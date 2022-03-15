When Ravenswood scored just four points in the first quarter of Tuesday’s Class AA boys state tournament quarterfinal matchup against South Harrison, it looked as though the Red Devils offense was in a bit of a rut.
No. 4-seeded Ravenswood woke up, though, exploded for 21 second-quarter points and played strong defense down the stretch to stave off No. 5 South Harrison 49-46 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Ravenswood moves on to the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday against the winner of Tuesday night’s matchup between No. 1-seeded Poca and No. 8 Magnolia.
“That’s a tough team,” Ravenswood coach Mick Price said of South Harrison. “They’re 23-1 for a reason. We were lucky to get by them today.
“I don’t know, when we get back home, whether I should go to the First Baptist Church and pray or go to the gym and start making some layups. Man, did we stink in the first quarter. We put ourselves in such a bad position in the first quarter by missing so many shots at the rim.”
The Red Devils (21-4) were 2 of 12 from the floor in the first quarter, while South Harrison (23-2) shot 4 of 17, including two 3-pointers, in the opening frame.
South Harrison’s Corey Boulden scored the first seven points for the Hawks and they had a 10-4 lead after one quarter.
Ravenswood looked like a different team in the second, though, shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from long range. The Red Devils outscored the Hawks 21-18 cut their deficit to 28-25 at halftime.
“Being down three at the half, we’re lucky,” Price said. “We could have been down 23."
Boulden, who scored a game-high 24 points, scored 14 in the first half. In the second, Price made an adjustment. He matched Shawn Banks up with Bolden due to his speed.
It seemed to be effective as Ravenswood outscored South Harrison 24-18 in the second half, holding Boulden to 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
South Harrison, down 48-46, had plenty of chances to take the lead or tie the score but the Hawks went the final 4:35 without scoring a point. The Hawks were whistled on a five-second violation with 12.6 seconds left in the game and were forced to foul.
Logan Alfred made one of two free throws to give the Red Devils a 49-46 lead and the Red Devil defense prevented Boulden from getting a shot off in the final 10 seconds to secure win. Remarkably, the Red Devils went the final 5:12 without a field goal.
“Obviously disappointed in the result,” South Harrison coach Tom Sears said. “We made some mistakes down the stretch that really cost us. I’m still proud of my kids. Historic season.”
Matthew Carte led Ravenswood in scoring with 15 points and pulled in seven rebounds. Drew Hunt scored 14 points as he was 4 of 7 from 3-point range. The Red Devils were 17 of 39 from the field, 6 of 13 from long range and 9 of 15 from the foul line.
Boulden was South Harrison’s only double-figure scorer. Noah Burnside scored nine points and pulled in 13 rebounds. The Hawks were 18 of 47 from the field, 5 of 19 from 3-point range and 5 of 10 from the line.
South Harrison outrebounded Ravenswood 34-26.