA quarterfinals.
The Dots did what they do — execute fundamentals better than their opponent — to advance with a 49-42 win over the Beavers at Charleston Coliseum.
Poca turned the ball over only five times while keeping Bluefield without an offensive rebound.
“We did what we had to do,” Poca coach Allen Osborne said. “We were really concerned about taking care of the ball and we only had five turnovers. We didn’t want to give up any offensive rebounds and they didn’t get an offensive rebound. We did a good job of that and we shot 50% and made plays when we had to make them.”
Poca (12-4) advances to the Class AA semifinal against Charleston Catholic at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Poca’s fundamentals were crucial to overcome a Bluefield team that shot 60% from the floor and put pressure on the Dots throughout.
With much of the focus of Bluefield’s defense on using its 1-3-1 to shade shooter Isaac McKneely, the onus was on others to pick up some of the scoring load.
The Dots responded in kind with post presence Ethan Payne using his size advantage against a young Bluefield team to power his way to a team-high 17 points.
Payne, a Marshall football signee, scored six of those points in a pivotal 8-0 run over a 2:30 stretch of the third quarter in which the Dots turned a one-possession game into a 10-point lead.
“Definitely, my size in the paint,” Payne said of his advantage. “I just went up strong. I was stronger than them.”
On the state’s biggest stage, Poca kept its poise, committing just one turnover through three quarters.
Poca’s advantage after three quarters forced Bluefield to abandon its 1-3-1 and go man-to-man, which played into McKneely’s hands.
McKneely overcame a rough shooting night to score seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, which kept Bluefield (9-10) at bay.
Poca’s defense also showed patience, letting Bluefield cycle through its sets while sitting down defensively to slow things down. In the third quarter, Bluefield had just four field goal attempts and was never able to get into an up-and-down game as desired.
“I thought our defense was much better in the second half,” Osborne said. “They were able to get some pretty easy looks in the first half, but I thought our defense in the second half was much better.”
Poca led by as many as nine points in the first half after Jackson Toney knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:00 left before halftime.
With McKneely limited early, the Dots got strong contributions from Payne and Toney to forge an early lead.
Toney scored eight of his 11 points in the first half to lead the Dots to a slim 26-24 advantage at the half.
“It’s always good to have teammates like these that can bail me out sometimes,” McKneely said. “I’m not always going to come out and score 30 every game, so the nights that I’m not shooting it well, these guys pick me up. They really did a good job tonight.”
Bluefield had momentum going to the locker room, however, as Caleb Fuller heated up, scoring the last seven points of the first half — including a 3-pointer with seven seconds left — to give the Beavers a boost as they went to the break.
Fuller finished with 18 for Bluefield.