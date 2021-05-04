Josh Alt scored 25 points and yanked down 13 rebounds to lead Pendleton County to a 59-45 win over Greenbrier West in the boys basketball state tournament Class A quarterfinals Tuesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum.
Third-seeded Pendleton (16-0) advances to the Class A semifinals at 11:15 a.m. Thursday No. 2 Tug Valley, a 69-55 quarterfinal winner Tuesday over No. 7 Cameron.
Alt, a 6-foot-2, 247-pound senior, connected on 7 of 14 shots from the floor and 11 of 12 free throws for the Wildcats, who trailed 30-29 at halftime before outscoring Greenbrier West 30-15 after the break.
Bailey Thompson added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had nine rebounds for Pendleton County. The Wildcats dominated inside, scoring 34 points in the paint, and outrebounded Greenbrier West 38-28.
Kaiden Pack led sixth-seeded Greenbrier West (11-8) with 11 points. Brandon Oscar and Chase Boggs added eight points apiece for the Cavaliers.